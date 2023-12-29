2nd quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 2024

Financial results briefing

November 22, 2023

Contents

FY2023 2Q Financial Results

FY2023 Forecasts

Mid-term management plan progress

-2-

©All rights reserved by Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Financial Results (Consolidated)

Unit:Millions of yen

FY2022

FY2023

1H Results

1H Results

YoY change

YoY change

'22/4-9

'23/4-9

(%)

Net sales

19,656

100.0

18,827

100.0

▲828

▲4.2

Operating profit

1,536

7.8

638

3.4

▲897

▲58.4

Ordinary profit

2,129

10.8

1,215

6.5

▲913

▲42.9

Profit attributable to

1,549

7.9

1,269

6.7

▲280

▲18.1

owners of parent

-

Earning per Share (Yen)

28.13

24.21

-

▲3.91

-

Net sales/ Operating profit

Operating profit

(YoY change)

Decrease Factors

• Decrease in sales 553million yen

• Increase in manufacturing costs and SG&A expenses, including factory reorganization costs 400million yen

-3-

©All rights reserved by Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Quarterly trends and results (consolidated)

Unit:Millions of yen

FY2022

FY2023

3Q

4Q

Q

Q

Results

%

Results

%

Results

%

Results

%

Net sales

10,061

100.0

9,603

100.0

9,028

100.0

9,799

100.0

Operating profit

777

7.7

192

2.0

252

2.8

385

3.9

Ordinary profit

900

9.0

245

2.6

556

6.2

659

6.7

Profit attributable to

647

6.4

568

5.9

532

5.9

737

7.5

owners of parent

Net Sales (Quarter)

Operating profit

(Quarter)

Unit

Operating profit

10.0

Operating profit margin

385

5.0

252

3.9

2.8

0.0

FY2023 Q1

FY2023 Q2

-4-

©All rights reserved by Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Net Sales and Composition by Industry (Consolidated)

Unit:Millions of yen

FY2022

FY2023

1H Results

2H Results

1H Results

YoY change

YoY change

ʻ22/4-9

ʻ22/10-'23/3

ʻ23/4-9

(%)

Electronics and

7,514

38.2

7,243

36.8

6,915

36.7

▲ 599

▲8.0

Semiconductor

4,271

21.7

4,469

23.8

459

11.5

Transportation

4,010

20.4

Machinery

5,377

27.4

5,263

26.8

4,733

25.1

▲ 644

▲12.0

Stone and

2,077

10.6

2,161

11.0

2,125

11.3

47

2.3

Construction

724

3.7

584

3.1

▲ 92

▲13.7

Other

677

3.4

Total

19,656

100.0

19,664

100.0

18,827

100.0

▲ 828

▲4.2

Composition ratio

Electronics and Semiconductor

Transportation

Machinery

Stone and Construction

Other

-5-

©All rights reserved by Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Net Sales Breakdown by Industry: 1. Electronics and Semiconductor (Include Electroplated Diamond Wire)

Half-year

Net sales

Net Sales Expect Electroplated Diamond Wire

(Millions of yen)

Electroplated Diamond Wire Sales

8,000

6,612

7,140

7,514

7,243

6,915

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

914

916

795

845

736

FY2021

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

FY2023

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

Net sales

Quarter

(Millions of yen)

4,000

3,516 3,624 3,711 3,802 3,704 3,538

3,599

3,406

3,315

3,205

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY23

FY23

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Semiconductor and Electronic

Component

Sales decreased due to sluggish demand for digital devices and restrained capital investment

FPD(Flat Panel Display)

Sales decreased due to sluggish demand for major customers

Wire Drawing Die

Sales decreased slightly due to sluggish demand for semiconductors

Electrodeposited Diamond Wire

Overall sales decreased despite increase in sales for SiC for power semiconductors

SiC: Silicon carbide

-6-

©All rights reserved by Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Net Sales Breakdown by Industry : 2. Transportation

Half-year

Net sales

(Millions of yen)

4,469

4,068

4,046

4,010

4,271

4,000

2,000

0

FY2021

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

FY2023

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

Net sales

Quarter

(Millions of yen)

3,000

2,185

2,337

1,9672,100

2,0581,988

2,052 2,086

2,132

2,000

1,957

1,000

0

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY23

FY23

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Automobile

Sales of related tools increased due to recovery of automobile production as semiconductor shortage was resolved

Aircraft

Sales of related tools increased as demand recovered

-7-

©All rights reserved by Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Net Sales Breakdown by Industry : 3. Machinery

Net sales

Half-year

(Millions of yen)

5,000

4,824

5,008

5,377

5,263

4,733

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

FY2021

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

FY2023

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

Net sales

Quarter

(Millions of yen)

3,000

2,477 2,530

2,646 2,730 2,734

2,464

2,529

2,326 2,406

2,360

2,000

1,000

0

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY23

FY23

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Bearing

Sales to bearing manufacturers decreased due to sluggish demand for machine tools, etc.

Cemented Carbide Tool

Sales to cemented carbide tool manufacturers decreased due to sluggish demand for machine tools, etc.

-8-

©All rights reserved by Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Net Sales Breakdown by Industry : 4. Stone and Construction

Net sales

Half-year

(Millions of yen)

2,031

2,093

2,077

2,161

2,125

2,000

1,000

0

FY2021

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

FY2023

1H

2H

1H

2H

1H

Net sales

Quarter

(Millions of yen)

1,200

1,063

1,035 1,058

1,076

1,102

1,059

1,137

1,001

987

1,000

967

800

600

400

200

0

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY22

FY23

FY23

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Resource Exploration

Sales increased due to steady growth in overseas markets

Construction in Japan

Sales of related tools increased mainly in highway repair and demolition work

Commercial Product

(Portable Cutter)

Sales decreased due to sluggish demand in Japan and overseas

-9-

©All rights reserved by Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Net Sales Breakdown by Geographical Region (Consolidated)

Unit:Millions of yen

FY2022

FY2023

1H Results

2H Results

1H Results

YoY

YoY

Change

'22/4-9

'22/10-'23/3

'23/4-9

Change

(%)

Japan

9,711

49.4

9,468

48.0

8,615

45.8

▲1,095

▲11.3

Taiwan

1,850

9.4

1,604

8.2

1,513

8.0

▲336

▲18.2

China

2,167

11.0

2,153

11.0

1,741

9.2

▲425

▲19.6

Other Asia and Oceania

2,711

13.8

2,965

15.1

2,966

15.8

255

9.4

Europe

1,785

9.1

1,820

9.3

2,164

11.5

379

21.3

North America

1,010

5.1

1,234

6.3

1,254

6.7

244

24.2

Other

421

2.2

417

2.1

570

3.0

149

35.6

Overseas total

9,945

50.6

10,195

52.0

10,212

54.2

266

2.7

Total

19,656

100.0

19,664

100.0

18,827

100.0

▲828

▲4.2

Composition ratio

Japan

Sales of our main industries such as "Electronics and Semiconductor" and "Machinery" decreased

China

Sales of mainly in "Electronics and

Semiconductor" decreased

Europe & North America

Sales of mainly in "Electronics and Semiconductor" and "Transportation" increased

-10-

©All rights reserved by Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 06:17:38 UTC.