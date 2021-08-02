Asahi Broadcasting : Summary Of Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Scheduled Date of Securities Report Filing: August 12, 2021
Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment Commencement: ―
Preparation of Quarterly Supplementary Explanatory Materials: Yes
Quarterly Results Briefing Held: No
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen unless otherwise stated.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentage figures show the year-on-year increase (decrease) for each corresponding period.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
First Quarter of
19,854
29.3
620
―
771
―
442
―
Fiscal 2021
First Quarter of
15,353
(20.7)
(672)
―
(511)
―
(353)
―
Fiscal 2020
Note: Comprehensive Income
First Quarter of fiscal 2021:
¥-472 million (-%)
First Quarter of fiscal 2020:
¥-248 million (-%)
Basic Earnings per
Diluted Earnings per
Share
Share
¥
¥
First Quarter of
10.79
―
Fiscal 2021
First Quarter of
(8.63)
―
Fiscal 2020
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity-to-Asset Ratio
¥ million
¥ million
%
June 30, 2021
117,759
68,844
55.4
March 31, 2021
119,079
69,700
55.5
(Reference) Shareholders' Equity June 30, 2021
¥65,283 million
March 31, 2021:
¥66,035 million
1
2. Dividends
Annual Dividend per Share
1Q-End
2Q-End
3Q-End
Period-End
Total
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
Fiscal 2020
―
5.00
―
5.00
10.00
Fiscal 2021
―
Fiscal 2021 (Forecast)
5.00
―
6.00
11.00
Notes: Revisions from recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentage figures show the year-on-year increase (decrease).)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable
Basic Earnings
to owners of parent
per Share
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
Full Fiscal Year
82,000
4.7
2,300
(14.6)
2,500
(17.6)
1,600
-
39.01
Note: Revisions from recently announced performance forecast: None
* Notes
(1) Changes in the number of important subsidiaries during the period: None
(2) Application of special accounting treatment for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
(3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
1) Changes in accounting policies in accordance with changes in accounting standards, etc.: Yes
2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1): None
3) Changes in accounting estimates: None
4) Restatements: None
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)
1)
Number of shares issued and outstanding as of the
June 30,
41,833,000
March 31,
41,833,000
period-end (including treasury shares)
2021
shares
2021
shares
2)
Number of treasury shares as of the period-end
June 30,
803,892
March 31,
802,674
2021
shares
2021
shares
3) Average number of shares issued and outstanding
June 30,
41,029,108
June 30,
40,982,873
for the period
2021
shares
2020
shares
This financial report is exempt from the quarterly review procedure.
Explanation concerning the appropriate use of forecasts and other special instructions (Caution regarding forward-looking statements, etc.)
Results forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on the assumptions, beliefs, and uncertainties in light of information available to the Company's management as of the publication date and do not represent promises by the Company or its management that these performance figures will be attained. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors.
