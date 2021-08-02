Asahi Broadcasting : Summary Of Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2021

(The Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 under Japanese GAAP)

August 2, 2021 Company Name: Asahi Broadcasting Group Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Holdings Corporation Securities Code: 9405 URL https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/ Representative: Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President Inquiries: Hirokazu Ueda, Manager, Financial Affairs Division TEL: +81-6-6458-5321

Scheduled Date of Securities Report Filing: August 12, 2021

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment Commencement: ―

Preparation of Quarterly Supplementary Explanatory Materials: Yes

Quarterly Results Briefing Held: No

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen unless otherwise stated.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentage figures show the year-on-year increase (decrease) for each corresponding period.)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit attributable to owners of parent ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % First Quarter of 19,854 29.3 620 ― 771 ― 442 ― Fiscal 2021 First Quarter of 15,353 (20.7) (672) ― (511) ― (353) ― Fiscal 2020 Note: Comprehensive Income First Quarter of fiscal 2021: ¥-472 million (-%) First Quarter of fiscal 2020: ¥-248 million (-%) Basic Earnings per Diluted Earnings per Share Share ¥ ¥ First Quarter of 10.79 ― Fiscal 2021 First Quarter of (8.63) ― Fiscal 2020 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Equity-to-Asset Ratio ¥ million ¥ million % June 30, 2021 117,759 68,844 55.4 March 31, 2021 119,079 69,700 55.5 (Reference) Shareholders' Equity June 30, 2021 ¥65,283 million March 31, 2021: ¥66,035 million

