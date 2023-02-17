UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
TESLA, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
World Press Review
Pump & Dump
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Boats
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Artificial Intelligence
Place your bets
The SPAC
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
The future of mobility
Sin stocks
Fintechs
Strategic Metals
Luxury
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
ASA International Group PLC
News
Summary
ASAI
GB00BDFXHW57
ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
(ASAI)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
11:35:24 2023-02-16 am EST
93.00
GBX
-1.59%
10:50a
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022
ASA International Group PLC Announces Appointment of Chris Lowhas as New Board Member
CI
2022
Transcript : ASA International Group PLC, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 20, 2022
CI
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
02/17/2023 | 10:50am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Monday 20 February
Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Georgia Capital PLC
Full Year Results
Goldplat PLC
Full Year Results (TBC)
LungLife AI Inc
Full Year Results
Tristel PLC
Half Year Results
Wilmington PLC
Half Year Results
Tuesday 21 February
Antofagasta PLC
Full Year Results
BHP Group Ltd
Half Year Results
Blancco Technology Group PLC
Half Year Results
Finsbury Food Group PLC
Half Year Results
HSBC Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
Full Year Results
Safestore Holdings PLC
Trading Statement
Smith & Nephew PLC
Full Year Results
Springfield Properties PLC
Half Year Results
Sylvania Platinum Ltd
Half Year Results
Trifast PLC
Trading Statement
Wednesday 22 February
Avingtrans PLC
Half Year Results
City of London Investment Group PLC
Half Year Results
Conduit Holdings Ltd
Full Year Results
Liberty Global PLC
Full Year Results
Lloyds Banking Group PLC
Full Year Results
Primary Health Properties PLC
Full Year Results
Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd
Full Year Results
Rio Tinto PLC
Full Year Results
Synectics PLC
Full Year Results
TBC Bank Group PLC
Full Year Results
Transense Technologies PLC
Half Year Results
Thursday 23 February
Anglo American PLC
Full Year Results
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC
Trading Statement
BAE Systems PLC
Full Year Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd
Half Year Results
Drax Group PLC
Full Year Results
Driver Group PLC
Full Year Results
Genus PLC
Half Year Results
Hays PLC
Half Year Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
Full Year Results
Howden Joinery Group PLC
Full Year Results
Macfarlane Group PLC
Full Year Results
Made Tech Group PLC
Half Year Results
Mondi PLC
Full Year Results
Morgan Sindall Group PLC
Full Year Results
Pantheon International PLC
Half Year Results
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Serco Group PLC
Full Year Results
Spectris PLC
Full Year Results
Versarien PLC
Full Year Results
WPP PLC
Full Year Results
Friday 24 February
ASA International Group PLC
Trading Statement
CVS Group PLC
Half Year Results
European Opportunities Trust PLC
Half Year Results
Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd
Half Year Results
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
Full Year Results
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
Full Year Results
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
-1.69%
3201
0.77%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC
0.10%
1721.5
11.39%
ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
0.00%
872.5
2.65%
ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
-1.59%
93
0.00%
AVINGTRANS PLC
0.59%
374.7
-13.37%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
0.38%
892.16
3.74%
BHP GROUP LIMITED
-0.25%
48
5.46%
BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
-3.81%
164
-3.40%
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
-0.71%
139.5
3.31%
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
-2.28%
446.558
8.81%
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
0.54%
465
8.06%
CVS GROUP PLC
1.43%
1915
-2.48%
DRAX GROUP PLC
0.51%
685
-3.06%
DRIVER GROUP PLC
4.15%
27.6
10.42%
EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
-0.64%
772
8.52%
FINSBURY FOOD GROUP PLC
-0.73%
98.275
7.61%
GENUS PLC
0.29%
2720
-9.12%
GEORGIA CAPITAL PLC
1.66%
806.1528
8.63%
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED
0.00%
33
0.00%
HAYS PLC
0.24%
124.7
7.52%
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC
-0.63%
724.2
29.81%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
-0.95%
5614
19.52%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
0.01%
166.98
34.79%
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC
-2.23%
140.1004
7.91%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
-0.34%
20.635
9.46%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
-3.59%
51
16.58%
MACFARLANE GROUP PLC
-2.35%
104
2.40%
MADE TECH GROUP PLC
5.33%
39.5
75.56%
MONDI PLC
0.67%
1498.37
5.68%
MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC
-1.31%
1662
10.07%
PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC
-0.78%
109.1363
-0.63%
RIO TINTO PLC
-0.81%
6086
5.88%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
-1.04%
112.58
22.10%
SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC
0.09%
1063
12.38%
SERCO GROUP PLC
1.75%
150.8
-4.63%
SPECTRIS PLC
1.26%
3255.5
7.10%
SPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES PLC
0.43%
92.9
23.33%
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED
7.44%
103.15
-5.37%
SYNECTICS PLC
1.54%
132
15.56%
TBC BANK GROUP PLC
4.04%
2575
9.03%
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED
-0.62%
129.09
0.00%
TRIFAST PLC
0.86%
93.5
27.69%
TRISTEL PLC
-2.05%
311
-18.59%
VERSARIEN PLC
-7.21%
6.611
-8.65%
WILMINGTON PLC
1.21%
334
6.45%
WPP PLC
0.90%
1012.63
22.35%
All news about ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
10:50a
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022
ASA International Group PLC Announces Appointment of Chris Lowhas as New Board Member
CI
2022
Transcript : ASA International Group PLC, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 20, 2022
CI
2022
ASA International Group PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2022
ASA International Group PLC Approves Election of Hanny Kemna as Director
CI
2022
ASA International Secures Microfinance Banking License in Pakistan
MT
2022
ASA International Group PLC Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022
Transcript : ASA International Group PLC, 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2022
CI
2022
Earnings Flash (ASAI.L) ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP Posts FY21 EPS $0.09
MT
2022
ASA International Group PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
156 M
-
-
Net income 2022
21,9 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
4,87x
Yield 2022
2,37%
Capitalization
112 M
112 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,66x
Nbr of Employees
13 047
Free-Float
79,4%
More Financials
Chart ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
93,00 GBX
Average target price
180,53 GBX
Spread / Average Target
94,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Machgielis Brouwer
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tanwir Rahman
Chief Financial Officer
Guy Neville Dawson
Chairman
Mohammed Jillur Rahman
Head-Information Technology
Mohammed Asifur Rahman
Director-Coordinator ICT
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
0.00%
112
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
22.28%
132 422
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
-2.10%
46 921
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
23.31%
42 534
ORIX CORPORATION
11.05%
20 539
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
8.49%
15 580
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave