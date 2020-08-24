Gold and Precious Metals : ASA Monthly Factsheet July 2020
July 31, 2020
Shares
Ticker
ASA
Net assets
$506 million
NAV
$26.25
Share price
$23.56
Discount
10.25%
Management since April, 2019
Adviser
Merk Investments
Portfolio Manager
Peter Maletis
CIO
Axel Merk
Contact
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited c/o Apex Fund Services
3 Canal Plaza, Suite 600
Portland, Maine 04101
Websitewww.asaltd.com
Toll-free(800)432-3378
Dividends
Distributions Semi-annual
05/22/20$.01
11/12/19$.01
05/10/19$.01
11/13/18$.01
Statistics
Beta11.02
R-squared20.93
Source: Bloomberg. Beta measures the Company's market-related risk over a three-year period relative to its benchmark, the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Total Return Index. A beta lower than 1 indicates historically lower volatility than the index; greater than 1 indicates higher volatility. ASA's beta versus the FTSE Gold Mines Total Return Index (the "Old Benchmark") is 1.02.
Source: Bloomberg. R-squared is a measure of the percentage of a company's share price movement that can be attributed to its benchmark index. It can range from 0 and 1; 1 indicates a perfect correlation. ASA's R-squared versus the Old Benchmark is 0.90.
Established in 1958, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a closed-end precious metals and mining fund (NYSE: ASA) registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and domiciled in Bermuda. The Company is one of the oldest investment management firms focused on the precious metals and mining industry. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.
PERFORMANCE AS OF JULY 31, 2020
Average Annual Total Returns
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
15 Years
Inception
NAV
82.5%
25.3%
25.0%
-0.1%
5.4%
8.9%
Share Price
99.1%
25.6%
24.8%
-0.4%
5.7%
8.8%
Includes the reinvestment of dividends. Inception is from December 11, 1958, the date on which the Company's shares were listed for trading on the NYSE.
All performance information reflects past performance and is presented on a total return basis. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may differ from that shown. The Company concentrates in the gold and precious minerals sector. This sector may be more volatile than other industries and may be affected by movements in commodity prices triggered by international monetary and political developments. The Company is a non-diversified fund and, as such, may invest in fewer investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited may invest in smaller-sized companies that may be more volatile and less liquid than larger, more-established companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in the emerging markets, may involve increased risk as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Shares of closed- end funds frequently trade at a discount. This document may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
Certain Tax Information: ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.
Not FDIC Insured | No Bank Guarantee | May Lose Value
In April of 2019, shareholders approved Merk Investments LLC ("Merk") as advisor
to ASA. As a firm, Merk brings a long history of portfolio management of registered
investment companies, and research that includes primary research on central banks
and their impact on the price of gold. Portfolio Manager Peter Maletis joined Merk after 8
years at Franklin Templeton, where he was precious metals analyst. He spent much of his
time at Franklin meeting with the management of gold companies from around the world
as well as on due diligence site visits, where he developed an intimate understanding of
July 31, 2020
the many companies in the precious metals sector. It is with that background that Peter is
influencing changes to the ASA portfolio, also leveraging on the resources made available
Website
www.asaltd.com
by Merk.
Toll-free
(800)432-3378
Holdings
Ticker
% of NAV
Orla Mining Ltd
OLA CN
6.6%
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
AEM
6.3%
Anglogold Ashant
ANG SJ
5.7%
Primary Commodity
% of NAV
Barrick Gold Corp
GOLD
4.8%
Endeavour Mining
EDV CT
4.2%
Gold
88.5%
B2Gold Corp
BTO CT
3.4%
Alamos Gold Inc
AGI
3.3%
Silver
5.7%
Liberty Gold Corp-Plc
LGD CN
3.3%
Alacer Gold Corp
ASR CN
3.0%
Diversified Miners
3.3%
Calibre Mining Corp
CXBSR CN
2.9%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
SSR Mining Inc
SSRM
2.8%
Gold Fields Ltd
GFI SJ
2.6%
Platinum & Palladium
0.6%
Perseus Mining Ltd
PRU AU
2.4%
Integra Resources Corp
ITR CN
2.2%
Centerra Gold Inc
CG CN
2.2%
Americas Gold & Silver Corp
USA
2.0%
Type
% of NAV
Net Cash Or Equivalent
Cash
1.9%
Mining Companies
61.3%
Discovery Metals Corp-Plc
DSV CN
1.9%
Roxgold Inc
ROXG CN
1.8%
Exploration Companies
24.6%
Auteco Minerals Ltd
AUT AU
1.7%
Gold Fields Ltd-Adr
GFI
1.7%
Development Companies
10.7%
Golden Star Resources Ltd
GSS
1.6%
K92 Mining Inc
KNT CN
1.5%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
Emerald Resources
EMR AU
1.5%
Royalty Companies
1.5%
Benchmark Metals Inc
BNCH CN
1.5%
Maverix Metals Inc
MMX CN
1.4%
Bellevue Gold Ltd
BGL AU
1.3%
Corvus Gold Inc
KOR CN
1.2%
Stage of Development
% of NAV
Marathon Gold Corp
MOZ CN
1.2%
Torex Gold Resources
TXG CN
1.1%
Exploration Companies
24.5%
Skeena Resources Ltd
SKE CN
1.1%
Production 500k - 1mm ounces
23.9%
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
KL CN
1.1%
Probe Metals Inc
PRB CN
1.0%
Production >1mm ounces
22.3%
Westgold Resources Ltd
WGX AU
1.0%
Northern Star Resources
NST AU
1.0%
Production < 500k ounces
16.3%
Teranga Gold Corp
TGZ CN
0.9%
Pure Gold Mining Inc
PGM CN
0.9%
Development Companies
9.6%
Highgold Mining Inc
HIGH CN
0.9%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
Euro Sun Mining Inc
ESM CN
0.9%
Resolute Mining Ltd
RSG AU
0.9%
Royalty Companies
1.5%
Osino Resources
OSI CN
0.8%
Adventus Mining Corp
ADZN CN
0.7%
Adriatic Metals Plc
ADT AU
0.7%
Country of Incorporation
% of NAV
Dacian Gold Ltd
DCN AU
0.6%
Mawson Resources Ltd
MAW CN
0.6%
Canada
70.6%
Sibanye Stillwater
SSW SJ
0.6%
Pantoro Ltd
PNR AU
0.6%
Australia
12.6%
Prime Mining
PRYM CN
0.6%
O3 Mining Inc
OIII CN
0.6%
South Africa
10.7%
Silvercrest Metals Inc
SIL CN
0.5%
Roscan Gold Corp
ROS CN
0.5%
Cayman Islands
4.2%
Castile Resources
CST AU
0.5%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
Torex Gold Res
TXG CT
0.4%
Gogold Resources Inc
GGD CN
0.4%
United States
0.0%
Prodigy Gold Nl
PRX AU
0.4%
Mag Silver Corp
MAG
0.3%
Pure Gold Mining Inc Wrnt
PGM CN
0.3%
Type of Security
% of NAV
Benchmark Metals Inc Wrnt
BNCH CN
0.3%
Silver Tiger Metals
SLVR CN
0.2%
Equity Securities
96.5%
Pinecrest Resources Ltd
PCR CN
0.2%
Liberty Gold Corp-Plc Wrnt
LGD CN
0.2%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
Marathon Gold Corp Wrnt
MOZ CN
0.2%
Discovery Metals Corp Plc Wrnt
DSV CN
0.1%
Warrants
1.6%
Maverix Metals Inc Wrnt
MMX CN
0.1%
Contingent Value Securities
0.0%
Probe Metals Inc Wrnt
PRB CN
0.1%
Gatling Exploration
GTR CN
0.1%
Prime Mining Wrnt
PRYM CN
0.1%
Gogold Resources Inc Wrnt
GGD CN
0.1%
Capitalization
% of NAV
Royal Road Minerals
RYR CN
0.1%
Osino Resources Corp Wrnt
OSI CN
0.1%
Market Cap < $2bn
58.2%
Euro Sun Mining Inc Wrnt
ESM CN
0.0%
Market Cap >$10bn
22.3%
O3 Mining Inc Wrnt
OIII CN
0.0%
Pan American Silver Cvr
PAAS
0.0%
Market Cap $2bn - $10bn
17.6%
Dundee Precious Metals Wrnt
DPM CN
0.0%
Mawson Resources Wrnt
MAW CN
0.0%
Net Liquid Assets
1.9%
Silver Tiger Metals Wrnt
SLVR CN
0.0%
Bonterra Resources Wrnt
BTR CN
0.0%
Warrants and Contingent Value Securities (annotated as Wrnt and Cvr, respectively) may not be publicly traded; ticker symbols referenced may refer to to issuer of the respective Warrant or Contingent Value Security. References to 0.0% of NAV are non-zero amounts rounded to 0.0%. Please see other side for additional important disclosure.
