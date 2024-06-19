Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

Presentation for Fiscal 2023

(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024)

May 20, 2024

Securities Code9405

Matters to be reported

  • Overview of Consolidated Financial Report for Fiscal 2023 and Financial Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2024
  • Consolidated Results and Segment Information …P.

Asahi Television Broadcasting Results

…P.10

Growth Strategies

…P.22

2

Greetings

Susumu Okinaka

Representative Director and President

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

3

Consolidated Results

Yoko Kumada

Executive Officer (Finance and Accounting)

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

4

Consolidated Results

(Millions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating Expenses

Details

Cost of Sales

Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to Owners

of Parent

FY23/3

FY24/3

YoY

% Change

87,028

90,452

3,423

3.9%

84,434

89,620

5,185

6.1%

58,067

62,906

4,838

8.3%

26,366

26,714

347

1.3%

2,594

832

-1,761

-67.9%

2,661

723

-1,938

-72.8%

1,354

-884

-2,238

Higher Revenue and Lower Profits

Reasons for sales increase: Time and streaming revenues increased due to an increase in content with the start of nationwide network dramas. Animation-related sales increased.

Reasons for profit decrease: Expenses made in advance due to delays in new business and for content development. Decrease in high-margin spot revenue.

*Extraordinary Losses: We recorded a loss of JPY1.251 billion due to impairment of goodwill in a subsidiary and losses from

5 investment in overseas businesses.

Results by Segment

(Millions of yen)

6

Net Sales

Broadcasting and Content

By

Broadcasting

business

Content

Other

Lifestyle

Housing

By

At-home shopping

business

Golf

Other

Operating Income

Broadcasting and Content

Lifestyle

Adjustments

FY23/3

FY24/3

YoY

% Change

72,967

76,701

3,734

5.1%

55,516

55,974

458

0.8%

17,387

20,655

3,268

18.8%

63

71

7

12.5%

14,061

13,751

-310

-2.2%

9,770

9,516

-253

-2.6%

2,954

2,930

-23

-0.8%

939

975

36

3.9%

397

328

-68

-17.3%

FY23/3

FY24/3

YoY

% Change

2,602

917

-1,684

-64.7%

433

373

-60

-13.8%

-441

-458

-16

FY25/3 Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts

(Millions of yen)

FY24/3 (actual)

FY25/3

YoY

% Change

Net Sales

90,452

91,000

547

0.6%

Operating Income

832

2,200

1,367

164.2%

Ordinary Income

723

2,300

1,576

218.1%

Profit Attributable to

-884

1,500

2,384

Owners of Parent

Net Sales

Operating Income

4,684 4,064

4,972

4,250

4,262

4,203

3,388

2,694

2,594

832

2,200

7

(FY)

15/3

16/3

17/3

18/3

19/3

20/3

21/3

22/3

23/3

24/3

25/3

FY25/3 Financial Results Forecasts by Segment

(Millions of yen)

8

Net Sales

Broadcasting and Content

By

Broadcasting

business

Content

Other

Lifestyle

Housing

By

At-home shopping

business

Golf

Other

Operating Income

Broadcasting and Content

Lifestyle

Adjustments

FY24/3 (actual)

FY25/3

YoY

% Change

76,701

77,000

298

0.4%

55,974

55,900

-74

-0.1%

20,655

21,000

344

1.7%

71

100

28

39.6%

13,751

14,000

248

1.8%

9,516

9,100

-416

-4.4%

2,930

3,500

569

19.4%

975

1,000

24

2.5%

328

400

71

21.6%

FY24/3 (actual)

FY25/3

YoY

% Change

917

2,200

1,282

139.8%

373

600

226

60.5%

-458

-600

-141

Dividends

Interim dividend Year-end dividend

30

26

28

24

25

20

20

18

18

18

18

17

16

(Forecast)

15

10

17

9

9

10

6

12

12

12

10

6

5

5

10

10

10

6

9

9

9

5

7

6

6

0

15/3

16/3

17/3

18/3

19/3

20/3

21/3

22/3

23/3

24/3

25/3

(FY)

9

ABC TV Results

Toshiaki Imamura

Managing Executive Officer

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

Representative Director and President

Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ABC - Asahi Broadcasting Corporation published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 02:01:07 UTC.