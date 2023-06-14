Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings for Fiscal 2022

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2023 May 22, 2023

Presentation Moderator: Analysts and investors, thank you for your patience. The scheduled time has arrived, so we will now commence the financial results briefing for the fiscal year ended March 2023 of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation. Thank you for your cooperation. The contents of today's report will cover the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2023, followed by our medium-term management strategy, NEW HOPE 2nd STAGE. The presentation will take about 40 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session. The entire meeting is scheduled for one hour. First, we'll have words of greetings from the Representative Director and President of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation, Susumu Okinaka.

Okinaka: Hello everyone, I'm Susumu Okinaka from Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation. Thank you for taking time out of your busy day to attend our briefing meeting. Also, we deeply appreciate your continued support of our company. Now, the COVID-19 situation has shifted to stage five after the May holidays, and we are on the brink of returning to a normal life, the so-called new normal. However, over these three years, people's lives, our lives, and the media environment have changed dramatically, along with the incredible advancement of technology. Amidst all this, our company, while maintaining our broadcasting media business as our core, is striving to grow beyond this framework and is aiming to be a comprehensive content business group, and we are continuing to aim for growth. Today, I would like to briefly explain our financial results from last fiscal year and our updated medium-term management plan, which we released the other day. We call our medium-term management strategy, or the updated version, if you will, as the 2nd STAGE. Thank you in advance for your understanding.

Moderator: Now, Hironobu Nakamura, who was appointed as the Executive Officer in charge of accounting this April, will explain the overall performance of the Group.