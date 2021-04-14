ASA Gold and Precious Metals : 2021 1Q February Interim Report
Gold and Precious Metals Limited
Schedule of Investments and Financial Statements
For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2021
(Unaudited)
A Closed-End Fund
Specializing in Gold and Other
Precious Metals Investments
Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)
February 28, 2021
% of Net
Name of Company
Shares
Value
Assets
Common Shares
Gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Australia
Alicanto Minerals, Ltd.
(1)
21,346,119
$
2,053,096
0.5%
Bellevue Gold, Ltd.
(1)
7,666,667
4,247,363
1.0
Bellevue Gold, Ltd.
(1)
1,300,000
720,205
0.1
Cygnus Gold, Ltd.
(1)
6,658,721
845,386
0.2
Dacian Gold, Ltd.
(1)
13,842,639
3,994,205
0.9
Emerald Resources NL
(1)
17,125,000
10,541,462
2.4
Pantoro, Ltd.
(1)
16,000,000
2,523,795
0.6
Perseus Mining, Ltd.
(1)
11,000,000
9,860,499
2.3
Prodigy Gold NL
(1)
38,750,000
1,222,463
0.3
Westgold Resources, Ltd.
(1)
3,000,000
4,709,033
1.1
Canada
40,717,507
9.4
Adventus Mining Corp.
(1)
5,310,000
3,755,304
0.9
Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd.
300,000
16,761,000
3.9
Alamos Gold, Inc.
1,400,000
9,940,000
2.3
Aya Gold & Silver, Inc.
(1)
2,400,000
8,995,757
2.1
B2Gold Corp.
2,250,000
9,832,500
2.3
Barrick Gold Corp.
800,000
14,936,000
3.5
Calibre Mining Corp.
(1)
11,083,000
13,411,771
3.1
Centerra Gold, Inc.
875,000
8,491,474
2.0
Corvus Gold, Inc.
(1)
2,000,000
3,787,522
0.9
Euro Sun Mining, Inc.
(1)
11,000,000
2,895,647
0.7
G Mining Ventures Corp.
(1)
10,843,965
8,861,955
2.0
GoGold Resources, Inc.
(1)
2,857,140
5,141,325
1.2
Golden Star Resources, Ltd.
(1)
1,850,000
5,809,000
1.3
HighGold Mining, Inc.
(1)
3,000,000
2,640,264
0.6
K92 Mining, Inc.
(1)
1,725,000
8,620,934
2.0
Liberty Gold Corp.
(1)
10,256,000
12,491,592
2.9
Marathon Gold Corp.
(1)
3,501,700
7,154,188
1.7
Mawson Gold, Ltd.
(1)
8,600,000
1,790,822
0.4
Newcore Gold, Ltd.
(1)
3,750,000
1,826,968
0.4
O3 Mining, Inc.
(1)
2,223,000
4,454,385
1.0
Orla Mining, Ltd.
(1)
8,200,000
28,286,972
6.5
Osino Resources Corp.
(1)
4,000,000
3,740,374
0.9
Prime Mining Corp.
(1)
4,625,000
7,813,728
1.8
Probe Metals, Inc.
(1)
4,725,000
5,309,406
1.2
Pure Gold Mining, Inc.
(1)
3,000,000
4,361,150
1.0
Roscan Gold Corp.
(1)
6,125,000
1,732,673
0.4
Roxgold, Inc.
(1)
7,200,000
7,807,638
1.8
Sable Resources, Ltd.
(1)
22,000,000
4,062,549
0.9
Silver Tiger Metals, Inc.
(1)
10,595,333
4,828,927
1.1
Skeena Resources, Ltd.
(1)
2,666,667
6,516,843
1.5
Skeena Resources, Ltd.
(1)
333,333
814,604
0.2
SSR Mining, Inc.
649,200
9,218,171
2.1
SSR Mining, Inc.
500,800
7,106,352
1.6
Talisker Resources, Ltd.
(1)
6,500,000
1,506,758
0.3
Thesis Gold, Inc.
(1)
2,000,000
1,650,165
0.4
Torex Gold Resources, Inc.
(1)
460,000
5,573,786
1.3
2
The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.
Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) (continued)
February 28, 2021
% of Net
Name of Company
Shares
Value
Assets
Common Shares (continued)
Gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (continued)
Canada (continued)
Westhaven Gold Corp.
(1)
5,500,000
$ 3,025,303
0.7%
Cayman Islands
254,953,807
58.9
Endeavour Mining Corp.
989,200
19,051,777
4.4
Jersey
Royal Road Minerals, Ltd.
(1)
1,400,000
418,042
0.1
South Africa
AngloGold Ashanti, Ltd.
800,000
15,968,000
3.7
Gold Fields, Ltd. ADR
1,500,000
12,285,000
2.8
Sibanye Stillwater, Ltd.
273,043
5,010,339
1.2
33,263,339
7.7
Total gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $196,094,809)
348,404,472
80.5
Diversified metals mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Australia
Auteco Minerals, Ltd.
(1)
40,000,000
3,231,689
0.7
Auteco Minerals, Ltd.
(1)
20,000,000
1,615,845
0.4
Auteco Minerals, Ltd.
(1)
10,750,750
868,577
0.2
Castile Resources, Ltd.
(1)
12,500,000
1,683,171
0.4
eopacific Resources, Ltd.
(1)
15,589,107
4,198,262
1.0
eopacific Resources, Ltd.
(1)
2,268,036
610,799
0.1
Predictive Discovery, Ltd.
(1)
50,000,000
2,192,932
0.5
Canada
14,401,275
3.3
1254688 B.C., Ltd.
(1)(4)
2,000,000
1,571,586
0.4
Americas Gold & Silver Corp.
(1)
1,975,000
5,154,750
1.2
Americas Gold & Silver Corp.
(1)(2)
1,555,000
4,044,515
0.9
Americas Gold & Silver Corp.
(1)(3)
1,071,400
2,796,354
0.6
Benchmark Metals, Inc.
(1)
7,384,615
6,092,917
1.4
Desert Gold Ventures, Inc.
(1)
13,400,000
1,737,388
0.4
Discovery Metals Corp.
(1)
4,444,444
8,137,321
1.9
Discovery Metals Corp.
(1)
1,555,556
2,848,063
0.7
Huntsman Exploration, Inc.
(1)
6,175,000
1,188,806
0.3
Integra Resources Corp.
(1)
2,679,999
8,844,881
2.0
Integra Resources Corp.
(1)
240,001
784,803
0.2
United Kingdom
43,201,384
10.0
Adriatic Metals PLC
(1)
2,500,000
4,135,792
1.0
Total i ersifie metals mining e ploration e elopment an ro alt
companies
(Cost $40,880,242)
61,738,451
14.3
Silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Canada
Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
(1)
14,214,957
3,797,804
0.9
Millennial Silver Corp.
(1)(3)(4)
12,333,333
4,845,723
1.1
8,643,527
2.0
Total silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $7,749,658)
8,643,527
2.0
Total common shares (Cost $244,724,709 )
418,786,450
96.8
Rights
Silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Canada
Pan American Silver Corp. (Expiration Date 2/22/29)
(1)(4)
393,200
193,584
0.1
Total rights (Cost $136,720)
193,584
0.1
The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.
3
Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) (continued)
February 28, 2021
% of Net
Name of Company
Shares
Value
Assets
Warrants
Diversified metals mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Canada
Benchmark Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.40, Exp. Date 12/18/21)
(1)(4)
5,000,000
$
2,907,434
0.7%
Benchmark Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $1.80, Exp. Date 8/15/22)
(1)(4)
3,692,307
203,097
0.1
Desert Gold Ventures, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.40, Exp. Date 8/10/23)
(1)(4)
6,700,000
0
0.0
Discovery Metals Corp. (Exercise Price $0.77, Exp. Date 5/29/22)
(1)(4)
1,454,545
2,183,075
0.5
Discovery Metals Corp. (Exercise Price $1.75, Exp. Date 8/7/22)
(1)(4)
975,000
750,825
0.2
Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $8.00, Exp. Date 5/7/21)
(1)(4)
70,000
49,505
0.0
Huntsman Exploration, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.35, Exp. Date 10/19/23)
(1)(4)
6,175,000
97,045
0.0
Total i ersifie metals mining e ploration e elopment an ro alt companies
(Cost $688,264)
6,190,981
1.5
Gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Canada
Aya Gold & Silver, Inc. (Exercise Price $3.30, Exp. Date 9/3/23)
(1)(4)
1,200,000
2,225,365
0.5
Bonterra Resources, Inc. (Exercise Price $3.10, Exp. Date 8/20/21)
(1)(4)
300,000
0
0.0
Euro Sun Mining, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.39, Exp. Date 6/5/23)
(1)(4)
5,500,000
172,874
0.1
Kanadario Gold, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.80, Exp. Date 4/23/22)
(1)(4)
5,421,982
1,746,827
0.4
Liberty Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $0.60, Exp. Date 10/2/21)
(1)(4)
826,000
707,481
0.2
Marathon Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $1.32, Exp. Date 9/30/21)
(1)(4)
837,500
835,789
0.2
Marathon Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $1.50, Exp. Date 5/26/21)
(1)(4)
700,000
528,053
0.1
Maverix Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $1.65, Exp. Date 12/23/21)
(1)(4)
250,000
646,315
0.2
Mawson Resources, Ltd. (Exercise Price $0.45, Exp. Date 5/20/22)
(1)(4)
4,300,000
33,789
0.0
O3 Mining, Inc. (Exercise Price $3.25, Exp. Date 6/18/22)
(1)(4)
740,000
122,112
0.0
Osino Resources Corp. (Exercise Price $1.05, Exp. Date 1/30/22)
(1)(4)
1,000,000
110,011
0.0
Osino Resources Corp. (Exercise Price $1.50, Exp. Date 7/14/21)
(1)(4)
1,000,000
0
0.0
Prime Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $1.10, Exp. Date 6/10/25)
(1)(4)
920,000
831,369
0.2
Probe Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $1.30, Exp. Date 12/10/21)
(1)(4)
2,362,500
575,495
0.1
Pure Gold Mining, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.85, Exp. Date 7/18/22)
(1)(4)
1,500,000
1,402,640
0.3
Sable Resources, Ltd. (Exercise Price $0.20, Exp. Date 9/10/23)
(1)(4)
11,000,000
605,061
0.2
Silver Tiger Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.50, Exp. Date 7/24/23)
(1)(4)
1,666,666
170,255
0.0
Talisker Resources, Ltd. (Exercise Price $0.70, Exp. Date 7/22/21)
(1)(4)
3,250,000
0
0.0
Thesis Gold, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.75, Exp. Date 10/29/22)
(1)(4)
2,000,000
502,907
0.1
Westhaven Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $1.00, Exp. Date 2/4/23)
(1)(4)
2,750,000
86,437
0.0
Total gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $2,687,658)
11,302,780
2.6
Silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies
Canada
Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $0.50, Exp. Date 8/10/23)
(1)(4)
9,500,000
149,301
0.0
Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $0.50, Exp. Date 8/31/23)
(1)(4)
3,464,957
54,455
0.0
Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $0.60, Exp. Date 2/5/26)
(1)(2)(4)
1,250,000
39,290
0.0
Total silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $350,640)
243,046
0.0
Total warrants (Cost $3,726,562)
17,736,807
4.1
Investments, at value (Cost $248,587,991)
436,716,841
101.0
Cash, receivables and other assets less other liabilities
(4,261,435)
(1.0)
Net assets
$
432,455,406
100.0%
ADR
American Depositary Receipt
PLC
Public Limited Company
Non-incomeproducing security.
Security exempt from registration under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933. As of the period end, the value of these securities amounted to $4,083,805 or 0.9% of net assets.
Restricted security.
Security fair valued in accordance with procedures adopted by the Board of Directors. At the period end, the value of these securities amounted to $24,347,700 or 5.6% of net assets.
4
The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.
Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Unaudited)
February 28, 2021
Assets
Investments, at value (Cost $248,587,991)
$
436,716,841
Cash and cash equivalents
4,173,064
Dividends receivable, net of withholding taxes payable
132,764
Prepaid expenses
78,829
Total assets
$
441,101,498
Liabilities
Investment securities purchased
3,371,187
Due to broker
4,513,317
ccr e
affiliate e penses
280,267
ia ilit
for retirement enefits e to retire irectors
359,567
Directors' fees and expenses
Other expenses
121,754
Total liabilities
8,646,092
Net assets
$
432,455,406
Common shares $1 par value
Authorized: 40,000,000 shares
Issued and Outstanding: 19,289,905 shares
$
19,289,905
Share premium (capital surplus)
1,372,500
Distributable earnings
411,793,000
Net assets
$
432,455,404
Net asset value per share
$
22.42
The closing price of the Company's shares on the New York Stock Exchange was
$18.81 on February 28, 2021.
The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.
5
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.