ASA Gold and Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet February 2023
03/22/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
February 28, 2023
Shares
Ticker
ASA
Net assets
$324 million
NAV
$16.81
Share price
$14.41
Discount
14.28%
Management
Adviser
Merk Investments
Portfolio Managers
Peter Maletis
James Holman
CIO
Axel Merk
Contact
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited c/o Apex Fund Services
3 Canal Plaza, Suite 600
Portland, Maine 04101
Websitewww.asaltd.com
Toll-free(800)432-3378
Dividends
Distributions Semi-annual
11/23/22$.01
05/19/22$.01
11/24/21$.01
05/21/21$.01
Statistics
Beta10.97
R-squared20.82
Source: Bloomberg. Beta measures the Company's market-related risk over a three-year period relative to its benchmark, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Total Return Index. A beta lower than 1 indicates historically lower volatility than the index; greater than 1 indicates higher volatility.
Source: Bloomberg. R-squared is a measure of the percentage of a company's share price movement that can be attributed to its benchmark index. It can range from 0 and 1; 1 indicates a perfect correlation.
Established in 1958, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a closed-end precious metals and mining fund (NYSE: ASA) registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and domiciled in Bermuda. The Company is one of the oldest investment management firms focused on the precious metals and mining industry. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.
PERFORMANCE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2023
Average Annual Total Returns
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
15 Years
Inception
NAV
-33.8%
5.5%
7.4%
-1.3%
-3.2%
7.8%
Share Price
-34.4%
5.5%
7.1%
-2.3%
-3.7%
7.6%
Includes the reinvestment of dividends. Inception is from December 11, 1958, the date on which the Company's shares were listed for trading on the NYSE.
All performance information reflects past performance and is presented on a total return basis. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may differ from that shown. The Company concentrates in the gold and precious minerals sector. This sector may be more volatile than other industries and may be affected by movements in commodity prices triggered by international monetary and political developments. The Company is a non-diversified fund and, as such, may invest in fewer investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited may invest in smaller-sized companies that may be more volatile and less liquid than larger, more-established companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in the emerging markets, may involve increased risk as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Shares of closed- end funds frequently trade at a discount. This document may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
Certain Tax Information: ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.
Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value
On April 12, 2019, shareholders approved Merk Investments LLC ("Merk") as advisor to ASA. As a firm, Merk brings a long history of portfolio management of registered investment companies, and research that includes primary research on central banks and their impact on the price of gold. Portfolio Manager Peter Maletis joined Merk after 8 years at Franklin Templeton, where he was precious metals analyst. He spent much of his time at Franklin meeting with the management of gold companies from around the world as well as on due diligence site visits, where he developed an intimate understanding of the many companies in the precious metals sector. It is with that background that Peter is influencing changes to the ASA portfolio, also leveraging on the resources made available by Merk.
Primary Commodity
% of NAV
Gold
77.2%
Diversified Miners
15.7%
Silver
4.6%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
Platinum & Palladium
0.7%
Type
% of NAV
Mining Companies
53.2%
Exploration Companies
34.5%
Development Companies
10.4%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
Royalty Companies
0.0%
Stage of Development
% of NAV
Exploration Companies
34.5%
Production < 500k ounces
24.6%
Production 500k - 1mm ounces
16.2%
Production >1mm ounces
12.5%
Development Companies
10.4%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
Royalty Companies
0.0%
Country of Incorporation
% of NAV
Canada
71.2%
Australia
18.0%
Cayman Islands
4.5%
South Africa
4.4%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
United States
0.0%
Type of Security
% of NAV
Equity Securities
95.3%
Warrants
2.8%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
Convertible
0.0%
Capitalization
% of NAV
Market Cap < $2bn
74.1%
Market Cap $2bn - $10bn
18.0%
Market Cap >$10bn
6.0%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
Holdings
Ticker
% of NAV
Orla Mining Ltd
OLA CN
9.7%
G Mining Ventures Inc
GMIN CN
4.7%
Emerald Resources
EMR AU
4.7%
Endeavour Mining
EDV CT
4.5%
Aya Gold & Silver Inc
AYA CN
4.2%
Perseus Mining Ltd
PRU AU
3.7%
Alamos Gold Inc
AGI
3.6%
SSR Mining Inc
SSRM
3.4%
Prime Mining Corp
PRYM CN
3.3%
Barrick Gold Corp
GOLD
3.2%
Predictive Discovery
PDI AU
2.9%
Calibre Mining Corp
CXBSR CN
2.9%
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
AEM
2.8%
Arizona Metals Corp
AMC CN
2.6%
Probe Metals Inc
PRB CN
2.2%
B2Gold Corp
BTO CT
2.1%
Anglogold Ashant - Adr
ANG SJ
2.1%
Bellevue Gold Ltd
BGL AU
2.0%
Discovery Silver Corp
DSV CN
1.9%
Net Cash Or Equivalent
Cash
1.9%
Gold Fields Ltd-Adr
GFI
1.7%
Thesis Gold Inc
TAU CN
1.6%
Liberty Gold Corp-Plc
LGD CN
1.5%
Gogold Resources Inc
GGD CN
1.4%
Aya Gold & Silver Inc Wrnt
AYA CN
1.3%
Marathon Gold Corp
MOZ CN
1.3%
Benchmark Metals Inc
BNCH CN
1.3%
Skeena Resources Ltd
SKE CN
1.1%
Cygnus Gold Ltd
CY5 AU
1.0%
Silver Tiger Metals
SLVR CN
1.0%
Osino Resources
OSI CN
1.0%
Red Dirt Metals Cvt
RDT AU
1.0%
O3 Mining Inc
OIII CN
0.7%
Auteco Minerals Ltd
AUT AU
0.7%
Tdg Gold Corp
TDG CN
0.7%
Americas Gold & Silver Corp
USA
0.7%
Sibanye Stillwater- Adr
SSW SJ
0.7%
Adventus Mining Corp
ADZN CN
0.6%
Nighthawk Gold Corp
NHK CN
0.6%
Atex Resources Inc
ATX CN
0.6%
Millennial Precious Metals
MPM CN
0.6%
Silver Mountain Resources Inc
AGMR CN
0.6%
Pan Global Resources
PGZ CN
0.6%
Emerita Resources
EMOT CN
0.6%
Bunker Hill Mining Corp
BNKR CN
0.5%
Integra Resources Corp
ITR CN
0.5%
Mawson Resources Ltd
MAW CN
0.5%
Highgold Mining Inc
HIGH CN
0.5%
Roscan Gold Corp
ROS CN
0.4%
Alicanto Minerals Ltd
AQI AU
0.4%
Holdings
Ticker
% of NAV
Lotus Gold Corp
LOTU CN
0.4%
Westhaven Gold Corp
WHN CN
0.4%
Sable Resources Ltd
SAE CN
0.4%
Barton Gold Holdings
BGD AU
0.4%
Andean Precious Metals
APM CN
0.4%
Max Resource Corp
MAX CN
0.4%
Bendito Resources Inc
BEN CN
0.3%
Castile Resources
CST AU
0.3%
Newcore Gold Ltd
NCAU CN
0.3%
Prime Mining Wrnt
PRYM CN
0.3%
Genesis Minerals Ltd
GMDAU
0.3%
Talisker Resources Ltd
TSK CN
0.3%
Prodigy Gold Nl
PRX AU
0.3%
American Pacific Mining
USGD CN
0.3%
Los Cerros Ltd
LCL CN
0.2%
Angel Wing Metals Inc
AWM CN
0.2%
Pantoro Ltd
PNR AU
0.2%
Lahontan Gold Corp
LAHO CN
0.2%
Desert Gold Ventures Inc
DAU CN
0.2%
Red Dirt Metals Wrnt
RDT AU
0.1%
Monarch Mining Corp
GBAR CN
0.1%
Euro Sun Mining Inc
ESM CN
0.1%
Gold Mountain Mining
GMTN CN
0.1%
Geopacific Resources Ltd
GPR AU
0.1%
Bellavista Resources
BVRZZ AU
0.1%
Atex Resources Inc Wrnt
ATX CN
0.1%
G Mining Ventures Wrnt
GMIN CN
0.0%
Marathon Gold Corp Wrnt
MOZ CN
0.0%
Pan American Silver Cvt
PAAS
0.0%
Emerita Resources Wrnt
EMOT CN
0.0%
Lotus Gold Corp Wrnt
LOTU CN
0.0%
Huntsman Exploration
HMAN CN
0.0%
Benchmark Metals Inc Wrnt
BNCH CN
0.0%
Lahontan Gold Corp Wrnt
LAHO CN
0.0%
Bunker Hill Mining Corp Wrnt
BNKR
0.0%
Sable Resources Ltd Wrnt
SAE CN
0.0%
Max Resource Corp Wrnt
MAX CN
0.0%
Desert Gold Ventures Inc Wrnt
DAU CN
0.0%
Euro Sun Mining Inc Wrnt
ESM CN
0.0%
Silver Mountain Resources Inc Wrnt
AGMR CN
0.0%
Huntsman Exploration Wrnt
HMAN CN
0.0%
Monarch Mining Corp Wrnt
GBAR CN
0.0%
Silver Tiger Metals Wrnt
SLVR CN
0.0%
Angel Wing Metals Inc Wrnt
AWM CN
0.0%
Nighthawk Gold Corp Wrnt
NHK CN
0.0%
Millennial Precious Metals Wrnt
MPM CN
0.0%
Gold Mountain Mining Wrnt
GMTN CN
0.0%
American Pacific Mining Wrnt
USGD CN
0.0%
Tdg Gold Corp Wrnt
TDG CN
0.0%
Warrants and Convertible Securities (annotated as Wrnt and Cvt, respectively) may not be publicly traded; ticker symbols referenced may refer to to issuer of the respective Warrant or Convertible Security. References to 0.0% of NAV are non-zero amounts rounded to 0.0%. Please see other side for additional important disclosure.
