Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 13, 2024 Company Name: Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Representative: Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President (Securities Code: 9405, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Inquiries: Takashi Matoba, General Manager, General Affairs Division (TEL: +81-6-6458-5321)

Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation ("the Company") hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 13, 2024, to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of March 31, 2024. The details are described below. This matter will be submitted to the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 26, 2024.

1. Details of dividend

Latest dividend forecast Dividend paid for previous fiscal year Amount determined (Announced on May 1, ended 2024) March 31, 2023 Record date March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Dividend per share ¥6.00 ¥6.00 ¥6.00 Total amounts of dividends ¥250 million - ¥250 million Effective date June 27, 2024 - June 29, 2023 Source of dividends Retained earnings - Retained earnings

2. Reasons

Returning appropriate levels of profits to all shareholders is one of the most important management issues for the Company. With respect to the distribution of profits, given the Company's responsibility as a certified broadcasting holding company, it will take into comprehensive account factors such as operating results, the dividend payout ratio, and an appropriate level of internal reserves while also constantly being aware of the balance between strengthening and maintaining the Company's financial position and making investments for supporting increases in corporate value and growth strategies.

In accordance with this policy, the Company plans to flexibly make decisions for continuous and stable dividend payment, targeting a dividend payout ratio of 30% for profit after deducting the amount equivalent to the effective statutory tax rate from consolidated operating income, which indicates profit from the core business of the Group (deemed net profit). Moreover, the Company has set an annual dividend of 12.00 yen per share as the lower limit except in times of a significant decline in business performance due to a rapidly deteriorating business environment.