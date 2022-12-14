Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings Presentation For the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 (The original Japanese version was issued on November 21, 2022)
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
Presentation for the Second Quarter
of Fiscal 2022
(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)
November 21, 2022
Securities Code：9405
Matters to be reported
Overview of Consolidated Financial Report
for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 ・Consolidated Results and Segment Information ・Asahi Television Broadcasting Results
…P.３ …P.11
▽Reference Materials
…P.22
Capital Investments/Depreciation and Amortization, Results of Major Group Companies, Household Viewer Ratings, ANN's TV Network
Consolidated Results
Susumu Okinaka
Representative Director and President
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Results
FY22/3
1H
(Apr. to Sep. 2021)
40,889
Net Sales
39,654
Operating Expenses
Details
Cost of Sales
27,723
Selling, General and
11,930
Administrative Expenses
1,234
Operating Income
1,539
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to Owners
1,133
of Parent
(Millions of yen)
FY23/3
1H
YoY
% Change
(Apr. to Sep. 2022)
41,100
210
0.5%
40,806
1,151
2.9%
28,121
397
1.4%
12,684
753
6.3%
293
-940
-76.2%
479
-1,060
-68.9%
403
-729
-64.4%
＜Higher Revenue and Lower Profits＞
Content business performance was strong, resulting in an increase in revenues.
At the same time, expenses increased due to increased amortization burden related to content development, leading to lower profit.
(Note) FY23/3 refers to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and all other fiscal years are referred to in the same manner.
Trend of Consolidated Results
(Millions of yen)
Net Sales
40,000
0
FY20/3
FY21/3
FY22/3
FY23/3
1H
40,228
33,077
40,889
41,100
2H
42,709
45,267
44,211
-
Operating Income
4,500
3,000
1,500
0
-1,500
FY20/3
FY21/3
FY22/3
FY23/3
1H
1,365
-1,118
1,234
293
2H
2,023
3,812
2,969
-
Point
Performance tends to be stronger in the second half of the year compared to the first half, particularly since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating income since FY2020 has been weighted heavily toward the second half of the year.
