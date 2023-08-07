Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

Earnings Reference for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

(For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024)

August 7, 2023

Securities Code9405

Consolidated Results

(Millions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating Expenses

Details

Cost of Sales

Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to Owners

of Parent

FY23/3 1Q

FY24/3 1Q

YoY

% Change

(Apr-Jun 2022)

(Apr-Jun 2023)

19,606

20,238

632

3.2%

19,834

20,972

1,137

5.7%

13,406

14,421

1,014

7.6%

6,428

6,551

123

1.9%

-228

-734

-505

-

-40

-598

-558

-

352

-428

-780

-

(Note) FY24/3 refers to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 and all other fiscal years are referred to in the same manner.

2

Five-Year Net Sales (Consolidated)

(Millions of yen)

1Q Full Fiscal Year

82,937

85,100

87,028

78,344

19,368

15,353

19,854

19,606

20,238

(FY)

20/3

21/3

22/3

23/3

24/3

3

Five-Year Operating Income (Consolidated)

(Millions of yen)

1Q Full Fiscal Year

4,203

3,388

2,694

2,594

598

620

-672

-228

-734

(FY)

20/3

21/3

22/3

23/3

24/3

4

Results by Segment

Net Sales

FY23/3 1Q

(Apr-Jun 2022)

Broadcasting and

16,237

Content

By

Broadcasting

13,185

business

Content

3,039

Other

12

Lifestyle

3,369

Housing

2,279

By

Golf

252

business

At-home shopping

751

Other

86

Operating Income

FY23/3 1Q

(Apr-Jun 2022)

Broadcasting and

-236

Content

Lifestyle

90

-82

5

Adjustments

(Millions of yen)

FY24/3 1Q

YoY

% Change

(Apr-Jun 2023)

17,031

794

4.9%

12,682

-503

-3.8%

4,322

1,283

42.2%

26

14

114.5%

3,207

-162

-4.8%

2,226

-53

-2.3%

254

2

0.8%

640

-110

-14.7%

85

-0

-0.8%

FY24/3 1Q

YoY

% Change

(Apr-Jun 2023)

-565

-329

-

-63

-153

-

-105

-23

-

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ABC - Asahi Broadcasting Corporation published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:05:54 UTC.