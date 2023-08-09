Aug. 9th, 2023

Sales Performance (Jul. 2023)

Asahi Group Japan, Ltd.

Asahi Breweries

Revenue by category (YoY)

Jul.

Jan.-Jul.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Beer-type beverages

108

103

Whiskey and Spirits

120

125

RTD

109

102

Wine

99

108

Shochu

130

113

Non-alcohol beverages

109

104

Asahi Soft Drinks

Sales Volume by brands (YoY)

(unit/'000 cases)

Jul.

Jan.-Jul.

Cases

YoY(%)

Cases

YoY(%)

Super Dry

7,710

107

38,480

104

Style Free

1,080

98

6,820

98

Clear Asahi

1,360

103

8,110

102

1case=633ml×20 bottles

Sales Volume by brands (YoY)

Jul.

Jan.-Jul.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Mitsuya

102

94

Calpis

95

90

Wonda

89

90

Juroku-cha

89

79

Oisii-mizu

109

109

Wilkison

103

100

Focus 6 Brands Total

98

93

Asahi Soft Drinks Total

104

100

Asahi Group Food

Revenue by business (YoY)

Jul.

Jan.-Jul.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Mintia

134

123

Ippon Manzoku Bar

89

103

Amano Foods(Miso soup)

97

95

Dear-Natura

108

105

Wakodo(Baby food)

100

105

Balance-kondate series

103

101

Asahi Group Food Total

105

103

