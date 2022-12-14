Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9405   JP3116800008

ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9405)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50 2022-12-14 am EST
628.00 JPY   +0.32%
Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

12/14/2022 | 01:06am EST
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation

Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

November 21, 2022

[Venue]

Webcast

[Speakers]

Susumu Okinaka

Representative Director and President

Shinya Yamamoto

Representative Director and Vice President/

Representative Director and President of Asahi

Television Broadcasting Corporation

Kazuhiko Ogura

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Toshiaki Imamura

Executive Officer/Director of Asahi Television

Broadcasting Corporation

Presentation

Moderator: Good afternoon, everyone. We would now like to begin Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation's financial results briefing for second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023. Thank you for joining us today.

Today's presentation begins with an overview of the consolidated financial results and segment information, as well as the revision to the consolidated financial results forecasts. This is followed by the performance of Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation. The presentation is scheduled to last approximately 25 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session. The entire briefing will last a maximum of 60 minutes.

First, Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation, will explain the Group's overall performance.

1

Okinaka: This is Okinaka. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today. We would also like to thank everyone for their continued support.

Let me begin by explaining our business results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023.

2

Net sales totaled JPY41.1 billion, a YoY increase of JPY210 million. Although advertising revenue was weak due to the sharp depreciation of the Japanese yen and the resulting rise in prices, content business sales revenue was strong, resulting in the increase in sales.

On the other hand, operating expenses increased YoY in the content business due to production costs, investments in program production consortiums, and amortization. As a result, operating income was JPY293 million, ordinary income was JPY479 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY403 million, all of which incurred YoY decreases.

3

This is a historical trend in the past four years.

As you can see, our business performance, especially operating income, tends to grow more in the second half of the year than in the first half. In the graph on operating income, the blue bars and orange bars show the first half results and the second half results, respectively.

This is due to the concentration of sports events, such as high school baseball and professional baseball broadcasts, in the first half of the year. Then there is the strong tendency for advertisers' campaigns to increase in the second half. Moreover, there are many of our national network special programs during the year-end and New Year's holidays, etc., so this is somewhat a structural tendency.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ABC - Asahi Broadcasting Corporation published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 06:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 87 300 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2023 2 200 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 26 168 M 194 M 194 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 509
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 626,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susumu Okinaka Manager-Accounting
Ken Ogata Director, Head-Compliance & Public Relations
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Yoshifumi Kato Independent Outside Director
Michio Yoneda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.24%194
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-52.89%27 368
FOX CORPORATION-13.20%16 662
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.19.32%6 950
RTL GROUP S.A.-15.36%6 386
TEGNA INC.6.68%4 421