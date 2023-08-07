Note: The following document is an English translation of the Japanese-language original.

Corporate Governance Policy

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

Introduction: General Provisions

Article 1 Business Philosophy

1. Group Business Philosophy

As a dynamic and creative corporate organization, Asahi Broadcasting Group continues to evolve while adapting to changing social conditions and contributes to the development of society.

2. ABC's Principle

-With a peaceful and free mind, we strive to work for the good of the development of the local community and culture.

-With an open-minded heart and a willingness to improve, we take responsibility and dignity in a serious manner and will do our very most to gain the trust of the society.

-We will always do our best to promptly and fairly deliver accurate news and give appropriate comments to the public.

-Through our programs, we strive to bring a delightful and peaceful atmosphere to the audiences while increase their ability to think and judge as well.

-By using creative advertisement than exaggerated advertisements, we ensure the success of the industry.

Article 2 Business Plan

In principle, Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation ("the Company") regularly formulates a new medium-term business plan every three years.

Under the "2021-2025 Asahi Broadcasting Group Medium-term Management Strategy", in light of the rapidly changing environment surrounding the group and increasing uncertainty in society, the Company has referred to this plan as a medium-term management strategy, focusing on group growth strategy, rather than a medium-term management plan, which focuses on financial planning. We established the following four priority targets for the five- year period beginning in FY2021. Our goal is to achieve consolidated sales of ¥100 billion by FY2025.

Strengthen and diversify human resources throughout the group Leverage the power of broadcasting, and strengthen and deepen group collaboration Build a data utilization system and pursue the use of digital technologies

