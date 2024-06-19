＜Higher Revenue and Lower Profits＞

Reasons for sales increase: Time and streaming revenues increased due to an increase in content with the start of nationwide network dramas. Animation-related sales increased.

Reasons for profit decrease: Expenses made in advance due to delays in new business and for content development. Decrease in high-margin spot revenue.

*Extraordinary Losses: We recorded a loss of JPY1.251 billion due to impairment of goodwill in a subsidiary and losses from

5 investment in overseas businesses.