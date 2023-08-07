Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 under Japanese GAAP)

August 7, 2023

Company Name:

Asahi Broadcasting Group

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Holdings Corporation

Securities Code:

9405

URL https://corp.asahi.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Susumu Okinaka, Representative Director and President

Inquiries:

Yoko Kumada, General Manager, Corporate Management Division

TEL: +81-6-6458-5321

Scheduled Date of Securities Report Filing: August 10, 2023

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment Commencement: ―

Preparation of Quarterly Supplementary Explanatory Materials: Yes

Quarterly Results Briefing Held: None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen unless otherwise stated.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Cumulative)

(Percentage figures show the year-on-year increase (decrease) for each corresponding period.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

First Quarter of

20,238

3.2

(734)

(598)

(428)

Fiscal 2023

First Quarter of

19,606

(1.2)

(228)

(40)

352

(20.4)

Fiscal 2022

Note: Comprehensive Income

First Quarter of fiscal 2023:

¥1,328 million (464.9%)

First Quarter of fiscal 2022:

¥235 million (%)

Basic Earnings per

Diluted Earnings per

Share

Share

¥

¥

First Quarter of

(10.27)

-

Fiscal 2023

First Quarter of

8.44

-

Fiscal 2022

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity-to-Asset Ratio

¥ million

¥ million

%

June 30, 2023

121,833

73,512

57.2

March 31, 2023

122,305

72,445

56.6

(Reference)

Shareholders' Equity

June 30, 2023:

¥69,734 million

March 31, 2023:

¥69,259 million

2. Dividends

Annual Dividend per Share

1Q-End

2Q-End

3Q-End

Period-End

Total

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

Fiscal 2022

10.00

6.00

16.00

Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2023

(Forecast)

6.00

8.00

14.00

Note: Revisions from recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentage figures show the year-on-year increase (decrease).)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable

Basic Earnings

to owners of parent

per Share

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥

Full Fiscal Year

90,000

3.4

2,500

(3.6)

2,700

1.4

1,700

25.6

40.74

Note: Revision from recently announced performance forecast: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in the number of important subsidiaries during the period: None

(2) Application of special accounting treatment for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

(3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements

1) Changes in accounting policies in accordance with changes in accounting standards, etc.: None

2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1): None

3) Changes in accounting estimates: None

4) Restatements: None

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)

1)

Number of shares issued and outstanding as of

June 30,

41,833,000

March 31,

41,833,000

the period-end (including treasury shares)

2023

Shares

2023

Shares

2)

Number of treasury shares as of the period-end

June 30,

101,209

March 31,

101,209

2023

Shares

2023

Shares

3)

Average number of shares issued and outstanding

June 30,

41,731,791

June 30,

41,728,926

for the period

2023

Shares

2022

Shares

  • This financial report is exempt from the quarterly review procedure.
  • Explanation concerning the appropriate use of forecasts and other special instructions (Caution regarding forward-looking statements, etc.)
    Results forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on the assumptions, beliefs, and uncertainties in light of information available to the Company's management as of the publication date and do not represent promises by the Company or its management that these performance figures will be attained. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors.

