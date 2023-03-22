Advanced search
    ASA   BMG3156P1032

ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED

(ASA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-22 pm EDT
15.34 USD   +1.52%
ASA Gold and Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet February 2023

03/22/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
February 28, 2023

Shares

Ticker

ASA

Net assets

$324 million

NAV

$16.81

Share price

$14.41

Discount

14.28%

Management

Adviser

Merk Investments

Portfolio Managers

Peter Maletis

James Holman

CIO

Axel Merk

Contact

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited c/o Apex Fund Services

3 Canal Plaza, Suite 600

Portland, Maine 04101

Websitewww.asaltd.com

Toll-free(800)432-3378

Dividends

Distributions Semi-annual

11/23/22$.01

05/19/22$.01

11/24/21$.01

05/21/21$.01

Statistics

Beta10.97

R-squared20.82

  1. Source: Bloomberg. Beta measures the Company's market-related risk over a three-year period relative to its benchmark, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Total Return Index. A beta lower than 1 indicates historically lower volatility than the index; greater than 1 indicates higher volatility.
  2. Source: Bloomberg. R-squared is a measure of the percentage of a company's share price movement that can be attributed to its benchmark index. It can range from 0 and 1; 1 indicates a perfect correlation.

Established in 1958, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a closed-end precious metals and mining fund (NYSE: ASA) registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and domiciled in Bermuda. The Company is one of the oldest investment management firms focused on the precious metals and mining industry. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

PERFORMANCE AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2023

Average Annual Total Returns

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

15 Years

Inception

NAV

-33.8%

5.5%

7.4%

-1.3%

-3.2%

7.8%

Share Price

-34.4%

5.5%

7.1%

-2.3%

-3.7%

7.6%

Includes the reinvestment of dividends. Inception is from December 11, 1958, the date on which the Company's shares were listed for trading on the NYSE.

HISTORICAL DISCOUNT

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

-20%

-25%

-30%

Mar-08Mar-09Mar-10Mar-11Mar-12Mar-13Mar-14Mar-15Mar-16Mar-17Mar-18Mar-19Mar-20Mar-21Mar-22Mar-23

Discount

For the period 3/31/08 - 02/28/23

12-week Moving Average

All performance information reflects past performance and is presented on a total return basis. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may differ from that shown. The Company concentrates in the gold and precious minerals sector. This sector may be more volatile than other industries and may be affected by movements in commodity prices triggered by international monetary and political developments. The Company is a non-diversified fund and, as such, may invest in fewer investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited may invest in smaller-sized companies that may be more volatile and less liquid than larger, more-established companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in the emerging markets, may involve increased risk as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Shares of closed- end funds frequently trade at a discount. This document may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Certain Tax Information: ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.

Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

February 28, 2023

Website

www.asaltd.com

Toll-free

(800)432-3378

On April 12, 2019, shareholders approved Merk Investments LLC ("Merk") as advisor to ASA. As a firm, Merk brings a long history of portfolio management of registered investment companies, and research that includes primary research on central banks and their impact on the price of gold. Portfolio Manager Peter Maletis joined Merk after 8 years at Franklin Templeton, where he was precious metals analyst. He spent much of his time at Franklin meeting with the management of gold companies from around the world as well as on due diligence site visits, where he developed an intimate understanding of the many companies in the precious metals sector. It is with that background that Peter is influencing changes to the ASA portfolio, also leveraging on the resources made available by Merk.

Primary Commodity

% of NAV

Gold

77.2%

Diversified Miners

15.7%

Silver

4.6%

Net Liquid Assets

1.9%

Platinum & Palladium

0.7%

Type

% of NAV

Mining Companies

53.2%

Exploration Companies

34.5%

Development Companies

10.4%

Net Liquid Assets

1.9%

Royalty Companies

0.0%

Stage of Development

% of NAV

Exploration Companies

34.5%

Production < 500k ounces

24.6%

Production 500k - 1mm ounces

16.2%

Production >1mm ounces

12.5%

Development Companies

10.4%

Net Liquid Assets

1.9%

Royalty Companies

0.0%

Country of Incorporation

% of NAV

Canada

71.2%

Australia

18.0%

Cayman Islands

4.5%

South Africa

4.4%

Net Liquid Assets

1.9%

United States

0.0%

Type of Security

% of NAV

Equity Securities

95.3%

Warrants

2.8%

Net Liquid Assets

1.9%

Convertible

0.0%

Capitalization

% of NAV

Market Cap < $2bn

74.1%

Market Cap $2bn - $10bn

18.0%

Market Cap >$10bn

6.0%

Net Liquid Assets

1.9%

Holdings

Ticker

% of NAV

Orla Mining Ltd

OLA CN

9.7%

G Mining Ventures Inc

GMIN CN

4.7%

Emerald Resources

EMR AU

4.7%

Endeavour Mining

EDV CT

4.5%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc

AYA CN

4.2%

Perseus Mining Ltd

PRU AU

3.7%

Alamos Gold Inc

AGI

3.6%

SSR Mining Inc

SSRM

3.4%

Prime Mining Corp

PRYM CN

3.3%

Barrick Gold Corp

GOLD

3.2%

Predictive Discovery

PDI AU

2.9%

Calibre Mining Corp

CXBSR CN

2.9%

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

AEM

2.8%

Arizona Metals Corp

AMC CN

2.6%

Probe Metals Inc

PRB CN

2.2%

B2Gold Corp

BTO CT

2.1%

Anglogold Ashant - Adr

ANG SJ

2.1%

Bellevue Gold Ltd

BGL AU

2.0%

Discovery Silver Corp

DSV CN

1.9%

Net Cash Or Equivalent

Cash

1.9%

Gold Fields Ltd-Adr

GFI

1.7%

Thesis Gold Inc

TAU CN

1.6%

Liberty Gold Corp-Plc

LGD CN

1.5%

Gogold Resources Inc

GGD CN

1.4%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc Wrnt

AYA CN

1.3%

Marathon Gold Corp

MOZ CN

1.3%

Benchmark Metals Inc

BNCH CN

1.3%

Skeena Resources Ltd

SKE CN

1.1%

Cygnus Gold Ltd

CY5 AU

1.0%

Silver Tiger Metals

SLVR CN

1.0%

Osino Resources

OSI CN

1.0%

Red Dirt Metals Cvt

RDT AU

1.0%

O3 Mining Inc

OIII CN

0.7%

Auteco Minerals Ltd

AUT AU

0.7%

Tdg Gold Corp

TDG CN

0.7%

Americas Gold & Silver Corp

USA

0.7%

Sibanye Stillwater- Adr

SSW SJ

0.7%

Adventus Mining Corp

ADZN CN

0.6%

Nighthawk Gold Corp

NHK CN

0.6%

Atex Resources Inc

ATX CN

0.6%

Millennial Precious Metals

MPM CN

0.6%

Silver Mountain Resources Inc

AGMR CN

0.6%

Pan Global Resources

PGZ CN

0.6%

Emerita Resources

EMOT CN

0.6%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp

BNKR CN

0.5%

Integra Resources Corp

ITR CN

0.5%

Mawson Resources Ltd

MAW CN

0.5%

Highgold Mining Inc

HIGH CN

0.5%

Roscan Gold Corp

ROS CN

0.4%

Alicanto Minerals Ltd

AQI AU

0.4%

Holdings

Ticker

% of NAV

Lotus Gold Corp

LOTU CN

0.4%

Westhaven Gold Corp

WHN CN

0.4%

Sable Resources Ltd

SAE CN

0.4%

Barton Gold Holdings

BGD AU

0.4%

Andean Precious Metals

APM CN

0.4%

Max Resource Corp

MAX CN

0.4%

Bendito Resources Inc

BEN CN

0.3%

Castile Resources

CST AU

0.3%

Newcore Gold Ltd

NCAU CN

0.3%

Prime Mining Wrnt

PRYM CN

0.3%

Genesis Minerals Ltd

GMDAU

0.3%

Talisker Resources Ltd

TSK CN

0.3%

Prodigy Gold Nl

PRX AU

0.3%

American Pacific Mining

USGD CN

0.3%

Los Cerros Ltd

LCL CN

0.2%

Angel Wing Metals Inc

AWM CN

0.2%

Pantoro Ltd

PNR AU

0.2%

Lahontan Gold Corp

LAHO CN

0.2%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc

DAU CN

0.2%

Red Dirt Metals Wrnt

RDT AU

0.1%

Monarch Mining Corp

GBAR CN

0.1%

Euro Sun Mining Inc

ESM CN

0.1%

Gold Mountain Mining

GMTN CN

0.1%

Geopacific Resources Ltd

GPR AU

0.1%

Bellavista Resources

BVRZZ AU

0.1%

Atex Resources Inc Wrnt

ATX CN

0.1%

G Mining Ventures Wrnt

GMIN CN

0.0%

Marathon Gold Corp Wrnt

MOZ CN

0.0%

Pan American Silver Cvt

PAAS

0.0%

Emerita Resources Wrnt

EMOT CN

0.0%

Lotus Gold Corp Wrnt

LOTU CN

0.0%

Huntsman Exploration

HMAN CN

0.0%

Benchmark Metals Inc Wrnt

BNCH CN

0.0%

Lahontan Gold Corp Wrnt

LAHO CN

0.0%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp Wrnt

BNKR

0.0%

Sable Resources Ltd Wrnt

SAE CN

0.0%

Max Resource Corp Wrnt

MAX CN

0.0%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc Wrnt

DAU CN

0.0%

Euro Sun Mining Inc Wrnt

ESM CN

0.0%

Silver Mountain Resources Inc Wrnt

AGMR CN

0.0%

Huntsman Exploration Wrnt

HMAN CN

0.0%

Monarch Mining Corp Wrnt

GBAR CN

0.0%

Silver Tiger Metals Wrnt

SLVR CN

0.0%

Angel Wing Metals Inc Wrnt

AWM CN

0.0%

Nighthawk Gold Corp Wrnt

NHK CN

0.0%

Millennial Precious Metals Wrnt

MPM CN

0.0%

Gold Mountain Mining Wrnt

GMTN CN

0.0%

American Pacific Mining Wrnt

USGD CN

0.0%

Tdg Gold Corp Wrnt

TDG CN

0.0%

Warrants and Convertible Securities (annotated as Wrnt and Cvt, respectively) may not be publicly traded; ticker symbols referenced may refer to to issuer of the respective Warrant or Convertible Security. References to 0.0% of NAV are non-zero amounts rounded to 0.0%. Please see other side for additional important disclosure.

Disclaimer

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:57:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
100% Free Registration
