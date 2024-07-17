ASA International Group PLC - Worthing, England-based microfinance lender - Says gross operating loan portfolio at June 30 half-year end up 5.6% to USD398 million from USD377 million at December 31. Attributes growth to improved performance in Pakistan, Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya.

For 2024, says results should be ahead of market consensus of USD36.9 million pretax income. The consensus figure is 15% ahead of the USD32.2 million achieved in 2023.

"However, as previously announced at the time of our FY 2023 results, inflation and related FX movements will continue to have an impact on the final outcome of the group's operating subsidiaries' performances in FY 2024," it adds.

Current share price: 83.00 pence

12-month change: up 0.6%

