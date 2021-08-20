ASA Gold and Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet July 2021
July 31, 2021
Shares
Ticker
ASA
Net assets
$498 million
NAV
$25.78
Share price
$22.11
Discount
14.24%
Management since April, 2019
Adviser
Merk Investments
Portfolio Manager
Peter Maletis
CIO
Axel Merk
Contact
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited c/o Apex Fund Services
3 Canal Plaza, Suite 600
Portland, Maine 04101
Websitewww.asaltd.com
Toll-free(800)432-3378
Dividends
Distributions Semi-annual
05/21/21$.01
11/25/20$.01
05/22/20$.01
11/27/19$.01
Statistics
Beta11.01
R-squared20.89
Source: Bloomberg. Beta measures the Company's market-related risk over a three-year period relative to its benchmark, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Total Return Index. A beta lower than 1 indicates historically lower volatility than the index; greater than 1 indicates higher volatility.
Source: Bloomberg. R-squared is a measure of the percentage of a company's share price movement that can be attributed to its benchmark index. It can range from 0 and 1; 1 indicates a perfect correlation.
Established in 1958, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a closed-end precious metals and mining fund (NYSE: ASA) registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and domiciled in Bermuda. The Company is one of the oldest investment management firms focused on the precious metals and mining industry. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.
PERFORMANCE AS OF JULY 31, 2021
Average Annual Total Returns
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
15 Years
Inception
NAV
-1.7%
30.9%
7.7%
-1.7%
1.8%
8.7%
Share Price
-6.1%
31.1%
6.9%
-2.2%
1.8%
8.5%
Includes the reinvestment of dividends. Inception is from December 11, 1958, the date on which the Company's shares were listed for trading on the NYSE.
Performance shown since Peter Maletis became portfolio manager of ASA
HISTORICAL DISCOUNT
For the period 3/31/08 - 07/31/21
Discount
12-week Moving Average
All performance information reflects past performance and is presented on a total return basis. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may differ from that shown. The Company concentrates in the gold and precious minerals sector. This sector may be more volatile than other industries and may be affected by movements in commodity prices triggered by international monetary and political developments. The Company is a non-diversified fund and, as such, may invest in fewer investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited may invest in smaller-sized companies that may be more volatile and less liquid than larger, more-established companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in the emerging markets, may involve increased risk as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Shares of closed- end funds frequently trade at a discount. This document may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
Certain Tax Information: ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.
Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value
On April 12, 2019, shareholders approved Merk Investments LLC ("Merk") as advisor
to ASA. As a firm, Merk brings a long history of portfolio management of registered
investment companies, and research that includes primary research on central banks
and their impact on the price of gold. Portfolio Manager Peter Maletis joined Merk after 8
years at Franklin Templeton, where he was precious metals analyst. He spent much of his
time at Franklin meeting with the management of gold companies from around the world
as well as on due diligence site visits, where he developed an intimate understanding of
July 31, 2021
the many companies in the precious metals sector. It is with that background that Peter is
influencing changes to the ASA portfolio, also leveraging on the resources made available
Website
www.asaltd.com
by Merk.
Toll-free
(800)432-3378
Holdings
Ticker
% of NAV
Orla Mining Ltd
OLA CN
6.9%
Endeavour Mining
EDV CT
4.7%
Primary Commodity
% of NAV
Prime Mining
PRYM CN
4.0%
Aya Gold & Silver Inc
AYA CN
4.0%
Gold
77.7%
SSR Mining Inc
SSRM
3.4%
Anglogold Ashant - Adr
ANG SJ
3.2%
Silver
12.9%
Barrick Gold Corp
GOLD
3.1%
Gold Fields Ltd-Adr
GFI
3.0%
Diversified Miners
7.6%
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
AEM
2.9%
Perseus Mining Ltd
PRU AU
2.7%
Platinum & Palladium
1.0%
Calibre Mining Corp
CXBSR CN
2.7%
K92 Mining Inc
KNT CN
2.5%
Net Liquid Assets
0.8%
Emerald Resources
EMR AU
2.3%
Marathon Gold Corp
MOZ CN
2.2%
Liberty Gold Corp-Plc
LGD CN
2.1%
Alamos Gold Inc
AGI
2.0%
Type
% of NAV
Skeena Resources Ltd
SKE CN
1.9%
Arizona Metals Corp
AMC CN
1.9%
Mining Companies
43.9%
Discovery Metals Corp-Plc
DSV CN
1.8%
B2Gold Corp
BTO CT
1.7%
Exploration Companies
38.3%
Integra Resources Corp
ITR CN
1.7%
Probe Metals Inc
PRB CN
1.5%
Development Companies
17.0%
Predictive Discovery
PDI AU
1.5%
G Mining Ventures Inc
GMIN CN
1.5%
Net Liquid Assets
0.8%
Benchmark Metals Inc
BNCH CN
1.4%
Gogold Resources Inc
GGD CN
1.4%
Royalty Companies
0.1%
Aya Gold & Silver Inc Wrnt
AYA CN
1.4%
Bellevue Gold Ltd
BGL AU
1.3%
Americas Gold & Silver Corp
USA
1.3%
Auteco Minerals Ltd
AUT AU
1.1%
Stage of Development
% of NAV
Adriatic Metals Plc
ADT AU
1.1%
Sable Resources Ltd
SAE CN
1.0%
Exploration Companies
37.6%
Golden Star Resources Ltd
GSS
1.0%
Sibanye Stillwater- Adr
SSW SJ
1.0%
Production < 500k ounces
18.0%
Thesis Gold Inc
TAU CN
0.9%
Silver Tiger Metals
SLVR CN
0.9%
Development Companies
17.0%
Millennial Precious Metals
MPM CN
0.9%
Adventus Mining Corp
ADZN CN
0.9%
Production >1mm ounces
14.8%
Geopacific Resources Ltd
GPR AU
0.9%
Emerita Resources
EMOT CN
0.8%
Production 500k - 1mm ounces
11.8%
Osino Resources
OSI CN
0.8%
Net Cash Or Equivalent
Cash
0.8%
Net Liquid Assets
0.8%
Monarch Mining Corp
GBAR CN
0.8%
Highgold Mining Inc
HIGH CN
0.8%
Royalty Companies
0.1%
O3 Mining Inc
OIII CN
0.8%
Pan Global Resources
PGZ CN
0.8%
Los Cerros Ltd
LCL CN
0.7%
Benchmark Metals Inc Wrnt
BNCH CN
0.7%
Country of Incorporation
% of NAV
Torex Gold Resources
TXG CN
0.7%
Roscan Gold Corp
ROS CN
0.7%
Canada
74.0%
Euro Sun Mining Inc
ESM CN
0.7%
Nighthawk Gold Corp
NHK CN
0.7%
Australia
13.4%
Bunker Hill Mining Corp
BNKR CN
0.5%
Westhaven Gold Corp
WHN CN
0.5%
South Africa
7.1%
Dacian Gold Ltd
DCN AU
0.5%
Pantoro Ltd
PNR AU
0.5%
Cayman Islands
4.7%
Alicanto Minerals Ltd
AQI AU
0.5%
Tdg Gold Corp
TDG CN
0.5%
Net Liquid Assets
0.8%
Prime Mining Wrnt
PRYM CN
0.4%
Andean Precious Metals
APM CN
0.4%
United States
0.0%
Huntington Exploration
HEI CN
0.4%
Arizona Metals Corp Wrnt
AMC CN
0.4%
Newcore Gold Ltd
NCAU CN
0.4%
Castile Resources
CST AU
0.3%
Type of Security
% of NAV
Desert Gold Ventures Inc
DAU CN
0.3%
Mawson Resources Ltd
MAW CN
0.3%
Equity Securities
94.5%
Talisker Resources Ltd
TSK CN
0.3%
Discovery Metals Corp Plc Wrnt
DSV CN
0.3%
Warrants
4.7%
Barton Gold Holdings
BGD AU
0.2%
Probe Metals Inc Wrnt
PRB CN
0.3%
Net Liquid Assets
0.8%
Prodigy Gold Nl
PRX AU
0.2%
Marathon Gold Corp Wrnt
MOZ CN
0.2%
Contingent Value Securities
0.0%
Emerita Resources Wrnt
EMOT CN
0.2%
Thesis Gold Inc Wrnt
TAU CN
0.2%
Cygnus Gold Ltd
CY5 AU
0.2%
Pure Gold Mining Inc Wrnt
PGM CN
0.1%
Capitalization
% of NAV
Sable Resources Ltd Wrnt
SAE CN
0.1%
Maverix Metals Inc Wrnt
MMX CN
0.1%
Market Cap < $2bn
74.3%
G Mining Ventures Wrnt
GMIN CN
0.1%
Liberty Gold Corp-Plc Wrnt
LGD CN
0.1%
Market Cap $2bn - $10bn
18.0%
Huntsman Exploration
HMAN CN
0.1%
Monarch Mining Corp Wrnt
GBAR CN
0.1%
Market Cap >$10bn
6.9%
Osino Resources Corp Wrnt
OSI CN
0.0%
Euro Sun Mining Inc Wrnt
ESM CN
0.0%
Net Liquid Assets
0.8%
Pan American Silver Cvr
PAAS
0.0%
Silver Tiger Metals Wrnt
SLVR CN
0.0%
Nighthawk Gold Corp Wrnt
NHK CN
0.0%
Westhaven Gold Corp Wrnt
WHN CN
0.0%
O3 Mining Inc Wrnt
OIII CN
0.0%
Bunker Hill Mining Corp Wrnt
BNKR
0.0%
Desert Gold Ventures Inc Wrnt
DAU CN
0.0%
Huntsman Exploration Wrnt
HMAN CN
0.0%
Mawson Resources Wrnt
MAW CN
0.0%
Talisker Resources Ltd Wrnt
TSK CN
0.0%
Bonterra Resources Wrnt
BTR CN
0.0%
Warrants and Contingent Value Securities (annotated as Wrnt and Cvr, respectively) may not be publicly traded; ticker symbols referenced may refer to to issuer of the respective Warrant or Contingent Value Security. References to 0.0% of NAV are non-zero amounts rounded to 0.0%. Please see other side for additional important disclosure.
