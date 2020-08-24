Gold and Precious Metals : ASA Monthly Factsheet July 2020

Established in 1958, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a closed-end precious metals and mining fund (NYSE: ASA) registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and domiciled in Bermuda. The Company is one of the oldest investment management firms focused on the precious metals and mining industry. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.

All performance information reflects past performance and is presented on a total return basis. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may differ from that shown. The Company concentrates in the gold and precious minerals sector. This sector may be more volatile than other industries and may be affected by movements in commodity prices triggered by international monetary and political developments. The Company is a non-diversified fund and, as such, may invest in fewer investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited may invest in smaller-sized companies that may be more volatile and less liquid than larger, more-established companies. Investments in foreign securities, especially those in the emerging markets, may involve increased risk as well as exposure to currency fluctuations. Shares of closed- end funds frequently trade at a discount. This document may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Certain Tax Information: ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.