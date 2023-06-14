Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings for Fiscal 2022

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
Presentation for Fiscal 2022
(For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)
May 22, 2023
Securities Code：9405
Matters to be reported
Overview of Consolidated Financial Report for Fiscal 2022 and Financial Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2023
Consolidated Results and Segment Information…P.4
Asahi Television Broadcasting Results……………P.10
2021-2025Medium-Term Management Strategy
～NEW HOPE 2ndSTAGE～ ……………………….. P.24
2
Greetings
Susumu Okinaka
Representative Director and President
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
3
Consolidated Results
Hironobu Nakamura
Executive Officer (Accounting)
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
4
Consolidated Results
(Millions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating Expenses
Details
Cost of Sales
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to Owners
of Parent
FY22/3
FY23/3
YoY
% Change
85,100
87,028
1,928
2.3%
80,897
84,434
3,537
4.4%
55,581
58,067
2,485
4.5%
25,315
26,366
1,051
4.2%
4,203
2,594
-1,608
-38.3%
4,792
2,661
-2,131
-44.5%
2,671
1,354
-1,317
-49.3%
< Higher Revenue and Lower Profits >
Higher revenue due to increased content revenue, impact of full-year home and online shopping business (launched last year), etc.
In contrast, profits declined due to higher content-related expenses and depreciation and amortization
