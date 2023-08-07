Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 under Japanese GAAP)
August 7, 2023
Company Name:
Asahi Broadcasting Group
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Holdings Corporation
Securities Code:
9405
URL https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/
Representative:
Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President
Inquiries:
Yoko Kumada, General Manager, Corporate Management Division
TEL: +81-6-6458-5321
Scheduled Date of Securities Report Filing: August 10, 2023
Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment Commencement: ―
Preparation of Quarterly Supplementary Explanatory Materials: Yes
Quarterly Results Briefing Held: None
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen unless otherwise stated.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)
(Percentage figures show the year-on-year increase (decrease) for each corresponding period.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
First Quarter of
20,238
3.2
(734)
―
(598)
―
(428)
―
Fiscal 2023
First Quarter of
19,606
(1.2)
(228)
―
(40)
―
352
(20.4)
Fiscal 2022
Note: Comprehensive Income
First Quarter of fiscal 2023:
¥1,328 million (464.9%)
First Quarter of fiscal 2022:
¥235 million (－%)
Basic Earnings per
Diluted Earnings per
Share
Share
¥
¥
First Quarter of
(10.27)
-
Fiscal 2023
First Quarter of
8.44
-
Fiscal 2022
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity-to-Asset Ratio
¥ million
¥ million
%
June 30, 2023
121,833
73,512
57.2
March 31, 2023
122,305
72,445
56.6
(Reference)
Shareholders' Equity
June 30, 2023:
¥69,734 million
March 31, 2023:
¥69,259 million
2. Dividends
Annual Dividend per Share
1Q-End
2Q-End
3Q-End
Period-End
Total
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
Fiscal 2022
―
10.00
―
6.00
16.00
Fiscal 2023
―
Fiscal 2023
(Forecast)
6.00
―
8.00
14.00
Note: Revisions from recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures show the year-on-year increase (decrease).)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable
Basic Earnings
to owners of parent
per Share
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥
Full Fiscal Year
90,000
3.4
2,500
(3.6)
2,700
1.4
1,700
25.6
40.74
Note: Revision from recently announced performance forecast: None
* Notes
(1) Changes in the number of important subsidiaries during the period: None
(2) Application of special accounting treatment for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
(3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
1) Changes in accounting policies in accordance with changes in accounting standards, etc.: None
2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1): None
3) Changes in accounting estimates: None
4) Restatements: None
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)
1)
Number of shares issued and outstanding as of
June 30,
41,833,000
March 31,
41,833,000
the period-end (including treasury shares)
2023
Shares
2023
Shares
2)
Number of treasury shares as of the period-end
June 30,
101,209
March 31,
101,209
2023
Shares
2023
Shares
3)
Average number of shares issued and outstanding
June 30,
41,731,791
June 30,
41,728,926
for the period
2023
Shares
2022
Shares
- This financial report is exempt from the quarterly review procedure.
- Explanation concerning the appropriate use of forecasts and other special instructions (Caution regarding forward-looking statements, etc.)
Results forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on the assumptions, beliefs, and uncertainties in light of information available to the Company's management as of the publication date and do not represent promises by the Company or its management that these performance figures will be attained. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors.
