Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings Presentation For Fiscal 2023 (The original Japanese version was issued on May 20, 2024)
June 18, 2024 at 09:46 pm EDT
Share
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
Presentation for Fiscal 2023
(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024)
May 20, 2024
Securities Code：9405
Matters to be reported
Overview of Consolidated Financial Report for Fiscal 2023 and Financial Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2024
Consolidated Results and Segment Information …P.４
Asahi Television Broadcasting Results
…P.10
Growth Strategies
…P.22
2
Greetings
Susumu Okinaka
Representative Director and President
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
3
Consolidated Results
Yoko Kumada
Executive Officer (Finance and Accounting)
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
4
Consolidated Results
(Millions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating Expenses
Details
Cost of Sales
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to Owners
of Parent
FY23/3
FY24/3
YoY
% Change
87,028
90,452
3,423
3.9%
84,434
89,620
5,185
6.1%
58,067
62,906
4,838
8.3%
26,366
26,714
347
1.3%
2,594
832
-1,761
-67.9%
2,661
723
-1,938
-72.8%
1,354
-884
-2,238
ー
＜Higher Revenue and Lower Profits＞
Reasons for sales increase: Time and streaming revenues increased due to an increase in content with the start of nationwide network dramas. Animation-related sales increased.
Reasons for profit decrease: Expenses made in advance due to delays in new business and for content development. Decrease in high-margin spot revenue.
*Extraordinary Losses: We recorded a loss of JPY1.251 billion due to impairment of goodwill in a subsidiary and losses from
5 investment in overseas businesses.
Results by Segment
(Millions of yen)
6
Net Sales
Broadcasting and Content
By
Broadcasting
business
Content
Other
Lifestyle
Housing
By
At-home shopping
business
Golf
Other
Operating Income
Broadcasting and Content
Lifestyle
Adjustments
FY23/3
FY24/3
YoY
% Change
72,967
76,701
3,734
5.1%
55,516
55,974
458
0.8%
17,387
20,655
3,268
18.8%
63
71
7
12.5%
14,061
13,751
-310
-2.2%
9,770
9,516
-253
-2.6%
2,954
2,930
-23
-0.8%
939
975
36
3.9%
397
328
-68
-17.3%
FY23/3
FY24/3
YoY
% Change
2,602
917
-1,684
-64.7%
433
373
-60
-13.8%
-441
-458
-16
ー
FY25/3 Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts
(Millions of yen)
FY24/3 (actual)
FY25/3
YoY
% Change
Net Sales
90,452
91,000
547
0.6%
Operating Income
832
2,200
1,367
164.2%
Ordinary Income
723
2,300
1,576
218.1%
Profit Attributable to
-884
1,500
2,384
ー
Owners of Parent
Net Sales
Operating Income
4,684 4,064
4,972
4,250
4,262
4,203
3,388
2,694
2,594
832
2,200
7
(FY)
15/3
16/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
22/3
23/3
24/3
25/3
FY25/3 Financial Results Forecasts by Segment
(Millions of yen)
8
Net Sales
Broadcasting and Content
By
Broadcasting
business
Content
Other
Lifestyle
Housing
By
At-home shopping
business
Golf
Other
Operating Income
Broadcasting and Content
Lifestyle
Adjustments
FY24/3 (actual)
FY25/3
YoY
% Change
76,701
77,000
298
0.4%
55,974
55,900
-74
-0.1%
20,655
21,000
344
1.7%
71
100
28
39.6%
13,751
14,000
248
1.8%
9,516
9,100
-416
-4.4%
2,930
3,500
569
19.4%
975
1,000
24
2.5%
328
400
71
21.6%
FY24/3 (actual)
FY25/3
YoY
% Change
917
2,200
1,282
139.8%
373
600
226
60.5%
-458
-600
-141
ー
Dividends
Interim dividend Year-end dividend
30
26
28
24
25
20
20
18
18
18
18
17
16
(Forecast)
15
10
17
9
9
10
6
12
12
12
10
６
6
5
5
10
10
10
6
9
9
9
5
7
6
6
0
15/3
16/3
17/3
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
22/3
23/3
24/3
25/3
(FY)
9
ABC TV Results
Toshiaki Imamura
Managing Executive Officer
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
Representative Director and President
Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation
10
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
ABC - Asahi Broadcasting Corporation published this content on
19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 June 2024 01:45:06 UTC.
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the broadcasting business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Broadcasting segment is involved in the planning, organizing, production, broadcasting and sale of programs, as well as the editing and management of broadcast program materials. The Housing segment is engaged in the planning, operation and management of housing exhibition centers and others. The Golf segment is involved in the operation of golf courses. The Company is also involved in the leasing and management of real estate.