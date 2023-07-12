July 12th, 2023
Sales Performance (June 2023)
Asahi Group Japan, Ltd.
■ Asahi Breweries
【Revenue by category (YoY)】
Jun.
Jan.-Jun.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Beer-type beverages
99
102
Whiskey and Spirits
116
126
RTD
101
100
Wine
97
109
Shochu
107
110
Non-alcohol beverages
99
102
＜Sales Volume by brands (YoY)＞
(unit/'000 cases)
Jun.
Jan.-Jun.
Cases
YoY(%)
Cases
YoY(%)
Super Dry
6,640
96
30,770
104
Style Free
1,090
98
5,740
98
Clear Asahi
1,270
98
6,740
101
※1case=633ml×20 bottles
■ Asahi Soft Drinks
【Sales Volume by brands (YoY)】
Jun.
Jan.-Jun.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Mitsuya
84
93
Calpis
84
89
Wonda
80
90
Juroku-cha
75
77
Oisii-mizu
103
109
Wilkison
90
99
Focus 6 Brands Total
85
92
Asahi Soft Drinks Total
91
99
■ Asahi Group Food
【Revenue by business (YoY)】
Jun.
Jan.-Jun.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Mintia
132
121
Ippon Manzoku Bar
118
105
Amano Foods(Miso soup)
97
94
Dear-Natura
106
104
Wakodo(Baby food)
112
106
Balance-kondate series
104
101
Asahi Group Food Total
107
103
Disclaimer
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 07:34:02 UTC.