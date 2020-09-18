Log in
Gold and Precious Metals : ASA Monthly Factsheet August 2020

09/18/2020 | 01:30pm EDT
09/18/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

August 31, 2020

Shares

Ticker

ASA

Net assets

$523 million

NAV

$27.09

Share price

$23.28

Discount

14.06%

Management since April, 2019

Adviser

Merk Investments

Portfolio Manager

Peter Maletis

CIO

Axel Merk

Contact

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited c/o Apex Fund Services

3 Canal Plaza, Suite 600

Portland, Maine 04101

Websitewww.asaltd.com

Toll-free(800)432-3378

Dividends

Distributions Semi-annual

05/22/20$.01

11/12/19$.01

05/10/19$.01

11/13/18$.01

Statistics

Beta11.01

R-squared20.91

  1. Source: Bloomberg. Beta measures the Company's market-related risk over a three-year period relative to its benchmark, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Total Return Index. A beta lower than 1 indicates historically lower volatility than the index; greater than 1 indicates higher volatility. ASA's beta versus the FTSE Gold Mines Total Return Index (the "Old Benchmark") is 1.01.
  2. Source: Bloomberg. R-squared is a measure of the percentage of a company's share price movement that can be attributed to its benchmark index. It can range from 0 and 1; 1 indicates a perfect correlation. ASA's R-squared versus the Old Benchmark is 0.88.

Established in 1958, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a closed-end precious metals and mining fund (NYSE: ASA) registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and domiciled in Bermuda. The Company is one of the oldest investment management firms focused on the precious metals and mining industry. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

PERFORMANCE AS OF AUGUST 31, 2020

Average Annual Total Returns

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

15 Years

Inception

NAV

68.7%

24.3%

25.3%

-0.4%

5.4%

8.9%

Share Price

75.3%

23.1%

24.1%

-1.2%

5.4%

8.7%

Includes the reinvestment of dividends. Inception is from December 11, 1958, the date on which the Company's shares were listed for trading on the NYSE.

GROWTH OF A $10,000 INVESTMENT SINCE INCEPTION

$2,510,000

$2,010,000

$1,510,000

$1,010,000

$510,000

$10,000 Dec-58Dec-63Dec-68Dec-73Dec-78Dec-83Dec-88Dec-93Dec-98Dec-03Dec-08Dec-13Dec-18

For the period 12/11/1958 - 08/31/2020

Share Price Total Return

NAV Total Return

Gold Bullion

HISTORICAL DISCOUNT

0%

-5%

-10%

-15%

-20%

-25%

Mar-08Mar-09Mar-10Mar-11Mar-12Mar-13Mar-14Mar-15

Mar-16Mar-17Mar-18Mar-19

Mar-20

Discount

For the period 3/31/08 - 08/31/20

12-week Moving Average

All performance information reflects past performance and is presented on a total return basis. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may differ from that shown. The Company concentrates in the gold and precious minerals sector. This sector may be more volatile than other industries and may be affected by movements in commodity prices triggered by international monetary and political developments. The Company is a non-diversified fund and, as such, may invest in fewer investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited may invest in smaller-sized companies that may be more volatile and less liquid than larger, more-established companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in the emerging markets, may involve increased risk as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Shares of closed- end funds frequently trade at a discount. This document may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Certain Tax Information: ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.

Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value

August 31, 2020

Websitewww.asaltd.com

In April of 2019, shareholders approved Merk Investments LLC ("Merk") as advisor to ASA. As a firm, Merk brings a long history of portfolio management of registered investment companies, and research that includes primary research on central banks and their impact on the price of gold. Portfolio Manager Peter Maletis joined Merk after 8 years at Franklin Templeton, where he was precious metals analyst. He spent much of his time at Franklin meeting with the management of gold companies from around the world as well as on due diligence site visits, where he developed an intimate understanding of the many companies in the precious metals sector. It is with that background that Peter is influencing changes to the ASA portfolio, also leveraging on the resources made available by Merk.

Toll-free

(800)432-3378

Holdings

Ticker

% of NAV

Orla Mining Ltd

OLA CN

6.8%

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

AEM

6.3%

Anglogold Ashant

ANG SJ

5.0%

Barrick Gold Corp

GOLD

4.8%

Primary Commodity

% of NAV

Endeavour Mining

EDV CT

4.2%

Liberty Gold Corp-Plc

LGD CN

3.2%

Gold

87.5%

B2Gold Corp

BTO CT

3.2%

Alamos Gold Inc

AGI

3.2%

Silver

7.0%

Calibre Mining Corp

CXBSR CN

3.1%

Alacer Gold Corp

ASR CN

2.6%

Diversified Miners

3.7%

Gold Fields Ltd

GFI SJ

2.5%

SSR Mining Inc

SSRM

2.5%

Net Liquid Assets

1.1%

Perseus Mining Ltd

PRU AU

2.2%

Centerra Gold Inc

CG CN

2.2%

Platinum & Palladium

0.6%

Benchmark Metals Inc

BNCH CN

2.1%

Discovery Metals Corp-Plc

DSV CN

2.0%

K92 Mining Inc

KNT CN

2.0%

Type

% of NAV

Auteco Minerals Ltd

AUT AU

1.8%

Integra Resources Corp

ITR CN

2.0%

Mining Companies

58.0%

Americas Gold & Silver Corp

USA

1.7%

Roxgold Inc

ROXG CN

1.7%

Exploration Companies

26.1%

Gold Fields Ltd-Adr

GFI

1.7%

Golden Star Resources Ltd

GSS

1.6%

Development Companies

13.5%

Emerald Resources

EMR AU

1.6%

Bellevue Gold Ltd

BGL AU

1.3%

Royalty Companies

1.3%

Maverix Metals Inc

MMX CN

1.2%

Marathon Gold Corp

MOZ CN

1.2%

Net Liquid Assets

1.1%

Corvus Gold Inc

KOR CN

1.2%

Skeena Resources Ltd

SKE CN

1.2%

Probe Metals Inc

PRB CN

1.1%

Stage of Development

% of NAV

Net Cash Or Equivalent

Cash

1.1%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp

BNKR CN

1.0%

Exploration Companies

26.1%

Highgold Mining Inc

HIGH CN

1.0%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd

KL CN

1.0%

Production 500k - 1mm ounces

21.6%

Adventus Mining Corp

ADZN CN

1.0%

Torex Gold Resources

TXG CN

1.0%

Production >1mm ounces

21.4%

Pure Gold Mining Inc

PGM CN

0.9%

Osino Resources

OSI CN

0.9%

Production < 500k ounces

15.0%

Westgold Resources Ltd

WGX AU

0.9%

Teranga Gold Corp

TGZ CN

0.9%

Development Companies

13.5%

Adriatic Metals Plc

ADT AU

0.8%

Euro Sun Mining Inc

ESM CN

0.8%

Royalty Companies

1.3%

Resolute Mining Ltd

RSG AU

0.7%

Prime Mining

PRYM CN

0.7%

Net Liquid Assets

1.1%

Dacian Gold Ltd

DCN AU

0.7%

Sibanye Stillwater

SSW SJ

0.6%

Mawson Resources Ltd

MAW CN

0.6%

Country of Incorporation

% of NAV

Pantoro Ltd

PNR AU

0.6%

Benchmark Metals Inc Wrnt

BNCH CN

0.5%

O3 Mining Inc

OIII CN

0.5%

Canada

73.1%

Castile Resources

CST AU

0.5%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc

DAU CN

0.5%

Australia

11.7%

Silvercrest Metals Inc

SIL CN

0.5%

South Africa

9.9%

Gogold Resources Inc

GGD CN

0.5%

Prodigy Gold Nl

PRX AU

0.4%

Cayman Islands

4.2%

Discovery Metals Corp Plc Wrnt

DSV CN

0.4%

Torex Gold Res

TXG CT

0.4%

Net Liquid Assets

1.1%

Roscan Gold Corp

ROS CN

0.4%

Talisker Resources Ltd

TSK CN

0.4%

United States

0.0%

Mag Silver Corp

MAG

0.3%

Silver Tiger Metals

SLVR CN

0.3%

Pure Gold Mining Inc Wrnt

PGM CN

0.3%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp Wrnt

BNKR

0.2%

Type of Security

% of NAV

Newcore Gold Ltd

NCAU CN

0.2%

Marathon Gold Corp Wrnt

MOZ CN

0.2%

Equity Securities

96.4%

Liberty Gold Corp-Plc Wrnt

LGD CN

0.2%

Probe Metals Inc Wrnt

PRB CN

0.1%

Warrants

2.5%

Prime Mining Wrnt

PRYM CN

0.1%

Gogold Resources Inc Wrnt

GGD CN

0.1%

Net Liquid Assets

1.1%

Maverix Metals Inc Wrnt

MMX CN

0.1%

Contingent Value Securities

0.0%

Euro Sun Mining Inc Wrnt

ESM CN

0.1%

Osino Resources Corp Wrnt

OSI CN

0.1%

Royal Road Minerals

RYR CN

0.1%

Mawson Resources Wrnt

MAW CN

0.1%

Capitalization

% of NAV

Gatling Exploration

GTR CN

0.1%

Alicanto Minerals Ltd

AQI AU

0.0%

Market Cap < $2bn

61.6%

Cygnus Gold Ltd

CY5 AU

0.0%

Pan American Silver Cvr

PAAS

0.0%

Market Cap >$10bn

21.4%

Dundee Precious Metals Wrnt

DPM CN

0.0%

O3 Mining Inc Wrnt

OIII CN

0.0%

Market Cap $2bn - $10bn

16.0%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc Wrnt

DAU CN

0.0%

Silver Tiger Metals Wrnt

SLVR CN

0.0%

Net Liquid Assets

1.1%

Talisker Resources Ltd Wrnt

TSK CN

0.0%

Bonterra Resources Wrnt

BTR CN

0.0%

Warrants and Contingent Value Securities (annotated as Wrnt and Cvr, respectively) may not be publicly traded; ticker symbols referenced may refer to to issuer of the respective Warrant or Contingent Value Security. References to 0.0% of NAV are non-zero amounts rounded to 0.0%. Please see other side for additional important disclosure.

Disclaimer

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 17:29:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,37 M - -
Net income 2019 91,4 M - -
Net cash 2019 6,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 2,57x
Yield 2019 0,16%
Capitalization 458 M 458 M -
EV / Sales 2018 101x
EV / Sales 2019 96,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Maletis President
Mary Joan Hoene Chairman
Alexander Gabriel Merk Chief Operating Officer
Karen Shaw Chief Financial Officer
Bruce D. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASA GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS LIMITED74.17%458
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.36%5 883
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.17%3 305
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.03%2 464
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.04%2 221
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.16%1 968
Categories
