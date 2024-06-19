Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2024 May 20, 2024

Presentation Moderator: Thank you for waiting, analysts and investors. As it is now the scheduled time, we will begin the Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation financial results briefing for the fiscal year ended March 2024. Thank you for joining us. Let me introduce today's speakers. We have three speakers today: Mr. Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation; Mr. Toshiaki Imamura, who assumed the position of Representative Director and President of Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation and Managing Executive Officer of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation in April; and Ms. Yoko Kumada, who assumed the position of Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Accounting of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation in April.

Today's presentation will cover the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2024, followed by the progress of our medium-term management strategy. The explanation will take approximately 40 minutes, after which we will hold a Q&A session. Now, we will start with an address from Mr. Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation.

Okinaka: I am Okinaka. Thank you for taking the time to join us today despite your busy schedules. We are deeply grateful for your continued support of our company. In FY2023, we took significant steps to strengthen our content business by reorganizing and expanding the functions of our anime group and making a full-scale entry into the drama business. As a result, our sales steadily increased, marking the third consecutive year of sales growth. However, due to increased costs associated with drama production and delays and poor performance in some businesses, our profits unfortunately saw a significant decline. The medium-term management strategy NEW HOPE has two years remaining. Despite the challenging environment, we have begun reviewing the financial structure and operations of the entire group, and we are also working on restructuring our business portfolio. More details will be provided later. As we approach the final year of our medium-term strategy, we are determined to achieve our goals, and we appreciate your continued support.

Moderator: Now, Ms. Yoko Kumada, Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Accounting of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation, will explain the overall performance of the group.

Kumada: I am Kumada, the newly appointed Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Accounting. Thank you for your attention. Let me now explain the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2024. Consolidated net sales were JPY90.452 billion, a 3.9% increase YoY, showing sales growth. However, due to delays in the development of new businesses and upfront costs for content development, expenses increased and exceeded the sales growth. As a result, operating income was JPY832 million and ordinary income was JPY723 million, both significantly down compared to the previous year. Additionally, as announced on May 1, we recorded an extraordinary loss of JPY1.251 billion due to impairment of goodwill in a subsidiary and losses from investment in overseas businesses. Consequently, the loss attributable to owners of parent was JPY884 million.

Next, I will explain by segment. The broadcasting and content business saw an increase in sales, while the lifestyle business experienced a decrease in sales. The broadcasting business recorded JPY55.974 billion, a 0.8% increase YoY. This increase in sales was due to higher network (time) sales, which was boosted by the start of nationwide network dramas. The content business achieved JPY20.655 billion, an 18.8% increase YoY. Contributing factors included an expanded lineup of streaming content, an increase in the number of events held due to the reclassification of COVID-19 as a Class 5 disease, and increased sales in the anime business. The lifestyle business recorded JPY13.751 billion, a 2.2% decrease YoY. The main reason for this decline was a reduction in sales from the housing business due to the closure of some venues. Regarding operating income, both the broadcasting and content business and the lifestyle business saw a decrease. Operating income for the broadcasting and content business was JPY917 million, a 64.7% decrease YoY. This significant decline was mainly due to the burden of upfront investments in the content business, delays and poor performance in planned businesses, and a YoY decrease in high-margin spot sales revenue. Operating income for the lifestyle business was JPY373 million, a 13.8% decrease YoY, primarily due to the poor performance of the at-home shopping business.

Here is the consolidated financial forecast for the current fiscal year. We anticipate net sales of JPY91 billion, representing an increase of JPY547 million YoY. Operating income is expected to be JPY2.2 billion, ordinary income JPY2.3 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent JPY1.5 billion, with increases forecasted across all profit categories.

Here is the segment-specific earnings forecast. The broadcasting and content business is expected to achieve net sales of JPY77 billion, representing a JPY298 million increase YoY. Breaking it down, the broadcasting business is projected to reach JPY55.9 billion, a slight decrease of 0.1% YoY. However, the content business is expected to continue its strong performance in anime and Internet streaming, with a projected increase of 1.7% to JPY21 billion. The lifestyle business is also forecasted to see an increase in sales, reaching JPY14 billion, a JPY248 million increase YoY. The main positive factors include the anticipated timetable reorganization of television shopping programs, which performed poorly in the previous year, and the impact of acquiring an apparel brand. Operating income for the broadcasting and content business is expected to be JPY2.2 billion, a JPY1.282 billion increase YoY, while the lifestyle business is forecasted to achieve JPY600 million, a JPY226 million increase YoY.