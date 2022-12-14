Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9405   JP3116800008

ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9405)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50 2022-12-14 am EST
628.00 JPY   +0.32%
01:06aAsahi Broadcasting : Earnings Presentation For the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 (The original Japanese version was issued on November 21, 2022)
PU
01:06aAsahi Broadcasting : Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
PU
01:06aAsahi Broadcasting : Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings Presentation For the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 (The original Japanese version was issued on November 21, 2022)

12/14/2022 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

Presentation for the Second Quarter

of Fiscal 2022

(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)

November 21, 2022

Securities Code9405

Matters to be reported

  • Overview of Consolidated Financial Report
    for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
    Consolidated Results and Segment Information Asahi Television Broadcasting Results

…P. …P.11

Reference Materials

…P.22

Capital Investments/Depreciation and Amortization, Results of Major Group Companies, Household Viewer Ratings, ANN's TV Network

2

Consolidated Results

Susumu Okinaka

Representative Director and President

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

3

Consolidated Results

FY22/3

1H

(Apr. to Sep. 2021)

40,889

Net Sales

39,654

Operating Expenses

Details

Cost of Sales

27,723

Selling, General and

11,930

Administrative Expenses

1,234

Operating Income

1,539

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to Owners

1,133

of Parent

(Millions of yen)

FY23/3

1H

YoY

% Change

(Apr. to Sep. 2022)

41,100

210

0.5%

40,806

1,151

2.9%

28,121

397

1.4%

12,684

753

6.3%

293

-940

-76.2%

479

-1,060

-68.9%

403

-729

-64.4%

Higher Revenue and Lower Profits

  • Content business performance was strong, resulting in an increase in revenues.
  • At the same time, expenses increased due to increased amortization burden related to content development, leading to lower profit.

4

(Note) FY23/3 refers to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and all other fiscal years are referred to in the same manner.

Trend of Consolidated Results

(Millions of yen)

Net Sales

40,000

0

FY20/3

FY21/3

FY22/3

FY23/3

1H

40,228

33,077

40,889

41,100

2H

42,709

45,267

44,211

-

Operating Income

4,500

3,000

1,500

0

-1,500

FY20/3

FY21/3

FY22/3

FY23/3

1H

1,365

-1,118

1,234

293

2H

2,023

3,812

2,969

-

Point

Performance tends to be stronger in the second half of the year compared to the first half, particularly since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating income since FY2020 has been weighted heavily toward the second half of the year.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABC - Asahi Broadcasting Corporation published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 06:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
01:06aAsahi Broadcasting : Earnings Presentation For the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 (The orig..
PU
01:06aAsahi Broadcasting : Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
PU
01:06aAsahi Broadcasting : Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
PU
11/14Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
PU
11/14Asahi Broadcasting : Notice of Dividends from Surplus and Revisions of Dividends Forecasts
PU
11/14Asahi Broadcasting : Notice of Revision of Financial Results Forecasts
PU
11/14Asahi Broadcasting : Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
PU
11/14Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings Reference for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022
PU
11/14Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Revises Dividend Forecasts for the Year-E..
CI
11/14Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance fo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 87 300 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2023 2 200 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 26 168 M 194 M 194 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 509
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 626,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susumu Okinaka Manager-Accounting
Ken Ogata Director, Head-Compliance & Public Relations
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Yoshifumi Kato Independent Outside Director
Michio Yoneda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.24%194
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-52.89%27 368
FOX CORPORATION-13.20%16 662
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.19.32%6 950
RTL GROUP S.A.-15.36%6 386
TEGNA INC.6.68%4 421