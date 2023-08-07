Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings Reference for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
Earnings Reference for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
(For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024)
August 7, 2023
Securities Code：9405
Consolidated Results
(Millions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating Expenses
Details
Cost of Sales
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to Owners
of Parent
FY23/3 1Q
FY24/3 1Q
YoY
% Change
(Apr-Jun 2022)
(Apr-Jun 2023)
19,606
20,238
632
3.2%
19,834
20,972
1,137
5.7%
13,406
14,421
1,014
7.6%
6,428
6,551
123
1.9%
-228
-734
-505
-
-40
-598
-558
-
352
-428
-780
-
(Note) FY24/3 refers to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 and all other fiscal years are referred to in the same manner.
Five-Year Net Sales (Consolidated)
(Millions of yen)
1Q Full Fiscal Year
82,937
85,100
87,028
78,344
19,368
15,353
19,854
19,606
20,238
(FY)
20/3
21/3
22/3
23/3
24/3
Five-Year Operating Income (Consolidated)
(Millions of yen)
1Q Full Fiscal Year
4,203
3,388
2,694
2,594
598
620
-672
-228
-734
(FY)
20/3
21/3
22/3
23/3
24/3
Results by Segment
Net Sales
FY23/3 1Q
(Apr-Jun 2022)
Broadcasting and
16,237
Content
By
Broadcasting
13,185
business
Content
3,039
Other
12
Lifestyle
3,369
Housing
2,279
By
Golf
252
business
At-home shopping
751
Other
86
Operating Income
FY23/3 1Q
(Apr-Jun 2022)
Broadcasting and
-236
Content
Lifestyle
90
-82
5
Adjustments
(Millions of yen)
FY24/3 1Q
YoY
% Change
(Apr-Jun 2023)
17,031
794
4.9%
12,682
-503
-3.8%
4,322
1,283
42.2%
26
14
114.5%
3,207
-162
-4.8%
2,226
-53
-2.3%
254
2
0.8%
640
-110
-14.7%
85
-0
-0.8%
FY24/3 1Q
YoY
% Change
(Apr-Jun 2023)
-565
-329
-
-63
-153
-
-105
-23
-
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the broadcasting business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Broadcasting segment is involved in the planning, organizing, production, broadcasting and sale of programs, as well as the editing and management of broadcast program materials. The Housing segment is engaged in the planning, operation and management of housing exhibition centers and others. The Golf segment is involved in the operation of golf courses. The Company is also involved in the leasing and management of real estate.