July 12th, 2023

Sales Performance (June 2023)

Asahi Group Japan, Ltd.

Asahi Breweries

Revenue by category (YoY)

Jun.

Jan.-Jun.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Beer-type beverages

99

102

Whiskey and Spirits

116

126

RTD

101

100

Wine

97

109

Shochu

107

110

Non-alcohol beverages

99

102

Sales Volume by brands (YoY)

(unit/'000 cases)

Jun.

Jan.-Jun.

Cases

YoY(%)

Cases

YoY(%)

Super Dry

6,640

96

30,770

104

Style Free

1,090

98

5,740

98

Clear Asahi

1,270

98

6,740

101

1case=633ml×20 bottles

Asahi Soft Drinks

Sales Volume by brands (YoY)

Jun.

Jan.-Jun.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Mitsuya

84

93

Calpis

84

89

Wonda

80

90

Juroku-cha

75

77

Oisii-mizu

103

109

Wilkison

90

99

Focus 6 Brands Total

85

92

Asahi Soft Drinks Total

91

99

Asahi Group Food

Revenue by business (YoY)

Jun.

Jan.-Jun.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Mintia

132

121

Ippon Manzoku Bar

118

105

Amano Foods(Miso soup)

97

94

Dear-Natura

106

104

Wakodo(Baby food)

112

106

Balance-kondate series

104

101

Asahi Group Food Total

107

103

