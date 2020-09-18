Gold and Precious Metals : ASA Monthly Factsheet August 2020
August 31, 2020
Shares
Ticker
ASA
Net assets
$523 million
NAV
$27.09
Share price
$23.28
Discount
14.06%
Management since April, 2019
Adviser
Merk Investments
Portfolio Manager
Peter Maletis
CIO
Axel Merk
Contact
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited c/o Apex Fund Services
3 Canal Plaza, Suite 600
Portland, Maine 04101
Websitewww.asaltd.com
Toll-free(800)432-3378
Dividends
Distributions Semi-annual
05/22/20$.01
11/12/19$.01
05/10/19$.01
11/13/18$.01
Statistics
Beta11.01
R-squared20.91
Source: Bloomberg. Beta measures the Company's market-related risk over a three-year period relative to its benchmark, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Total Return Index. A beta lower than 1 indicates historically lower volatility than the index; greater than 1 indicates higher volatility. ASA's beta versus the FTSE Gold Mines Total Return Index (the "Old Benchmark") is 1.01.
Source: Bloomberg. R-squared is a measure of the percentage of a company's share price movement that can be attributed to its benchmark index. It can range from 0 and 1; 1 indicates a perfect correlation. ASA's R-squared versus the Old Benchmark is 0.88.
Established in 1958, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a closed-end precious metals and mining fund (NYSE: ASA) registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and domiciled in Bermuda. The Company is one of the oldest investment management firms focused on the precious metals and mining industry. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.
PERFORMANCE AS OF AUGUST 31, 2020
Average Annual Total Returns
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
15 Years
Inception
NAV
68.7%
24.3%
25.3%
-0.4%
5.4%
8.9%
Share Price
75.3%
23.1%
24.1%
-1.2%
5.4%
8.7%
Includes the reinvestment of dividends. Inception is from December 11, 1958, the date on which the Company's shares were listed for trading on the NYSE.
All performance information reflects past performance and is presented on a total return basis. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may differ from that shown. The Company concentrates in the gold and precious minerals sector. This sector may be more volatile than other industries and may be affected by movements in commodity prices triggered by international monetary and political developments. The Company is a non-diversified fund and, as such, may invest in fewer investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited may invest in smaller-sized companies that may be more volatile and less liquid than larger, more-established companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in the emerging markets, may involve increased risk as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Shares of closed- end funds frequently trade at a discount. This document may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
Certain Tax Information: ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.
Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value
August 31, 2020
Websitewww.asaltd.com
In April of 2019, shareholders approved Merk Investments LLC ("Merk") as advisor to ASA. As a firm, Merk brings a long history of portfolio management of registered investment companies, and research that includes primary research on central banks and their impact on the price of gold. Portfolio Manager Peter Maletis joined Merk after 8 years at Franklin Templeton, where he was precious metals analyst. He spent much of his time at Franklin meeting with the management of gold companies from around the world as well as on due diligence site visits, where he developed an intimate understanding of the many companies in the precious metals sector. It is with that background that Peter is influencing changes to the ASA portfolio, also leveraging on the resources made available by Merk.
Toll-free
(800)432-3378
Holdings
Ticker
% of NAV
Orla Mining Ltd
OLA CN
6.8%
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
AEM
6.3%
Anglogold Ashant
ANG SJ
5.0%
Barrick Gold Corp
GOLD
4.8%
Primary Commodity
% of NAV
Endeavour Mining
EDV CT
4.2%
Liberty Gold Corp-Plc
LGD CN
3.2%
Gold
87.5%
B2Gold Corp
BTO CT
3.2%
Alamos Gold Inc
AGI
3.2%
Silver
7.0%
Calibre Mining Corp
CXBSR CN
3.1%
Alacer Gold Corp
ASR CN
2.6%
Diversified Miners
3.7%
Gold Fields Ltd
GFI SJ
2.5%
SSR Mining Inc
SSRM
2.5%
Net Liquid Assets
1.1%
Perseus Mining Ltd
PRU AU
2.2%
Centerra Gold Inc
CG CN
2.2%
Platinum & Palladium
0.6%
Benchmark Metals Inc
BNCH CN
2.1%
Discovery Metals Corp-Plc
DSV CN
2.0%
K92 Mining Inc
KNT CN
2.0%
Type
% of NAV
Auteco Minerals Ltd
AUT AU
1.8%
Integra Resources Corp
ITR CN
2.0%
Mining Companies
58.0%
Americas Gold & Silver Corp
USA
1.7%
Roxgold Inc
ROXG CN
1.7%
Exploration Companies
26.1%
Gold Fields Ltd-Adr
GFI
1.7%
Golden Star Resources Ltd
GSS
1.6%
Development Companies
13.5%
Emerald Resources
EMR AU
1.6%
Bellevue Gold Ltd
BGL AU
1.3%
Royalty Companies
1.3%
Maverix Metals Inc
MMX CN
1.2%
Marathon Gold Corp
MOZ CN
1.2%
Net Liquid Assets
1.1%
Corvus Gold Inc
KOR CN
1.2%
Skeena Resources Ltd
SKE CN
1.2%
Probe Metals Inc
PRB CN
1.1%
Stage of Development
% of NAV
Net Cash Or Equivalent
Cash
1.1%
Bunker Hill Mining Corp
BNKR CN
1.0%
Exploration Companies
26.1%
Highgold Mining Inc
HIGH CN
1.0%
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
KL CN
1.0%
Production 500k - 1mm ounces
21.6%
Adventus Mining Corp
ADZN CN
1.0%
Torex Gold Resources
TXG CN
1.0%
Production >1mm ounces
21.4%
Pure Gold Mining Inc
PGM CN
0.9%
Osino Resources
OSI CN
0.9%
Production < 500k ounces
15.0%
Westgold Resources Ltd
WGX AU
0.9%
Teranga Gold Corp
TGZ CN
0.9%
Development Companies
13.5%
Adriatic Metals Plc
ADT AU
0.8%
Euro Sun Mining Inc
ESM CN
0.8%
Royalty Companies
1.3%
Resolute Mining Ltd
RSG AU
0.7%
Prime Mining
PRYM CN
0.7%
Net Liquid Assets
1.1%
Dacian Gold Ltd
DCN AU
0.7%
Sibanye Stillwater
SSW SJ
0.6%
Mawson Resources Ltd
MAW CN
0.6%
Country of Incorporation
% of NAV
Pantoro Ltd
PNR AU
0.6%
Benchmark Metals Inc Wrnt
BNCH CN
0.5%
O3 Mining Inc
OIII CN
0.5%
Canada
73.1%
Castile Resources
CST AU
0.5%
Desert Gold Ventures Inc
DAU CN
0.5%
Australia
11.7%
Silvercrest Metals Inc
SIL CN
0.5%
South Africa
9.9%
Gogold Resources Inc
GGD CN
0.5%
Prodigy Gold Nl
PRX AU
0.4%
Cayman Islands
4.2%
Discovery Metals Corp Plc Wrnt
DSV CN
0.4%
Torex Gold Res
TXG CT
0.4%
Net Liquid Assets
1.1%
Roscan Gold Corp
ROS CN
0.4%
Talisker Resources Ltd
TSK CN
0.4%
United States
0.0%
Mag Silver Corp
MAG
0.3%
Silver Tiger Metals
SLVR CN
0.3%
Pure Gold Mining Inc Wrnt
PGM CN
0.3%
Bunker Hill Mining Corp Wrnt
BNKR
0.2%
Type of Security
% of NAV
Newcore Gold Ltd
NCAU CN
0.2%
Marathon Gold Corp Wrnt
MOZ CN
0.2%
Equity Securities
96.4%
Liberty Gold Corp-Plc Wrnt
LGD CN
0.2%
Probe Metals Inc Wrnt
PRB CN
0.1%
Warrants
2.5%
Prime Mining Wrnt
PRYM CN
0.1%
Gogold Resources Inc Wrnt
GGD CN
0.1%
Net Liquid Assets
1.1%
Maverix Metals Inc Wrnt
MMX CN
0.1%
Contingent Value Securities
0.0%
Euro Sun Mining Inc Wrnt
ESM CN
0.1%
Osino Resources Corp Wrnt
OSI CN
0.1%
Royal Road Minerals
RYR CN
0.1%
Mawson Resources Wrnt
MAW CN
0.1%
Capitalization
% of NAV
Gatling Exploration
GTR CN
0.1%
Alicanto Minerals Ltd
AQI AU
0.0%
Market Cap < $2bn
61.6%
Cygnus Gold Ltd
CY5 AU
0.0%
Pan American Silver Cvr
PAAS
0.0%
Market Cap >$10bn
21.4%
Dundee Precious Metals Wrnt
DPM CN
0.0%
O3 Mining Inc Wrnt
OIII CN
0.0%
Market Cap $2bn - $10bn
16.0%
Desert Gold Ventures Inc Wrnt
DAU CN
0.0%
Silver Tiger Metals Wrnt
SLVR CN
0.0%
Net Liquid Assets
1.1%
Talisker Resources Ltd Wrnt
TSK CN
0.0%
Bonterra Resources Wrnt
BTR CN
0.0%
Warrants and Contingent Value Securities (annotated as Wrnt and Cvr, respectively) may not be publicly traded; ticker symbols referenced may refer to to issuer of the respective Warrant or Contingent Value Security. References to 0.0% of NAV are non-zero amounts rounded to 0.0%. Please see other side for additional important disclosure.
