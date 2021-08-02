Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    9405   JP3116800008

ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(9405)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asahi Broadcasting : Summary Of Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

08/02/2021 | 02:02am EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2021

(The Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 under Japanese GAAP)

August 2, 2021

Company Name:

Asahi Broadcasting Group

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Holdings Corporation

Securities Code:

9405

URL https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President

Inquiries:

Hirokazu Ueda, Manager, Financial Affairs Division

TEL: +81-6-6458-5321

Scheduled Date of Securities Report Filing: August 12, 2021

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment Commencement: ―

Preparation of Quarterly Supplementary Explanatory Materials: Yes

Quarterly Results Briefing Held: No

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen unless otherwise stated.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentage figures show the year-on-year increase (decrease) for each corresponding period.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

First Quarter of

19,854

29.3

620

771

442

Fiscal 2021

First Quarter of

15,353

(20.7)

(672)

(511)

(353)

Fiscal 2020

Note: Comprehensive Income

First Quarter of fiscal 2021:

¥-472 million (-%)

First Quarter of fiscal 2020:

¥-248 million (-%)

Basic Earnings per

Diluted Earnings per

Share

Share

¥

¥

First Quarter of

10.79

Fiscal 2021

First Quarter of

(8.63)

Fiscal 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity-to-Asset Ratio

¥ million

¥ million

%

June 30, 2021

117,759

68,844

55.4

March 31, 2021

119,079

69,700

55.5

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity June 30, 2021

¥65,283 million

March 31, 2021:

¥66,035 million

1

2. Dividends

Annual Dividend per Share

1Q-End

2Q-End

3Q-End

Period-End

Total

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

Fiscal 2020

5.00

5.00

10.00

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2021 (Forecast)

5.00

6.00

11.00

Notes: Revisions from recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentage figures show the year-on-year increase (decrease).)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable

Basic Earnings

to owners of parent

per Share

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Full Fiscal Year

82,000

4.7

2,300

(14.6)

2,500

(17.6)

1,600

-

39.01

Note: Revisions from recently announced performance forecast: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in the number of important subsidiaries during the period: None

(2) Application of special accounting treatment for the preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

(3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements

1) Changes in accounting policies in accordance with changes in accounting standards, etc.: Yes

2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1): None

3) Changes in accounting estimates: None

4) Restatements: None

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)

1)

Number of shares issued and outstanding as of the

June 30,

41,833,000

March 31,

41,833,000

period-end (including treasury shares)

2021

shares

2021

shares

2)

Number of treasury shares as of the period-end

June 30,

803,892

March 31,

802,674

2021

shares

2021

shares

3) Average number of shares issued and outstanding

June 30,

41,029,108

June 30,

40,982,873

for the period

2021

shares

2020

shares

  • This financial report is exempt from the quarterly review procedure.
  • Explanation concerning the appropriate use of forecasts and other special instructions (Caution regarding forward-looking statements, etc.)
    Results forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on the assumptions, beliefs, and uncertainties in light of information available to the Company's management as of the publication date and do not represent promises by the Company or its management that these performance figures will be attained. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors.

2

Disclaimer

ABC - Asahi Broadcasting Corporation published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 82 000 M 747 M 747 M
Net income 2022 1 600 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 28 926 M 264 M 264 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 456
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 705,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susumu Okinaka President & Representative Director
Ken Ogata Director, Head-Compliance & Public Relations
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Yoshifumi Kato Independent Outside Director
Michio Yoneda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASAHI BROADCASTING GROUP HOLDINGS CORPORATION1.88%264
FOX CORPORATION22.46%20 077
DISCOVERY, INC.-3.59%18 658
RTL GROUP S.A.20.03%8 686
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.34.69%6 286
TEGNA INC.27.03%3 912