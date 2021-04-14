Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited    ASA   BMG3156P1032

ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED

(ASA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASA Gold and Precious Metals : 2021 1Q February Interim Report

04/14/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gold and Precious Metals Limited

Schedule of Investments and Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2021

(Unaudited)

A Closed-End Fund

Specializing in Gold and Other

Precious Metals Investments

Schedule of Investments (Unaudited)

February 28, 2021

% of Net

Name of Company

Shares

Value

Assets

Common Shares

Gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies

Australia

Alicanto Minerals, Ltd. (1)

21,346,119

$

2,053,096

0.5%

Bellevue Gold, Ltd. (1)

7,666,667

4,247,363

1.0

Bellevue Gold, Ltd. (1)

1,300,000

720,205

0.1

Cygnus Gold, Ltd. (1)

6,658,721

845,386

0.2

Dacian Gold, Ltd. (1)

13,842,639

3,994,205

0.9

Emerald Resources NL (1)

17,125,000

10,541,462

2.4

Pantoro, Ltd. (1)

16,000,000

2,523,795

0.6

Perseus Mining, Ltd. (1)

11,000,000

9,860,499

2.3

Prodigy Gold NL (1)

38,750,000

1,222,463

0.3

Westgold Resources, Ltd. (1)

3,000,000

4,709,033

1.1

Canada

40,717,507

9.4

Adventus Mining Corp. (1)

5,310,000

3,755,304

0.9

Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd.

300,000

16,761,000

3.9

Alamos Gold, Inc.

1,400,000

9,940,000

2.3

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc. (1)

2,400,000

8,995,757

2.1

B2Gold Corp.

2,250,000

9,832,500

2.3

Barrick Gold Corp.

800,000

14,936,000

3.5

Calibre Mining Corp. (1)

11,083,000

13,411,771

3.1

Centerra Gold, Inc.

875,000

8,491,474

2.0

Corvus Gold, Inc. (1)

2,000,000

3,787,522

0.9

Euro Sun Mining, Inc. (1)

11,000,000

2,895,647

0.7

G Mining Ventures Corp. (1)

10,843,965

8,861,955

2.0

GoGold Resources, Inc. (1)

2,857,140

5,141,325

1.2

Golden Star Resources, Ltd. (1)

1,850,000

5,809,000

1.3

HighGold Mining, Inc. (1)

3,000,000

2,640,264

0.6

K92 Mining, Inc. (1)

1,725,000

8,620,934

2.0

Liberty Gold Corp. (1)

10,256,000

12,491,592

2.9

Marathon Gold Corp. (1)

3,501,700

7,154,188

1.7

Mawson Gold, Ltd. (1)

8,600,000

1,790,822

0.4

Newcore Gold, Ltd. (1)

3,750,000

1,826,968

0.4

O3 Mining, Inc. (1)

2,223,000

4,454,385

1.0

Orla Mining, Ltd. (1)

8,200,000

28,286,972

6.5

Osino Resources Corp. (1)

4,000,000

3,740,374

0.9

Prime Mining Corp. (1)

4,625,000

7,813,728

1.8

Probe Metals, Inc. (1)

4,725,000

5,309,406

1.2

Pure Gold Mining, Inc. (1)

3,000,000

4,361,150

1.0

Roscan Gold Corp. (1)

6,125,000

1,732,673

0.4

Roxgold, Inc. (1)

7,200,000

7,807,638

1.8

Sable Resources, Ltd. (1)

22,000,000

4,062,549

0.9

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc. (1)

10,595,333

4,828,927

1.1

Skeena Resources, Ltd. (1)

2,666,667

6,516,843

1.5

Skeena Resources, Ltd. (1)

333,333

814,604

0.2

SSR Mining, Inc.

649,200

9,218,171

2.1

SSR Mining, Inc.

500,800

7,106,352

1.6

Talisker Resources, Ltd. (1)

6,500,000

1,506,758

0.3

Thesis Gold, Inc. (1)

2,000,000

1,650,165

0.4

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. (1)

460,000

5,573,786

1.3

2

The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.

Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) (continued)

February 28, 2021

% of Net

Name of Company

Shares

Value

Assets

Common Shares (continued)

Gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (continued)

Canada (continued)

Westhaven Gold Corp. (1)

5,500,000

$ 3,025,303

0.7%

Cayman Islands

254,953,807

58.9

Endeavour Mining Corp.

989,200

19,051,777

4.4

Jersey

Royal Road Minerals, Ltd. (1)

1,400,000

418,042

0.1

South Africa

AngloGold Ashanti, Ltd.

800,000

15,968,000

3.7

Gold Fields, Ltd. ADR

1,500,000

12,285,000

2.8

Sibanye Stillwater, Ltd.

273,043

5,010,339

1.2

33,263,339

7.7

Total gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $196,094,809)

348,404,472

80.5

Diversified metals mining, exploration, development and royalty companies

Australia

Auteco Minerals, Ltd. (1)

40,000,000

3,231,689

0.7

Auteco Minerals, Ltd. (1)

20,000,000

1,615,845

0.4

Auteco Minerals, Ltd. (1)

10,750,750

868,577

0.2

Castile Resources, Ltd. (1)

12,500,000

1,683,171

0.4

eopacific Resources, Ltd. (1)

15,589,107

4,198,262

1.0

eopacific Resources, Ltd. (1)

2,268,036

610,799

0.1

Predictive Discovery, Ltd. (1)

50,000,000

2,192,932

0.5

Canada

14,401,275

3.3

1254688 B.C., Ltd. (1)(4)

2,000,000

1,571,586

0.4

Americas Gold & Silver Corp. (1)

1,975,000

5,154,750

1.2

Americas Gold & Silver Corp. (1)(2)

1,555,000

4,044,515

0.9

Americas Gold & Silver Corp. (1)(3)

1,071,400

2,796,354

0.6

Benchmark Metals, Inc. (1)

7,384,615

6,092,917

1.4

Desert Gold Ventures, Inc. (1)

13,400,000

1,737,388

0.4

Discovery Metals Corp. (1)

4,444,444

8,137,321

1.9

Discovery Metals Corp. (1)

1,555,556

2,848,063

0.7

Huntsman Exploration, Inc. (1)

6,175,000

1,188,806

0.3

Integra Resources Corp. (1)

2,679,999

8,844,881

2.0

Integra Resources Corp. (1)

240,001

784,803

0.2

United Kingdom

43,201,384

10.0

Adriatic Metals PLC (1)

2,500,000

4,135,792

1.0

Total i ersifie metals mining e ploration e elopment an ro alt

companies

(Cost $40,880,242)

61,738,451

14.3

Silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies

Canada

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (1)

14,214,957

3,797,804

0.9

Millennial Silver Corp. (1)(3)(4)

12,333,333

4,845,723

1.1

8,643,527

2.0

Total silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $7,749,658)

8,643,527

2.0

Total common shares (Cost $244,724,709 )

418,786,450

96.8

Rights

Silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies

Canada

Pan American Silver Corp. (Expiration Date 2/22/29) (1)(4)

393,200

193,584

0.1

Total rights (Cost $136,720)

193,584

0.1

The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.

3

Schedule of Investments (Unaudited) (continued)

February 28, 2021

% of Net

Name of Company

Shares

Value

Assets

Warrants

Diversified metals mining, exploration, development and royalty companies

Canada

Benchmark Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.40, Exp. Date 12/18/21) (1)(4)

5,000,000

$

2,907,434

0.7%

Benchmark Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $1.80, Exp. Date 8/15/22) (1)(4)

3,692,307

203,097

0.1

Desert Gold Ventures, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.40, Exp. Date 8/10/23) (1)(4)

6,700,000

0

0.0

Discovery Metals Corp. (Exercise Price $0.77, Exp. Date 5/29/22) (1)(4)

1,454,545

2,183,075

0.5

Discovery Metals Corp. (Exercise Price $1.75, Exp. Date 8/7/22) (1)(4)

975,000

750,825

0.2

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $8.00, Exp. Date 5/7/21) (1)(4)

70,000

49,505

0.0

Huntsman Exploration, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.35, Exp. Date 10/19/23) (1)(4)

6,175,000

97,045

0.0

Total i ersifie metals mining e ploration e elopment an ro alt companies

(Cost $688,264)

6,190,981

1.5

Gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies

Canada

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc. (Exercise Price $3.30, Exp. Date 9/3/23) (1)(4)

1,200,000

2,225,365

0.5

Bonterra Resources, Inc. (Exercise Price $3.10, Exp. Date 8/20/21) (1)(4)

300,000

0

0.0

Euro Sun Mining, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.39, Exp. Date 6/5/23) (1)(4)

5,500,000

172,874

0.1

Kanadario Gold, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.80, Exp. Date 4/23/22) (1)(4)

5,421,982

1,746,827

0.4

Liberty Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $0.60, Exp. Date 10/2/21) (1)(4)

826,000

707,481

0.2

Marathon Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $1.32, Exp. Date 9/30/21) (1)(4)

837,500

835,789

0.2

Marathon Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $1.50, Exp. Date 5/26/21) (1)(4)

700,000

528,053

0.1

Maverix Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $1.65, Exp. Date 12/23/21) (1)(4)

250,000

646,315

0.2

Mawson Resources, Ltd. (Exercise Price $0.45, Exp. Date 5/20/22) (1)(4)

4,300,000

33,789

0.0

O3 Mining, Inc. (Exercise Price $3.25, Exp. Date 6/18/22) (1)(4)

740,000

122,112

0.0

Osino Resources Corp. (Exercise Price $1.05, Exp. Date 1/30/22) (1)(4)

1,000,000

110,011

0.0

Osino Resources Corp. (Exercise Price $1.50, Exp. Date 7/14/21) (1)(4)

1,000,000

0

0.0

Prime Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $1.10, Exp. Date 6/10/25) (1)(4)

920,000

831,369

0.2

Probe Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $1.30, Exp. Date 12/10/21) (1)(4)

2,362,500

575,495

0.1

Pure Gold Mining, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.85, Exp. Date 7/18/22) (1)(4)

1,500,000

1,402,640

0.3

Sable Resources, Ltd. (Exercise Price $0.20, Exp. Date 9/10/23) (1)(4)

11,000,000

605,061

0.2

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.50, Exp. Date 7/24/23) (1)(4)

1,666,666

170,255

0.0

Talisker Resources, Ltd. (Exercise Price $0.70, Exp. Date 7/22/21) (1)(4)

3,250,000

0

0.0

Thesis Gold, Inc. (Exercise Price $0.75, Exp. Date 10/29/22) (1)(4)

2,000,000

502,907

0.1

Westhaven Gold Corp. (Exercise Price $1.00, Exp. Date 2/4/23) (1)(4)

2,750,000

86,437

0.0

Total gold mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $2,687,658)

11,302,780

2.6

Silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies

Canada

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $0.50, Exp. Date 8/10/23) (1)(4)

9,500,000

149,301

0.0

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $0.50, Exp. Date 8/31/23) (1)(4)

3,464,957

54,455

0.0

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (Exercise Price $0.60, Exp. Date 2/5/26) (1)(2)(4)

1,250,000

39,290

0.0

Total silver mining, exploration, development and royalty companies (Cost $350,640)

243,046

0.0

Total warrants (Cost $3,726,562)

17,736,807

4.1

Investments, at value (Cost $248,587,991)

436,716,841

101.0

Cash, receivables and other assets less other liabilities

(4,261,435)

(1.0)

Net assets

$

432,455,406

100.0%

ADR

American Depositary Receipt

PLC

Public Limited Company

  1. Non-incomeproducing security.
  2. Security exempt from registration under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933. As of the period end, the value of these securities amounted to $4,083,805 or 0.9% of net assets.
  3. Restricted security.
  4. Security fair valued in accordance with procedures adopted by the Board of Directors. At the period end, the value of these securities amounted to $24,347,700 or 5.6% of net assets.

4

The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Unaudited)

February 28, 2021

Assets

Investments, at value (Cost $248,587,991)

$

436,716,841

Cash and cash equivalents

4,173,064

Dividends receivable, net of withholding taxes payable

132,764

Prepaid expenses

78,829

Total assets

$

441,101,498

Liabilities

Investment securities purchased

3,371,187

Due to broker

4,513,317

ccr e

affiliate e penses

280,267

ia ilit

for retirement enefits e to retire irectors

359,567

Directors' fees and expenses

Other expenses

121,754

Total liabilities

8,646,092

Net assets

$

432,455,406

Common shares $1 par value

Authorized: 40,000,000 shares

Issued and Outstanding: 19,289,905 shares

$

19,289,905

Share premium (capital surplus)

1,372,500

Distributable earnings

411,793,000

Net assets

$

432,455,404

Net asset value per share

$

22.42

The closing price of the Company's shares on the New York Stock Exchange was $18.81 on February 28, 2021.

The notes to financial statements form an integral part of these statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 20:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
04:53pASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS  : 2021 1Q February Interim Report
PU
03/19ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED : Announces Distribution Declaration and Re..
BU
03/15ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS  : Monthly Factsheet February 2021
PU
02/17ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS  : Monthly Factsheet January 2021
PU
01/28ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS  : 2021 Proxy Statement - Annual Meeting
PU
01/13ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS  : Monthly Factsheet December 2020
PU
01/06ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS  : Merk Investments to host 'Gold Miners, an in-dep..
AQ
01/05MERK INVESTMENTS TO HOST "GOLD MINER : an in-depth analysis" Webinar featuring A..
PU
01/05MERK INVESTMENTS TO HOST "GOLD & GOL : an in-depth analysis" Webinar featuring A..
PU
2020GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS  : ASA Monthly Factsheet October 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1,33 M - -
Net income 2020 178 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,15x
Yield 2020 0,10%
Capitalization 408 M 408 M -
EV / Sales 2019 96,7x
EV / Sales 2020 287x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Maletis President
Karen Shaw Chief Financial Officer
Mary Joan Hoene Chairman
Alexander Gabriel Merk Chief Operating Officer
Jack P. Huntington Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED-3.25%408
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.56%8 418
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND10.80%3 910
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION47.13%3 080
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.56%2 567
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.24.58%2 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ