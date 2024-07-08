Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Corporate Governance Report Last Update: June 28, 2024 Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President Contact: +81-6-6458-5321 Securities Code: 9405 https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/index.html The corporate governance of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation (the "Company") is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views The Company's basic views on corporate governance are as follows: The Group, as a corporate group with broadcasting business as its core, firmly recognizes the highly public nature of broadcasting and its own social responsibilities, strictly complies with the Broadcast Act and other relevant regulations, and contributes to the development of society and culture guided by the Group Business Philosophy. The Group builds good relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders, including shareholders, viewers, listeners, readers, advertisers, business partners, employees and local communities, and strives for both sustainable growth and improved corporate value to meet their expectations. This is prefaced on maintaining a management base capable of sustaining, under all circumstances, information dissemination through broadcasting, etc., that preserves and develops the daily lives of residents, as a media organization with a mandate to utilize the broadcasting spectrum, a public asset, in an effective manner. As an institutional design for corporate governance, the Company has chosen an Audit and Supervisory Committee-based framework. The Company has devised a structure whereby the role of the Board of Directors is to promote sustainable corporate growth and the increase of corporate value, while independent outside directors and Audit and Supervisory Committee conduct monitoring and audits essential to highly effective management. The Company has made the following commitments to ensure robust corporate governance: Ensure the rights and equality of shareholders Encourage active information disclosure and dialogue with shareholders and investors Sustainability initiatives Strengthen the functions of directors, etc. - 1 -

5. Establish and effectively operate an internal control system To enact the aforementioned commitments, the Company, via the Board of Directors, has defined the "Corporate Governance Policy," and updates the content of the policy as necessary. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] The Company complies with all General Principles, Principles, and Supplementary Principles of the Corporate Governance Code. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated The Company publishes its corporate governance policy based on the principles of the Corporate Governance Code as the "Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporate Governance Policy" (hereinafter "CG Policy") on the Company's website (https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/ir/governance/policy.html). Matters that should be disclosed under the Corporate Governance Code are as follows. Principle 1.4 Cross-shareholdings Please refer to Article 8 (Ownership of Shares in Other Companies) of the CG Policy. Please refer to Article 6-4(Cross-shareholders) in relation to Supplementary Principle 1.4.1 and to Article 7 (Policy Regarding Transactions Between Related Parties, etc.) in relation to Supplementary Principle 1.4.2. Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions Please refer to Article 7 (Policy Regarding Transactions Between Related Parties, etc.) of the CG Policy. Principle 2.3 Sustainability Issues, Including Social and Environmental Matters Supplementary Principle 2.3.1 Please refer to Article 12 (Response to Sustainability Issues) and Article 13 (Sustainability Management) of the CG Policy. The Company formulated and published the "Asahi Broadcasting Group Human Rights Policy" in April 2024. Please refer to (https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/company/policy/human_rights.html). Principle 2.4 Ensuring Diversity, Including Active Participation of Women Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 Please refer to 4 (Promoting Diversity) under Article 13 (Sustainability Management) of the CG Policy. The Company follows the Colorful@ABC Statement in pursuing diversity, including seeking greater - 2 -

career opportunities for women. Please refer to (https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/company/policy/colorful_statement.html). In addition, please refer to page 20 of the Integrated Report 2023, "ABC Group Initiatives for Strengthening Human Resources: Promoting Human Resource Diversity, and Creating a Diverse and Creative Workforce." (https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/company/report.html). The Company published the ABC Group Human Resources Development Policy. □ABC Group Human Resources Development Policy (Summary) Human resources capable of responding to change are necessary for self-innovation of existing businesses and to foster the development of new businesses in order to achieve sustainable growth of the entire Group. The required capabilities are leadership, management ability and innovative thinking. To foster such capabilities, we not only provide leadership development and other training, but also provide training with external parties and conduct external dispatch of our employees. In addition, the Company will promote training assignments and selective personnel promotions that span divisions within each Group company as well as personnel interchange (interactions) inside and outside the Group. Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners Please refer to Article 11 (Performing the Role of Asset Owner) of the CG Policy. Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure (i) Please refer to Article 1 (Business Philosophy) and Article 2 (Business Plan) of the CG Policy. Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure (ii) Please refer to the "1. Basic Views" under "I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information" at the beginning of this report and the full text of the CG Policy. Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure (iii) Please refer to Article 22 (Remuneration Policy) of the CG Policy. Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure (iv) Please refer to Article 14 (Appointment and Dismissal of Directors), Article 15 (Appointment of Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and Article 20 (Appointment and Dismissal of Chief Executive Officer and Grooming of a Successor) of the CG Policy. Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure (v) Please refer to Article 18 (Disclosure of Reasons for Selection of Director Candidates and Dismissal of Directors) of the CG Policy. - 3 -

Supplementary Principle 3.1.3 1. Initiatives on sustainability The Asahi Broadcasting Group recognizes that a groupwide approach to the various issues surrounding sustainability is a crucial challenge for sustainable social growth, as well as sustainable growth and mid- to long-term corporate value improvement of the Group. To respond to this challenge, the Company established the Sustainability Promotion Committee and formulated the Asahi Broadcasting Group Sustainability Policy. In December 2023, the Company identified and publicly announced the materiality of the ABC Group to clarify the material issues that we should prioritize and to strengthen our sustainability strategy. Furthermore, we publish a Sustainability Report* every year, which outlines our specific sustainability initiatives. The details of identified materiality, processes of identification, the framework of the Sustainability Promotion Committee, policies for the promotion, and the Sustainability Report* are disclosed respectively on the Company's website. For our Sustainability, please refer to the Company's website. https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/csr/index.html For our Materiality, please refer to the Company's website. https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/csr/materiality.html For our Sustainability Report*, please refer to the Company's website. https://corp.asahi.co.jp/ja/csr/report.html (*Available only in Japanese) The Company also views climate change as one of the most important management issues facing the Group. The Company believes that the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) provides an effective framework for implementing information disclosure related to climate change issues, etc. The Company declared its endorsement of the TCFD recommendations in May 2022. The information to be disclosed based on TCFD recommendations is shown on the Company's website. (https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/csr/environment/tcfd.html) In line with the TCFD recommendations, the Company will continue to disclose information on the impact of climate change on the ABC Group business activities and the measures taken to address the issues. 2. Investment in human capital In order for the overall Group to grow amid the rapidly changing business environment and increasing uncertainty in society, the Company set four priority targets in the Medium-term Management Strategy "NEW HOPE," with advancements being made in one of those targets, "Strengthen and diversify human resources throughout the Group." Please refer to "ABC Group Initiatives for Strengthening Human Resources" on pages 15-21 of the Integrated Report 2023 for details of the specific initiatives. (https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/company/report.html) 3. Investment in intellectual property The content of Asahi Television Broadcasting's programs, etc., which are the core of the Asahi - 4 -

Broadcasting Group and each Group company's content are intellectual property in which we are investing aggressively. Principle 4.1 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board (1) Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Please refer to Article 23 (Authority and Role of the Board of Directors) of the CG Policy. Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Outside Directors Please refer to Article 17 (Independence Standards) of the CG Policy and the details in this report under [Independent Officers] within "1. Organizational Composition and Operation" of "II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management." Principle 4.10 Use of Optional Approach Supplementary Principle 4.10.1 Please refer to Article 24 (Establishment of the Nomination and Compensation Committee) of the CG Policy and the Supplementary Explanation under [Voluntary Establishment of Nomination/Compensation Committee] within "1. Organizational Composition and Operation" of "II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision- making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management" in this report. Principle 4.11 Preconditions for Board and Kansayaku Board Effectiveness Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 The Company nominates candidates for directors irrespective of their gender, career history or age based on the nominations policy prescribed by the Company. However, because the Company is a certified broadcasting holding company, it is unable to appoint directors who are foreign nationals. In addition, the Company appoints persons with the appropriate experience and capabilities and the necessary knowledge concerning finance, accounting and law as directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members, with a composition that ensures diversity. The Company will continue to consider initiatives to ensure diversity in aspects such as gender and age. Please refer to the diagram at the end of this report for the so-called skills matrix, which lists the knowledge, experience and abilities of each director in accordance with the skills considered necessary on the Board of Directors to deal with the business environment, business characteristics and other matters. Principle 4.11 Preconditions for Board and Kansayaku Board Effectiveness Supplementary Principle 4.11.2 Please refer to Article 19 (Policy Regarding Concurrent Positions) of the CG Policy. - 5 -

Concurrent positions as officers of other listed companies by the Company's directors are as follows. Takehiro Honjo Chairman and Director of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. Hiroshi Shinozuka President of TV Asahi Holdings Corporation Misako Fujioka Representative Director & Chairman of FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD. Junko Okawa Outside Director of KDDI CORPORATION Outside Director of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated Haruhiko Kato External Director of NICHICON CORPORATION Principle 4.11 Preconditions for Board and Kansayaku Board Effectiveness Supplementary Principle 4.11.3 Please refer to Article 26 (Evaluating Board of Directors Effectiveness) of the CG Policy. The Company conducted a questionnaire regarding the effectiveness of the Board of Directors during FY2023. Our self-assessment indicated that the composition of the Board, the content of the agenda and materials of Board meetings, and prior explanations were generally appropriate. Based on the results of interviews, we intend to increase the effectiveness of the Board of Directors meetings by considering the format of materials aiming to promote efficient discussion and creating opportunities to deepen an understanding of the Group's businesses. Principle 4.14 Director and Kansayaku (Audit and Supervisory Board Member) Training Supplementary Principle 4.14.2 Please refer to Article 28 (Training for Directors) of the CG Policy. Principle 5.1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders Please refer to Article 10 (Dialogue with Shareholders and Investors) of the CG Policy. Please refer to Article 10 (Dialogue with Shareholders and Investors) of the CG Policy. 1. The Company formulated the IR and Information Disclosure Policy, which concerns the systems and initiatives to foster constructive dialogue with shareholders and investors, and posts this on the Company's website. 6 -

In principle, the Company holds biannual financial results briefings for analysts and institutional investors (May and November), attended by the representative director and president. In these briefings, we explain business performance and the progress of medium-term management strategies, etc. We publish scripts of the briefings, including Q&A sessions, on the

Company's website. https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/ir/library/presentation.html The Corporate Strategy Department of General Affairs Division is in charge of shareholder relations and the preparation of important IR tools. The department works in cooperation with the Financial Affairs Division, which is in charge of corporate accounting, and the Group Strategy Division, which is in charge of group strategy. Opinions obtained through dialogue with shareholders and investors are reported to management at the Board of Executive Officers and other meetings as necessary. Personnel involved in IR operations are knowledgeable about the appropriate management of insider information. In addition, the three-week period prior to the announcement of quarterly financial results is a quiet period during which we refrain from responding to and commenting on inquiries regarding financial results.

In addition to the preceding, the Company discloses quarter financial results in English simultaneously for the benefit of overseas institutional investors, posting graphs of business performance and financial highlights in English on the Company's website. We also post a script of the financial results briefing, including the Q&A session, on the Company's website at a later date. Additionally, for the Integrated Report, we have translated the digest version in FY2022 and the full version from FY2023 onwards into English and posted them on the Company's website. Results of Dialogues and Main Representatives

To expand opportunities for dialogue with shareholders and investors, increase occasions for contact with investors, and improve engagement, the Company conducts individual interviews and meetings with securities firms and institutional analysts as needed. It is our basic policy that directors or executive officers, etc., respond in meetings based on reasonable judgment, considering the attributes and interests of the participants. For FY2023, we held ten interviews with investors and analysts in Japan and also participated in a top meeting sponsored by a securities company. Furthermore, from FY2023 onwards, we began interviewing overseas investors and conducting 14 meetings with investors in Europe and the United States. Overview of Participating Shareholders and Investors

In Japan, we engage mainly with sell-side and buy-side analysts covering the media and entertainment sector. Overseas, we engage mainly with investors, investment advisers, etc., representing a variety of investment styles, including value investors and growth investors.

・ Background on outlooks of future performance 7 -

・Progress in medium-term management strategies, outlook for content business ・Capital policies, including shareholder returns ・ Status of cross-shareholdings, growth investment strategies Status of cross-shareholdings, growth investment strategies The many opinions and issues obtained through dialogue are reported back to management through the Board of Executive Officers, the Board of Directors, and other meetings as necessary and appropriate. In addition, we strive to enhance information disclosure to meet the needs for such disclosure learned through dialogues. Specifically, we endeavor to enhance the disclosure of non-financial information in response to the increasing number of questions regarding non- financial information, such as the role our business plays in social issues. Such non-financial information includes disclosure of our investment in human capital in our integrated report and other materials. Principle 5.2 Establishing and Disclosing Business Strategies and Business Plan [Actions to conduct management conscious of the cost of capital and share prices] [English disclosures available] The Company currently conducts business under initiatives described in our Medium-Term Management Strategy "NEW HOPE" (*1), published in May 2021. To ensure the improvement of PBR, we will set the achievement of our medium-term management strategy as a core goal, formulating measures to improve ROE and PER separately, carefully monitoring the progress and results of these measures, and making improvements to these measures as needed. In particular, restructuring the business portfolio by positioning the effective utilization of funds and assets, which will be the source of activities for the growth strategy of the ROE improvement measures, as a priority issue. We intend to restructure our business portfolio and review our securities holdings. As one measure, we plan to reduce strategic shareholdings and allocate the proceeds to new growth investments. Our immediate medium-term goal is to achieve our medium-term management strategy and attain an ROE of 5% or more before the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. To improve PER, we will pursue diversity management and sustainability initiatives further, communicating our progress to shareholders and investors through IR activities to establish higher expectations regarding the Company's shares. In terms of shareholder returns, we intend to maintain a dividend payout ratio of approximately 30% of deemed net profit (*2), paying a stable dividend at a minimum annual dividend of 12 yen per share. The Company will continue to implement the above measures in a steady manner to improve corporate value through improved ROE, PER, and PBR levels. *1 Medium-Term Management Strategy "NEW HOPE" - 8 -

https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/ir/plan.html *2 Deemed net profit: the profit after deducting the amount equivalent to the effective statutory tax rate from consolidated operating income Furthermore, information regarding measures for management conscious of the cost of capital and share prices is included in our Integrated Report. ■ Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Integrated Reports https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/company/report.html 2. Capital Structure Foreign Shareholding Ratio Less than 10% [Status of Major Shareholders] Updated Name / Company Name Number of Percentage (%) Shares Owned The Asahi Shimbun Company 6,224,900 14.90 TV Asahi Holdings Corporation 3,877,600 9.28 Kosetsu Museum of Art Public-interest 2,930,000 7.01 Incorporated Foundation Teikyo University 1,571,000 3.76 Asahishimbun Credit Cooperative 1,500,000 3.59 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. 1,450,711 3.47 (Trust Account) Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. 1,065,000 2.55 Shimamura Yoshihiro Eiga Kikaku Co., Ltd. 801,000 1.92 Kintetsu Bus co., ltd. 800,000 1.92 Takenaka Corporation 776,600 1.86 Controlling Shareholder (except for Parent - Company) Parent Company None Supplementary Explanation Updated Major shareholders are as listed in the current register of shareholders as of March 31, 2024. The Company holds 58,521 shares of treasury stock. Ratio calculations exclude treasury stock. - 9 -