    9405   JP3116800008

ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9405)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-14 am EDT
647.00 JPY    0.00%
Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings for Fiscal 2022

06/14/2023 | 06:19am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

Presentation for Fiscal 2022

(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)

May 22, 2023

Securities Code9405

Matters to be reported

  • Overview of Consolidated Financial Report for Fiscal 2022 and Financial Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2023
    • Consolidated Results and Segment Information…P.4
    • Asahi Television Broadcasting Results……………P.10
  • 2021-2025Medium-Term Management Strategy

NEW HOPE 2nd STAGE ……………………….. P.24

2

Greetings

Susumu Okinaka

Representative Director and President

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

3

Consolidated Results

Hironobu Nakamura

Executive Officer (Accounting)

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

4

Consolidated Results

(Millions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating Expenses

Details

Cost of Sales

Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to Owners

of Parent

FY22/3

FY23/3

YoY

% Change

85,100

87,028

1,928

2.3%

80,897

84,434

3,537

4.4%

55,581

58,067

2,485

4.5%

25,315

26,366

1,051

4.2%

4,203

2,594

-1,608

-38.3%

4,792

2,661

-2,131

-44.5%

2,671

1,354

-1,317

-49.3%

< Higher Revenue and Lower Profits >

  • Higher revenue due to increased content revenue, impact of full-year home and online shopping business (launched last year), etc.
  • In contrast, profits declined due to higher content-related expenses and depreciation and amortization

5

Disclaimer

ABC - Asahi Broadcasting Corporation published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 10:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
