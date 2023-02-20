Asahi Broadcasting : Corporate Report (Integrated Report) 2022

This document has been translated from the Japanese original* for reference purposes only and does not cover all contents. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. *https://corp.asahi.co.jp/ja/company/report.html
The Group's Business Philosophy
As a dynamic and creative corporate organization,
the Group continues to evolve while adapting to changing social conditions
and contributes to the development of society.
Vision of a NEW HOPE
Creating and delivering New Happiness
2 Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Corporate Report 2022
C O N T E N T S
Business of
the Asahi Broadcasting Group
4
Message from the President
6
Value Creation Model
12
Keywords for
Enhancing Corporate Value
1. Sustainability in
14
the Asahi Broadcasting Group
2. Strengthen and Diversify
16
Human Resources throughout the Group
Strategy and Value Creation of
Each Business
20
Broadcasting and Content Businesses
20
Lifestyle Business
30
Feature 1 Director Discussion
Delivering New Content with
a Colorful Team of People
32
Feature 2 Outside Director Interview
Enhancing Corporate Value Through
Risk Management and Risk-taking
36
Skills Matrix
38
Appendix
40
Overview of Asahi Broadcasting Group
40
Consolidated Financial Statements
42
11-year Financial and Non-financial Data
44
Company Profile and Stock Information
46
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Corporate Report 2022 3
Business of the Asahi Broadcasting Group
The core of our business is to "create" exciting content.
And to "deliver" this content to everyone through a variety of different means.
We, as a "comprehensive content business group" that continues to evolve by adapting to changes in the times and incorporating various ideas and technologies, continue to make society a better place to live through our businesses.
tin
s
g
a
c
d
a
o
r
B
Busines s
L if
e s
t
y l e
B
u s i n e ss
Medium-Term
Management Strategy
NEW HOPE Vision
Creating and Delivering
New Happiness
s
i
n
e
s
s
u
B
C o n t en t
Financial Highlights
Consolidated net sales
85,100
80,991
81,986
82,937
78,344
million yen
3/2018
3/2019
3/2020
3/2021
3/2022
Operating income/
Operating income margin ratio
Operating income margin ratio
4,250
4,262
4,203
million yen
3,388
2,694
5.2%
5.2%
4.9%
4.1%
3.4%
3/2018
3/2019
3/2020
3/2021
3/2022
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,742
2,691
2,671
million yen
2,278
-930
3/2018
3/2019
3/2020
3/2021
3/2022
4 Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Corporate Report 2022
Broadcasting Business
Our broadcasting business is a business that primarily earns advertising revenue by delivering high-quality programs and reliable information to viewers and listeners through broadcasting.
Content Business
Overview of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Broadcasting and Content Businesses)
We recorded net sales of 71,348 million yen, an increase of 9,498 million yen (15.4%) from the previous fiscal year. This was due to an increase in mainstay TV spot sales revenue affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, operating expenses rose due to the resumption of live sports broadcasts and events. As a result, operating income was 3,654 million yen, an increase of 1,634 million yen (80.9%) from the previous fiscal year.
Our content business is a business that creates high-quality content/intellectual property and shares this content through a variety of different media channels such as video streaming and events.
Sales Composition by Segment
Content Broadcasting
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating income
75,000
7,500
61,850
71,348
50,000
5,000
3,654
25,000
2,020
2,500
0
3/2021
0
3/2022
Lifestyle Business
Our lifestyle business is a business that utilizes the power of broadcasting and content to provide services that enrich people's lives.
Overview of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
We recorded net sales of 13,751 million yen, down 2,743 million yen (-16.6%) from the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, operating income was 874 million yen, down 113 million yen (-11.5%) from the previous fiscal year. The main reason for the decrease in revenue and profit was that there were no large projects in our real estate sales business compared to the previous fiscal year. Income from our housing exhibition business, mail-order business, and golf business remained strong.
Sales Composition by Segment
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating income
18,000
16,494
1,800
13,751
12,000
1,200
988
874
6,000
600
0
3/2021
0
3/2022
Other Major Group Companies
Earnings per share (EPS)/ Dividend per share/Payout ratio
Payout ratio
91.55
65.92
55.63
36.9%
30.3%
30.6%
32.4%
64.97 yen
24 yen
20
28
18
10
-22.69
3/2018
3/2019
3/2020
3/2021
3/2022
EPS
Dividend per share
Return on equity (ROE)
Cash and deposits/
Interest-bearing liabilities
5.9%
27,048
23,586
22,362
million yen
4.0%
3.5%
4.5%
16,337
12,518
14,412
11,910 million yen
6,674
-1.4%
495
981
3/2018
3/2019
3/2020
3/2021
3/2022
3/2018
3/2019
3/2020
3/2021
3/2022
Cash and deposits
Interest-bearing liabilities
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Corporate Report 2022 5
ABC - Asahi Broadcasting Corporation published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 15:39:00 UTC.