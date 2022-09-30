Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
  News
  Summary
    ASA   BMG3156P1032

ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED

(ASA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-09-30 pm EDT
12.53 USD   +2.62%
09/26ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Director Alexander G. Merk and Distribution Declaration
BU
09/26ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Declares Distribution, Payable on November 23, 2022
CI
09/26ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Appoints Mr. Alexander G. Merk as Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASA Gold and Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet August 2022

09/30/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
August 31, 2022

Shares

Ticker

ASA

Net assets

$321 million

NAV

$16.47

Share price

$13.99

Discount

15.06%

Management

Adviser

Merk Investments

Portfolio Managers

Peter Maletis

James Holman

CIO

Axel Merk

Contact

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited c/o Apex Fund Services

3 Canal Plaza, Suite 600

Portland, Maine 04101

Websitewww.asaltd.com

Toll-free(800)432-3378

Dividends

Distributions Semi-annual

05/19/22$.01

11/24/21$.01

05/21/21$.01

11/25/20$.01

Statistics

Beta11.00

R-squared20.86

  1. Source: Bloomberg. Beta measures the Company's market-related risk over a three-year period relative to its benchmark, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Total Return Index. A beta lower than 1 indicates historically lower volatility than the index; greater than 1 indicates higher volatility.
  2. Source: Bloomberg. R-squared is a measure of the percentage of a company's share price movement that can be attributed to its benchmark index. It can range from 0 and 1; 1 indicates a perfect correlation.

Established in 1958, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a closed-end precious metals and mining fund (NYSE: ASA) registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and domiciled in Bermuda. The Company is one of the oldest investment management firms focused on the precious metals and mining industry. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

PERFORMANCE AS OF AUGUST 31, 2022

Average Annual Total Returns

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

15 Years

Inception

NAV

-31.5%

0.9%

3.2%

-3.5%

-1.2%

7.8%

Share Price

-33.3%

1.8%

2.4%

-4.3%

-1.2%

7.6%

Includes the reinvestment of dividends. Inception is from December 11, 1958, the date on which the Company's shares were listed for trading on the NYSE.

HISTORICAL DISCOUNT

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

-20%

-25%

-30%

Mar-08Mar-09Mar-10Mar-11Mar-12Mar-13Mar-14Mar-15Mar-16Mar-17Mar-18Mar-19Mar-20Mar-21Mar-22

Discount

For the period 3/31/08 - 08/31/22

12-week Moving Average

All performance information reflects past performance and is presented on a total return basis. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may differ from that shown. The Company concentrates in the gold and precious minerals sector. This sector may be more volatile than other industries and may be affected by movements in commodity prices triggered by international monetary and political developments. The Company is a non-diversified fund and, as such, may invest in fewer investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited may invest in smaller-sized companies that may be more volatile and less liquid than larger, more-established companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in the emerging markets, may involve increased risk as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Shares of closed- end funds frequently trade at a discount. This document may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Certain Tax Information: ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.

Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

August 31, 2022

Website

www.asaltd.com

Toll-free

(800)432-3378

On April 12, 2019, shareholders approved Merk Investments LLC ("Merk") as advisor to ASA. As a firm, Merk brings a long history of portfolio management of registered investment companies, and research that includes primary research on central banks and their impact on the price of gold. Portfolio Manager Peter Maletis joined Merk after 8 years at Franklin Templeton, where he was precious metals analyst. He spent much of his time at Franklin meeting with the management of gold companies from around the world as well as on due diligence site visits, where he developed an intimate understanding of the many companies in the precious metals sector. It is with that background that Peter is influencing changes to the ASA portfolio, also leveraging on the resources made available by Merk.

Primary Commodity

% of NAV

Gold

76.3%

Diversified Miners

17.5%

Silver

4.2%

Net Liquid Assets

1.2%

Platinum & Palladium

0.8%

Type

% of NAV

Mining Companies

50.8%

Exploration Companies

36.7%

Development Companies

11.4%

Net Liquid Assets

1.2%

Royalty Companies

0.0%

Stage of Development

% of NAV

Exploration Companies

36.7%

Production < 500k ounces

22.5%

Production 500k - 1mm ounces

14.6%

Production >1mm ounces

13.7%

Development Companies

11.4%

Net Liquid Assets

1.2%

Royalty Companies

0.0%

Country of Incorporation

% of NAV

Canada

69.5%

Australia

18.9%

South Africa

6.2%

Cayman Islands

4.2%

Net Liquid Assets

1.2%

United States

0.0%

Type of Security

% of NAV

Equity Securities

95.2%

Warrants

3.6%

Net Liquid Assets

1.2%

Convertible

0.0%

Capitalization

% of NAV

Market Cap < $2bn

74.8%

Market Cap $2bn - $10bn

18.4%

Market Cap >$10bn

5.6%

Net Liquid Assets

1.2%

Holdings

Ticker

% of NAV

Orla Mining Ltd

OLA CN

7.5%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc

AYA CN

4.4%

G Mining Ventures Inc

GMIN CN

4.3%

Emerald Resources

EMR AU

4.3%

Endeavour Mining

EDV CT

4.2%

Perseus Mining Ltd

PRU AU

3.7%

Predictive Discovery

PDI AU

3.6%

SSR Mining Inc

SSRM

3.4%

Prime Mining

PRYM CN

3.2%

Barrick Gold Corp

GOLD

3.0%

Anglogold Ashant - Adr

ANG SJ

2.9%

Alamos Gold Inc

AGI

2.7%

Arizona Metals Corp

AMC CN

2.7%

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

AEM

2.6%

Gold Fields Ltd-Adr

GFI

2.5%

Calibre Mining Corp

CXBSR CN

2.5%

Probe Metals Inc

PRB CN

2.2%

Marathon Gold Corp

MOZ CN

2.0%

B2Gold Corp

BTO CT

1.9%

Discovery Silver Corp

DSV CN

1.9%

Thesis Gold Inc

TAU CN

1.7%

Bellevue Gold Ltd

BGL AU

1.6%

Red Dirt Metals Cvt

RDT AU

1.4%

Liberty Gold Corp-Plc

LGD CN

1.3%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc Wrnt

AYA CN

1.3%

Benchmark Metals Inc

BNCH CN

1.2%

Gogold Resources Inc

GGD CN

1.2%

Net Cash Or Equivalent

Cash

1.2%

Sable Resources Ltd

SAE CN

1.1%

Millennial Precious Metals

MPM CN

1.1%

Skeena Resources Ltd

SKE CN

1.0%

Monarch Mining Corp

GBAR CN

1.0%

Cygnus Gold Ltd

CY5 AU

0.9%

Osino Resources

OSI CN

0.9%

Auteco Minerals Ltd

AUT AU

0.8%

O3 Mining Inc

OIII CN

0.8%

Sibanye Stillwater- Adr

SSW SJ

0.8%

Pan Global Resources

PGZ CN

0.8%

Silver Tiger Metals

SLVR CN

0.7%

Americas Gold & Silver Corp

USA

0.7%

Pantoro Ltd

PNR AU

0.6%

Highgold Mining Inc

HIGH CN

0.6%

Max Resource Corp

MAX CN

0.6%

Emerita Resources

EMOT CN

0.6%

Integra Resources Corp

ITR CN

0.6%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp

BNKR CN

0.6%

Adventus Mining Corp

ADZN CN

0.6%

Roscan Gold Corp

ROS CN

0.5%

Nighthawk Gold Corp

NHK CN

0.5%

Holdings

Ticker

% of NAV

Westhaven Gold Corp

WHN CN

0.5%

Lotus Gold Corp

LOTU CN

0.5%

Silver Mountain Resources Inc

AGMR CN

0.5%

Talisker Resources Ltd

TSK CN

0.4%

Andean Precious Metals

APM CN

0.4%

Castile Resources

CST AU

0.4%

Tdg Gold Corp

TDG CN

0.4%

Mawson Resources Ltd

MAW CN

0.4%

American Pacific Mining

USGD CN

0.3%

Newcore Gold Ltd

NCAU CN

0.3%

Barton Gold Holdings

BGD AU

0.3%

Gold Mountain Mining

GMTN CN

0.3%

Dacian Gold Ltd

DCN AU

0.3%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc

DAU CN

0.3%

Alicanto Minerals Ltd

AQI AU

0.3%

Euro Sun Mining Inc

ESM CN

0.3%

Geopacific Resources Ltd

GPR AU

0.3%

Thesis Gold Inc Wrnt

TAU CN

0.3%

Prime Mining Wrnt

PRYM CN

0.2%

Red Dirt Metals Wrnt

RDT AU

0.2%

Los Cerros Ltd

LCL CN

0.2%

Angel Wing Metals Inc

AWM CN

0.2%

Atex Resources Inc

ATX CN

0.2%

Prodigy Gold Nl

PRX AU

0.1%

Lahontan Gold Corp

LAHO CN

0.1%

Bellavista Resources

BVRZZ AU

0.1%

Sable Resources Ltd Wrnt

SAE CN

0.1%

G Mining Ventures Wrnt

GMIN CN

0.0%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp Wrnt

BNKR

0.0%

Huntsman Exploration

HMAN CN

0.0%

Pan American Silver Cvt

PAAS

0.0%

Emerita Resources Wrnt

EMOT CN

0.0%

Monarch Mining Corp Wrnt

GBAR CN

0.0%

Lotus Gold Corp Wrnt

LOTU CN

0.0%

Millennial Precious Metals Wrnt

MPM CN

0.0%

Atex Resources Inc Wrnt

ATX CN

0.0%

Max Resource Corp Wrnt

MAX CN

0.0%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc Wrnt

DAU CN

0.0%

Euro Sun Mining Inc Wrnt

ESM CN

0.0%

Huntsman Exploration Wrnt

HMAN CN

0.0%

Silver Mountain Resources Inc Wrnt

AGMR CN

0.0%

Nighthawk Gold Corp Wrnt

NHK CN

0.0%

Benchmark Metals Inc Wrnt

BNCH CN

0.0%

Angel Wing Metals Inc Wrnt

AWM CN

0.0%

Gold Mountain Mining Wrnt

GMTN CN

0.0%

American Pacific Mining Wrnt

USGD CN

0.0%

Silver Tiger Metals Wrnt

SLVR CN

0.0%

Lahontan Gold Corp Wrnt

LAHO CN

0.0%

Westhaven Gold Corp Wrnt

WHN CN

0.0%

Tdg Gold Corp Wrnt

TDG CN

0.0%

Warrants and Convertible Securities (annotated as Wrnt and Cvt, respectively) may not be publicly traded; ticker symbols referenced may refer to to issuer of the respective Warrant or Convertible Security. References to 0.0% of NAV are non-zero amounts rounded to 0.0%. Please see other side for additional important disclosure.

Disclaimer

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 21:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,67 M - -
Net income 2021 18,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 0,10%
Capitalization 236 M 236 M -
EV / Sales 2020 287x
EV / Sales 2021 149x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Maletis President
Karen Shaw Chief Financial Officer
Mary Joan Hoene Chairman
Alexander Gabriel Merk Chief Operating Officer
Jack P. Huntington Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED-41.68%236
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-20.53%8 512
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-19.63%4 780
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-9.40%3 583
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-5.65%3 471
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-17.44%3 285