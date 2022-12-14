Asahi Broadcasting : Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 November 21, 2022 [Venue] Webcast [Speakers] Susumu Okinaka Representative Director and President Shinya Yamamoto Representative Director and Vice President/ Representative Director and President of Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation Kazuhiko Ogura Director, Managing Executive Officer Toshiaki Imamura Executive Officer/Director of Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation

Presentation Moderator: Good afternoon, everyone. We would now like to begin Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation's financial results briefing for second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2023. Thank you for joining us today. Today's presentation begins with an overview of the consolidated financial results and segment information, as well as the revision to the consolidated financial results forecasts. This is followed by the performance of Asahi Television Broadcasting Corporation. The presentation is scheduled to last approximately 25 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session. The entire briefing will last a maximum of 60 minutes. First, Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation, will explain the Group's overall performance. 1

Okinaka: This is Okinaka. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today. We would also like to thank everyone for their continued support. Let me begin by explaining our business results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023. 2

Net sales totaled JPY41.1 billion, a YoY increase of JPY210 million. Although advertising revenue was weak due to the sharp depreciation of the Japanese yen and the resulting rise in prices, content business sales revenue was strong, resulting in the increase in sales. On the other hand, operating expenses increased YoY in the content business due to production costs, investments in program production consortiums, and amortization. As a result, operating income was JPY293 million, ordinary income was JPY479 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY403 million, all of which incurred YoY decreases. 3