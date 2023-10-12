Oct. 12th, 2023
Sales Performance (Sep. 2023)
Asahi Group Japan, Ltd.
■ Asahi Breweries
【Revenue by category (YoY)】
Sep.
Jan.-Sep.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Beer-type beverages
83
101
Whiskey and Spirits
101
121
RTD
102
103
Wine
103
107
Shochu
119
115
Non-alcohol beverages
92
103
＜Sales Volume by brands (YoY)＞
(unit/'000 cases)
Sep.
Jan.-Sep.
Cases
YoY(%)
Cases
YoY(%)
Super Dry
5,550
72
51,260
100
Style Free
1,490
106
9,450
99
Clear Asahi
1,660
95
11,270
102
※1case=633ml×20 bottles
■ Asahi Soft Drinks
【Sales Volume by brands (YoY)】
Sep.
Jan.-Sep.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Mitsuya
92
96
Calpis
103
94
Wonda
67
86
Juroku-cha
88
82
Oisii-mizu
108
110
Wilkison
100
101
Focus 6 Brands Total
92
94
Asahi Soft Drinks Total
99
101
■ Asahi Group Food
【Revenue by business (YoY)】
Sep.
Jan.-Sep.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Mintia
116
122
Ippon Manzoku Bar
82
99
Amano Foods(Miso soup)
80
92
Dear-Natura
112
106
Wakodo(Baby food)
92
104
Balance-kondate series
95
100
Asahi Group Food Total
95
103
