Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 under Japanese GAAP)

August 7, 2023 Company Name: Asahi Broadcasting Group Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Holdings Corporation Securities Code: 9405 URL https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/ Representative: Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President Inquiries: Yoko Kumada, General Manager, Corporate Management Division TEL: +81-6-6458-5321

Scheduled Date of Securities Report Filing: August 10, 2023

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment Commencement: ―

Preparation of Quarterly Supplementary Explanatory Materials: Yes

Quarterly Results Briefing Held: None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen unless otherwise stated.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentage figures show the year-on-year increase (decrease) for each corresponding period.)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit attributable to owners of parent ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % First Quarter of 20,238 3.2 (734) ― (598) ― (428) ― Fiscal 2023 First Quarter of 19,606 (1.2) (228) ― (40) ― 352 (20.4) Fiscal 2022 Note: Comprehensive Income First Quarter of fiscal 2023: ¥1,328 million (464.9%) First Quarter of fiscal 2022: ¥235 million (－%) Basic Earnings per Diluted Earnings per Share Share ¥ ¥ First Quarter of (10.27) - Fiscal 2023 First Quarter of 8.44 - Fiscal 2022 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Equity-to-Asset Ratio ¥ million ¥ million % June 30, 2023 121,833 73,512 57.2 March 31, 2023 122,305 72,445 56.6

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity June 30, 2023: ¥69,734 million March 31, 2023: ¥69,259 million 2. Dividends Annual Dividend per Share 1Q-End 2Q-End 3Q-End Period-End Total ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ Fiscal 2022 ― 10.00 ― 6.00 16.00 Fiscal 2023 ― Fiscal 2023 (Forecast) 6.00 ― 8.00 14.00

Note: Revisions from recently announced dividend forecast: None