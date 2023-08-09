Aug. 9th, 2023
Sales Performance (Jul. 2023)
Asahi Group Japan, Ltd.
■ Asahi Breweries
【Revenue by category (YoY)】
Jul.
Jan.-Jul.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Beer-type beverages
108
103
Whiskey and Spirits
120
125
RTD
109
102
Wine
99
108
Shochu
130
113
Non-alcohol beverages
109
104
■ Asahi Soft Drinks
＜Sales Volume by brands (YoY)＞
(unit/'000 cases)
Jul.
Jan.-Jul.
Cases
YoY(%)
Cases
YoY(%)
Super Dry
7,710
107
38,480
104
Style Free
1,080
98
6,820
98
Clear Asahi
1,360
103
8,110
102
※1case=633ml×20 bottles
【Sales Volume by brands (YoY)】
Jul.
Jan.-Jul.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Mitsuya
102
94
Calpis
95
90
Wonda
89
90
Juroku-cha
89
79
Oisii-mizu
109
109
Wilkison
103
100
Focus 6 Brands Total
98
93
Asahi Soft Drinks Total
104
100
■ Asahi Group Food
【Revenue by business (YoY)】
Jul.
Jan.-Jul.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Mintia
134
123
Ippon Manzoku Bar
89
103
Amano Foods(Miso soup)
97
95
Dear-Natura
108
105
Wakodo(Baby food)
100
105
Balance-kondate series
103
101
Asahi Group Food Total
105
103
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 07:58:02 UTC.