    ASA   BMG3156P1032

ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED

(ASA)
  Report
ASA Gold and Precious Metals : Monthly Factsheet July 2021

08/20/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
July 31, 2021

Shares

Ticker

ASA

Net assets

$498 million

NAV

$25.78

Share price

$22.11

Discount

14.24%

Management since April, 2019

Adviser

Merk Investments

Portfolio Manager

Peter Maletis

CIO

Axel Merk

Contact

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited c/o Apex Fund Services

3 Canal Plaza, Suite 600

Portland, Maine 04101

Websitewww.asaltd.com

Toll-free(800)432-3378

Dividends

Distributions Semi-annual

05/21/21$.01

11/25/20$.01

05/22/20$.01

11/27/19$.01

Statistics

Beta11.01

R-squared20.89

  1. Source: Bloomberg. Beta measures the Company's market-related risk over a three-year period relative to its benchmark, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Total Return Index. A beta lower than 1 indicates historically lower volatility than the index; greater than 1 indicates higher volatility.
  2. Source: Bloomberg. R-squared is a measure of the percentage of a company's share price movement that can be attributed to its benchmark index. It can range from 0 and 1; 1 indicates a perfect correlation.

Established in 1958, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a closed-end precious metals and mining fund (NYSE: ASA) registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and domiciled in Bermuda. The Company is one of the oldest investment management firms focused on the precious metals and mining industry. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

PERFORMANCE AS OF JULY 31, 2021

Average Annual Total Returns

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

15 Years

Inception

NAV

-1.7%

30.9%

7.7%

-1.7%

1.8%

8.7%

Share Price

-6.1%

31.1%

6.9%

-2.2%

1.8%

8.5%

Includes the reinvestment of dividends. Inception is from December 11, 1958, the date on which the Company's shares were listed for trading on the NYSE.

Performance shown since Peter Maletis became portfolio manager of ASA

HISTORICAL DISCOUNT

For the period 3/31/08 - 07/31/21

Discount

12-week Moving Average

All performance information reflects past performance and is presented on a total return basis. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may differ from that shown. The Company concentrates in the gold and precious minerals sector. This sector may be more volatile than other industries and may be affected by movements in commodity prices triggered by international monetary and political developments. The Company is a non-diversified fund and, as such, may invest in fewer investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited may invest in smaller-sized companies that may be more volatile and less liquid than larger, more-established companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in the emerging markets, may involve increased risk as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Shares of closed- end funds frequently trade at a discount. This document may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Certain Tax Information: ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.

Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

On April 12, 2019, shareholders approved Merk Investments LLC ("Merk") as advisor

to ASA. As a firm, Merk brings a long history of portfolio management of registered

investment companies, and research that includes primary research on central banks

and their impact on the price of gold. Portfolio Manager Peter Maletis joined Merk after 8

years at Franklin Templeton, where he was precious metals analyst. He spent much of his

time at Franklin meeting with the management of gold companies from around the world

as well as on due diligence site visits, where he developed an intimate understanding of

July 31, 2021

the many companies in the precious metals sector. It is with that background that Peter is

influencing changes to the ASA portfolio, also leveraging on the resources made available

Website

www.asaltd.com

by Merk.

Toll-free

(800)432-3378

Holdings

Ticker

% of NAV

Orla Mining Ltd

OLA CN

6.9%

Endeavour Mining

EDV CT

4.7%

Primary Commodity

% of NAV

Prime Mining

PRYM CN

4.0%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc

AYA CN

4.0%

Gold

77.7%

SSR Mining Inc

SSRM

3.4%

Anglogold Ashant - Adr

ANG SJ

3.2%

Silver

12.9%

Barrick Gold Corp

GOLD

3.1%

Gold Fields Ltd-Adr

GFI

3.0%

Diversified Miners

7.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

AEM

2.9%

Perseus Mining Ltd

PRU AU

2.7%

Platinum & Palladium

1.0%

Calibre Mining Corp

CXBSR CN

2.7%

K92 Mining Inc

KNT CN

2.5%

Net Liquid Assets

0.8%

Emerald Resources

EMR AU

2.3%

Marathon Gold Corp

MOZ CN

2.2%

Liberty Gold Corp-Plc

LGD CN

2.1%

Alamos Gold Inc

AGI

2.0%

Type

% of NAV

Skeena Resources Ltd

SKE CN

1.9%

Arizona Metals Corp

AMC CN

1.9%

Mining Companies

43.9%

Discovery Metals Corp-Plc

DSV CN

1.8%

B2Gold Corp

BTO CT

1.7%

Exploration Companies

38.3%

Integra Resources Corp

ITR CN

1.7%

Probe Metals Inc

PRB CN

1.5%

Development Companies

17.0%

Predictive Discovery

PDI AU

1.5%

G Mining Ventures Inc

GMIN CN

1.5%

Net Liquid Assets

0.8%

Benchmark Metals Inc

BNCH CN

1.4%

Gogold Resources Inc

GGD CN

1.4%

Royalty Companies

0.1%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc Wrnt

AYA CN

1.4%

Bellevue Gold Ltd

BGL AU

1.3%

Americas Gold & Silver Corp

USA

1.3%

Auteco Minerals Ltd

AUT AU

1.1%

Stage of Development

% of NAV

Adriatic Metals Plc

ADT AU

1.1%

Sable Resources Ltd

SAE CN

1.0%

Exploration Companies

37.6%

Golden Star Resources Ltd

GSS

1.0%

Sibanye Stillwater- Adr

SSW SJ

1.0%

Production < 500k ounces

18.0%

Thesis Gold Inc

TAU CN

0.9%

Silver Tiger Metals

SLVR CN

0.9%

Development Companies

17.0%

Millennial Precious Metals

MPM CN

0.9%

Adventus Mining Corp

ADZN CN

0.9%

Production >1mm ounces

14.8%

Geopacific Resources Ltd

GPR AU

0.9%

Emerita Resources

EMOT CN

0.8%

Production 500k - 1mm ounces

11.8%

Osino Resources

OSI CN

0.8%

Net Cash Or Equivalent

Cash

0.8%

Net Liquid Assets

0.8%

Monarch Mining Corp

GBAR CN

0.8%

Highgold Mining Inc

HIGH CN

0.8%

Royalty Companies

0.1%

O3 Mining Inc

OIII CN

0.8%

Pan Global Resources

PGZ CN

0.8%

Los Cerros Ltd

LCL CN

0.7%

Benchmark Metals Inc Wrnt

BNCH CN

0.7%

Country of Incorporation

% of NAV

Torex Gold Resources

TXG CN

0.7%

Roscan Gold Corp

ROS CN

0.7%

Canada

74.0%

Euro Sun Mining Inc

ESM CN

0.7%

Nighthawk Gold Corp

NHK CN

0.7%

Australia

13.4%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp

BNKR CN

0.5%

Westhaven Gold Corp

WHN CN

0.5%

South Africa

7.1%

Dacian Gold Ltd

DCN AU

0.5%

Pantoro Ltd

PNR AU

0.5%

Cayman Islands

4.7%

Alicanto Minerals Ltd

AQI AU

0.5%

Tdg Gold Corp

TDG CN

0.5%

Net Liquid Assets

0.8%

Prime Mining Wrnt

PRYM CN

0.4%

Andean Precious Metals

APM CN

0.4%

United States

0.0%

Huntington Exploration

HEI CN

0.4%

Arizona Metals Corp Wrnt

AMC CN

0.4%

Newcore Gold Ltd

NCAU CN

0.4%

Castile Resources

CST AU

0.3%

Type of Security

% of NAV

Desert Gold Ventures Inc

DAU CN

0.3%

Mawson Resources Ltd

MAW CN

0.3%

Equity Securities

94.5%

Talisker Resources Ltd

TSK CN

0.3%

Discovery Metals Corp Plc Wrnt

DSV CN

0.3%

Warrants

4.7%

Barton Gold Holdings

BGD AU

0.2%

Probe Metals Inc Wrnt

PRB CN

0.3%

Net Liquid Assets

0.8%

Prodigy Gold Nl

PRX AU

0.2%

Marathon Gold Corp Wrnt

MOZ CN

0.2%

Contingent Value Securities

0.0%

Emerita Resources Wrnt

EMOT CN

0.2%

Thesis Gold Inc Wrnt

TAU CN

0.2%

Cygnus Gold Ltd

CY5 AU

0.2%

Pure Gold Mining Inc Wrnt

PGM CN

0.1%

Capitalization

% of NAV

Sable Resources Ltd Wrnt

SAE CN

0.1%

Maverix Metals Inc Wrnt

MMX CN

0.1%

Market Cap < $2bn

74.3%

G Mining Ventures Wrnt

GMIN CN

0.1%

Liberty Gold Corp-Plc Wrnt

LGD CN

0.1%

Market Cap $2bn - $10bn

18.0%

Huntsman Exploration

HMAN CN

0.1%

Monarch Mining Corp Wrnt

GBAR CN

0.1%

Market Cap >$10bn

6.9%

Osino Resources Corp Wrnt

OSI CN

0.0%

Euro Sun Mining Inc Wrnt

ESM CN

0.0%

Net Liquid Assets

0.8%

Pan American Silver Cvr

PAAS

0.0%

Silver Tiger Metals Wrnt

SLVR CN

0.0%

Nighthawk Gold Corp Wrnt

NHK CN

0.0%

Westhaven Gold Corp Wrnt

WHN CN

0.0%

O3 Mining Inc Wrnt

OIII CN

0.0%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp Wrnt

BNKR

0.0%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc Wrnt

DAU CN

0.0%

Huntsman Exploration Wrnt

HMAN CN

0.0%

Mawson Resources Wrnt

MAW CN

0.0%

Talisker Resources Ltd Wrnt

TSK CN

0.0%

Bonterra Resources Wrnt

BTR CN

0.0%

Warrants and Contingent Value Securities (annotated as Wrnt and Cvr, respectively) may not be publicly traded; ticker symbols referenced may refer to to issuer of the respective Warrant or Contingent Value Security. References to 0.0% of NAV are non-zero amounts rounded to 0.0%. Please see other side for additional important disclosure.

Disclaimer

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,33 M - -
Net income 2020 178 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,15x
Yield 2020 0,10%
Capitalization 387 M 387 M -
EV / Sales 2019 96,7x
EV / Sales 2020 287x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Peter Maletis President
Karen Shaw Chief Financial Officer
Mary Joan Hoene Chairman
Alexander Gabriel Merk Chief Operating Officer
Jack P. Huntington Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED-8.32%387
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.57%8 703
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.33.76%6 316
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.55%3 877
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.77%3 079
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.19%2 612