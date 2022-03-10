Asahi Broadcasting : Corporate Governance Report

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Corporate Governance Report Last Update: December 22, 2021 Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President Contact: +81-6-6458-5321 Securities Code: 9405 https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/index.html The corporate governance of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation (the "Company") is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views Updated The Company's basic views on corporate governance are as follows: The Group, as a corporate group with broadcasting business as its core, firmly recognizes the highly public nature of broadcasting and its own social responsibilities, strictly complies with the Broadcast Act and other relevant regulations, and contributes to the development of society and culture guided by the Group Business Philosophy. The Group builds good relationships with a diverse range of stakeholders, including shareholders, viewers, listeners, advertisers, business partners, employees and local communities, and strives for both sustainable growth and improved corporate value to meet their expectations. This is prefaced on maintaining a management base capable of sustaining under all circumstances information dissemination through broadcasting that preserves and develops the daily lives of residents, as a media organization with a mandate to utilize the broadcasting spectrum, a public asset, in an effective manner. As an institutional design for corporate governance, the Company has chosen an Audit and Supervisory Committee-based framework. The Company has devised a structure whereby the role of the Board of Directors is to promote sustainable corporate growth and the increase of corporate value, while independent outside directors and Audit and Supervisory Committee conduct monitoring and audits essential to highly effective management. The Company has made the following commitments to ensure robust corporate governance: Ensure the rights and equality of shareholders Encourage active information disclosure and dialogue with shareholders and investors Sustainability initiatives Strengthen the functions of directors, etc. Establish and effectively operate an internal control system 1 -

To enact the aforementioned commitments, the Company, via the Board of Directors, has defined the "Corporate Governance Policy," and updates the content of the policy as necessary. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated Principle 4.11 Preconditions for Board and Kansayaku Board (Audit and Supervisory Board) Effectiveness Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 The Company nominates candidates for directors irrespective of their gender, career history or age based on the nominations policy prescribed by the Company. However, because the Company is a certified broadcasting holding company, it is unable to appoint directors who are foreign nationals. In addition, the Company appoints persons with the appropriate experience and capabilities and the necessary knowledge concerning finance, accounting and law as directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members, with a composition that ensures diversity. The Company will continue to consider initiatives to ensure diversity in aspects such as gender and age. The Company plans to disclose the so-called skills matrix, which lists the knowledge, experience and abilities of each director in accordance with the skills considered necessary on the Board of Directors to deal with the business environment, business characteristics and other matters in the convocation notice for the next ordinary general meeting of shareholders. The Company's independent outside directors have business management experience at other companies. The code required in choosing the Prime Market will be addressed in the report to be submitted in June 2022. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated The Company publishes its corporate governance policy based on the principles of the Corporate Governance Code as the "Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporate Governance Policy" (hereinafter "CG Policy") on the Company's website (https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/ir/governance/policy.html). Matters that should be disclosed under the Corporate Governance Code are as follows. Principle 1.4 Cross-shareholdings Please refer to Article 8 (Ownership of Shares in Other Companies) of the CG Policy. Please refer to Article 6-4(Cross-shareholders) in relation to Supplementary Principle 1.4.1 and to Article 7 (Policy Regarding Transactions Between Related Parties, etc.) in relation to Supplementary Principle 1.4.2. Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions Please refer to Article 7 (Policy Regarding Transactions Between Related Parties, etc.) of the CG - 2 -

Policy. Principle 2.4 Ensuring Diversity, Including Active Participation of Women Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 Please refer to 4 (Promoting Diversity) under Article 13 (Sustainability Management) of the CG Policy. In addition, please refer to page 35 of the Corporate Report (Integrated Report) 2021 "Initiatives for promoting diversity of human resources and creating diverse, creative human resources" (https://corp.asahi.co.jp/ja/company/report.html). The Company formulated the ABC Group Human Resources Development Policy on November 8, 2021. ABC Group Human Resources Development Policy (Summary) Human resources capable of responding to change are necessary for self-innovation of existing businesses and to foster the development of new businesses in order to achieve sustainable growth of the entire Group. The required capabilities are leadership, management ability and innovative thinking. To foster such capabilities, we not only provide leadership development and other training, but also provide training with external parties and conduct external dispatch of our employees. In addition, the Company will promote training assignments and selective personnel promotions that span divisions within each Group company as well as personnel interchange (interactions) inside and outside the Group. Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners Please refer to Article 11 (Performing the Role of Asset Owner) of the CG Policy. Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure (i) Please refer to Article 1 (Business Philosophy) and Article 2 (Business Plan) of the CG Policy. Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure (ii) Please refer to the "1. Basic Views" under "I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information" at the beginning of this report and the full text of the CG Policy. Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure (iii) Please refer to Article 22 (Remuneration Policy) of the CG Policy. Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure (iv) Please refer to Article 14 (Appointment and Dismissal of Directors), Article 15 (Appointment of Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and Article 20 (Appointment and Dismissal of Chief Executive Officer and Grooming of a Successor) of the CG Policy. - 3 -

Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure (v) Please refer to Article 18 (Disclosure of Reasons for Selection of Director Candidates and Dismissal of Directors) of the CG Policy. Supplementary Principle 3.1.2 Please refer to 4. (Method of Information Disclosure and Public Release) under Article 9 (Information Disclosure and Public Release) of the CG Policy. At present, key disclosure documents and convocation notices for general meetings of shareholders, etc. are disclosed in English. The Company will broaden the scope of information disclosed and provided in English in the future in light of the ratio of foreign shareholders. Supplementary Principle 3.1.3 1. Initiatives on sustainability Please refer to Article 12 (Response to Sustainability Issues) and Article 13 (Sustainability Management) of the CG Policy. 2. Investment in human capital In order for the overall Group to grow amid the rapidly changing business environment and increasing uncertainty in society, the Company set four priority targets in the Medium-term Management Strategy "NEW HOPE," with advancements being made in one of those targets, "Strengthen and diversify human resources throughout the Group." Please refer to "Strengthen and diversify human resources throughout the Group" on pages 34 and 35 of the Corporate Report (Integrated Report) 2021 (Japanese only) for details of the specific initiatives. (https://corp.asahi.co.jp/ja/company/report.html) 3. Investment in intellectual property The content of Asahi Television Broadcasting's programs, etc., which are the core of the Asahi Broadcasting Group and each Group company's content are intellectual property in which we are investing aggressively. Principle 4.1 Roles and Responsibilities of the Board (1) Supplementary Principle 4.1.1 Please refer to Article 23 (Authority and Role of the Board of Directors) of the CG Policy. Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Outside Directors Please refer to Article 17 (Independence Standards) of the CG Policy and the details in this report under [Independent Officers] within "1. Organizational Composition and Operation" of "II. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management." Principle 4.10 Use of Optional Approach Supplementary Principle 4.10.1 Please refer to Article 24 (Establishment of the Nomination and Compensation Committee) of the CG - 4 -