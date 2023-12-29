2nd quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 2024
Financial results briefing
November 22, 2023
Contents
FY2023 2Q Financial Results
FY2023 Forecasts
Mid-term management plan progress
Financial Results (Consolidated)
Unit:Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
1H Results
％
1H Results
％
YoY change
YoY change
'22/4-9
'23/4-9
(%)
Net sales
19,656
100.0
18,827
100.0
▲828
▲4.2
Operating profit
1,536
7.8
638
3.4
▲897
▲58.4
Ordinary profit
2,129
10.8
1,215
6.5
▲913
▲42.9
Profit attributable to
1,549
7.9
1,269
6.7
▲280
▲18.1
owners of parent
-
Earning per Share (Yen)
28.13
24.21
-
▲3.91
-
Net sales/ Operating profit
Operating profit
(YoY change)
Decrease Factors
• Decrease in sales 553million yen
• Increase in manufacturing costs and SG&A expenses, including factory reorganization costs 400million yen
Quarterly trends and results (consolidated)
Unit:Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
3Q
4Q
１Q
２Q
Results
%
Results
%
Results
%
Results
%
Net sales
10,061
100.0
9,603
100.0
9,028
100.0
9,799
100.0
Operating profit
777
7.7
192
2.0
252
2.8
385
3.9
Ordinary profit
900
9.0
245
2.6
556
6.2
659
6.7
Profit attributable to
647
6.4
568
5.9
532
5.9
737
7.5
owners of parent
Net Sales (Quarter)
Operating profit
(Quarter)
Unit︓％
Operating profit
10.0
Operating profit margin
385
5.0
252
3.9
2.8
0.0
FY2023 Q1
FY2023 Q2
Net Sales and Composition by Industry (Consolidated)
Unit:Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
1H Results
％
2H Results
％
1H Results
％
YoY change
YoY change
ʻ22/4-9
ʻ22/10-'23/3
ʻ23/4-9
(%)
Electronics and
7,514
38.2
7,243
36.8
6,915
36.7
▲ 599
▲8.0
Semiconductor
4,271
21.7
4,469
23.8
459
11.5
Transportation
4,010
20.4
Machinery
5,377
27.4
5,263
26.8
4,733
25.1
▲ 644
▲12.0
Stone and
2,077
10.6
2,161
11.0
2,125
11.3
47
2.3
Construction
724
3.7
584
3.1
▲ 92
▲13.7
Other
677
3.4
Total
19,656
100.0
19,664
100.0
18,827
100.0
▲ 828
▲4.2
Composition ratio
Electronics and Semiconductor
Transportation
Machinery
Stone and Construction
Other
Net Sales Breakdown by Industry: 1. Electronics and Semiconductor (Include Electroplated Diamond Wire)
Half-year
Net sales
Net Sales Expect Electroplated Diamond Wire
(Millions of yen)
Electroplated Diamond Wire Sales
8,000
6,612
7,140
7,514
7,243
6,915
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
914
916
795
845
736
FY2021
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022
FY2023
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
Net sales
Quarter
(Millions of yen)
4,000
3,516 3,624 3,711 3,802 3,704 3,538
3,599
3,406
3,315
3,205
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
FY21
FY21
FY21
FY21
FY22
FY22
FY22
FY22
FY23
FY23
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Semiconductor and Electronic
Component
Sales decreased due to sluggish demand for digital devices and restrained capital investment
FPD(Flat Panel Display)
Sales decreased due to sluggish demand for major customers
Wire Drawing Die
Sales decreased slightly due to sluggish demand for semiconductors
Electrodeposited Diamond Wire
Overall sales decreased despite increase in sales for SiC for power semiconductors
※SiC: Silicon carbide
Net Sales Breakdown by Industry : 2. Transportation
Half-year
Net sales
(Millions of yen)
4,469
4,068
4,046
4,010
4,271
4,000
2,000
0
FY2021
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022
FY2023
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
Net sales
Quarter
(Millions of yen)
3,000
2,185
2,337
1,9672,100
2,0581,988
2,052 2,086
2,132
2,000
1,957
1,000
0
FY21
FY21
FY21
FY21
FY22
FY22
FY22
FY22
FY23
FY23
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Automobile
Sales of related tools increased due to recovery of automobile production as semiconductor shortage was resolved
Aircraft
Sales of related tools increased as demand recovered
Net Sales Breakdown by Industry : 3. Machinery
Net sales
Half-year
(Millions of yen)
5,000
4,824
5,008
5,377
5,263
4,733
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
FY2021
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022
FY2023
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
Net sales
Quarter
(Millions of yen)
3,000
2,477 2,530
2,646 2,730 2,734
2,464
2,529
2,326 2,406
2,360
2,000
1,000
0
FY21
FY21
FY21
FY21
FY22
FY22
FY22
FY22
FY23
FY23
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Bearing
Sales to bearing manufacturers decreased due to sluggish demand for machine tools, etc.
Cemented Carbide Tool
Sales to cemented carbide tool manufacturers decreased due to sluggish demand for machine tools, etc.
Net Sales Breakdown by Industry : 4. Stone and Construction
Net sales
Half-year
(Millions of yen)
2,031
2,093
2,077
2,161
2,125
2,000
1,000
0
FY2021
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022
FY2023
1H
2H
1H
2H
1H
Net sales
Quarter
(Millions of yen)
1,200
1,063
1,035 1,058
1,076
1,102
1,059
1,137
1,001
987
1,000
967
800
600
400
200
0
FY21
FY21
FY21
FY21
FY22
FY22
FY22
FY22
FY23
FY23
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Resource Exploration
Sales increased due to steady growth in overseas markets
Construction in Japan
Sales of related tools increased mainly in highway repair and demolition work
Commercial Product
(Portable Cutter)
Sales decreased due to sluggish demand in Japan and overseas
Net Sales Breakdown by Geographical Region (Consolidated)
Unit:Millions of yen
FY2022
FY2023
1H Results
％
2H Results
％
1H Results
％
YoY
YoY
Change
'22/4-9
'22/10-'23/3
'23/4-9
Change
(%)
Japan
9,711
49.4
9,468
48.0
8,615
45.8
▲1,095
▲11.3
Taiwan
1,850
9.4
1,604
8.2
1,513
8.0
▲336
▲18.2
China
2,167
11.0
2,153
11.0
1,741
9.2
▲425
▲19.6
Other Asia and Oceania
2,711
13.8
2,965
15.1
2,966
15.8
255
9.4
Europe
1,785
9.1
1,820
9.3
2,164
11.5
379
21.3
North America
1,010
5.1
1,234
6.3
1,254
6.7
244
24.2
Other
421
2.2
417
2.1
570
3.0
149
35.6
Overseas total
9,945
50.6
10,195
52.0
10,212
54.2
266
2.7
Total
19,656
100.0
19,664
100.0
18,827
100.0
▲828
▲4.2
Composition ratio
Japan
Sales of our main industries such as "Electronics and Semiconductor" and "Machinery" decreased
China
Sales of mainly in "Electronics and
Semiconductor" decreased
Europe & North America
Sales of mainly in "Electronics and Semiconductor" and "Transportation" increased
