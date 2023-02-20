Advanced search
    9405   JP3116800008

ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9405)
2023-02-20
660.00 JPY   -1.79%
Asahi Broadcasting : Corporate Report (Integrated Report) 2022
PU
02/13Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022
PU
02/13Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings Reference for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022
PU
Asahi Broadcasting : Corporate Report (Integrated Report) 2022

02/20/2023 | 10:40am EST
2022

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

Corporate Report

[ Integrated Report]

Securities code: 9405

(Note)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original* for reference purposes only and does not cover all contents. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. *https://corp.asahi.co.jp/ja/company/report.html

The Group's Business Philosophy

As a dynamic and creative corporate organization,

the Group continues to evolve while adapting to changing social conditions

and contributes to the development of society.

Vision of a NEW HOPE

Creating and delivering New Happiness

2 Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Corporate Report 2022

C O N T E N T S

Business of

the Asahi Broadcasting Group

4

Message from the President

6

Value Creation Model

12

Keywords for

Enhancing Corporate Value

1. Sustainability in

14

the Asahi Broadcasting Group

2. Strengthen and Diversify

16

Human Resources throughout the Group

Strategy and Value Creation of

Each Business

20

Broadcasting and Content Businesses

20

Lifestyle Business

30

Feature 1 Director Discussion

Delivering New Content with

a Colorful Team of People

32

Feature 2 Outside Director Interview

Enhancing Corporate Value Through

Risk Management and Risk-taking

36

Skills Matrix

38

Appendix

40

Overview of Asahi Broadcasting Group

40

Consolidated Financial Statements

42

11-year Financial and Non-financial Data

44

Company Profile and Stock Information

46

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Corporate Report 2022 3

Business of the Asahi Broadcasting Group

The core of our business is to "create" exciting content.

And to "deliver" this content to everyone through a variety of different means.

We, as a "comprehensive content business group" that continues to evolve by adapting to changes in the times and incorporating various ideas and technologies, continue to make society a better place to live through our businesses.

tin

s

g

a

c

d

a

o

r

B

Busines s

L i f

e s

t

y l e

B

u s i n e ss

Medium-Term

Management Strategy

NEW HOPE Vision

Creating and Delivering

New Happiness

s

i

n

e

s

s

u

B

C o n t e n t

Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales

85,100

80,991

81,986

82,937

78,344

million yen

3/2018

3/2019

3/2020

3/2021

3/2022

Operating income/

Operating income margin ratio

Operating income margin ratio

4,250

4,262

4,203

million yen

3,388

2,694

5.2%

5.2%

4.9%

4.1%

3.4%

3/2018

3/2019

3/2020

3/2021

3/2022

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,742

2,691

2,671

million yen

2,278

-930

3/2018

3/2019

3/2020

3/2021

3/2022

4 Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Corporate Report 2022

Broadcasting Business

Our broadcasting business is a business that primarily earns advertising revenue by delivering high-quality programs and reliable information to viewers and listeners through broadcasting.

Content Business

Overview of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Broadcasting and Content Businesses)

We recorded net sales of 71,348 million yen, an increase of 9,498 million yen (15.4%) from the previous fiscal year. This was due to an increase in mainstay TV spot sales revenue affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, operating expenses rose due to the resumption of live sports broadcasts and events. As a result, operating income was 3,654 million yen, an increase of 1,634 million yen (80.9%) from the previous fiscal year.

Our content business is a business that creates high-quality content/intellectual property and shares this content through a variety of different media channels such as video streaming and events.

Sales Composition by Segment

Content Broadcasting

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating income

75,000

7,500

61,850

71,348

50,000

5,000

3,654

25,000

2,020

2,500

0

3/2021

0

3/2022

Lifestyle Business

Our lifestyle business is a business that utilizes the power of broadcasting and content to provide services that enrich people's lives.

Overview of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

We recorded net sales of 13,751 million yen, down 2,743 million yen (-16.6%) from the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, operating income was 874 million yen, down 113 million yen (-11.5%) from the previous fiscal year. The main reason for the decrease in revenue and profit was that there were no large projects in our real estate sales business compared to the previous fiscal year. Income from our housing exhibition business, mail-order business, and golf business remained strong.

Sales Composition by Segment

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating income

18,000

16,494

1,800

13,751

12,000

1,200

988

874

6,000

600

0

3/2021

0

3/2022

Other Major Group Companies

Earnings per share (EPS)/ Dividend per share/Payout ratio

Payout ratio

91.55

65.92

55.63

36.9%

30.3%

30.6%

32.4%

64.97 yen

24 yen

20

28

18

10

-22.69

3/2018

3/2019

3/2020

3/2021

3/2022

EPS

Dividend per share

Return on equity (ROE)

Cash and deposits/

Interest-bearing liabilities

5.9%

27,048

23,586

22,362

million yen

4.0%

3.5%

4.5%

16,337

12,518

14,412

11,910 million yen

6,674

-1.4%

495

981

3/2018

3/2019

3/2020

3/2021

3/2022

3/2018

3/2019

3/2020

3/2021

3/2022

Cash and deposits

Interest-bearing liabilities

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Corporate Report 2022 5

Disclaimer

ABC - Asahi Broadcasting Corporation published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 15:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
