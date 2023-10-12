Oct. 12th, 2023

Sales Performance (Sep. 2023)

Asahi Group Japan, Ltd.

Asahi Breweries

Revenue by category (YoY)

Sep.

Jan.-Sep.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Beer-type beverages

83

101

Whiskey and Spirits

101

121

RTD

102

103

Wine

103

107

Shochu

119

115

Non-alcohol beverages

92

103

Sales Volume by brands (YoY)

(unit/'000 cases)

Sep.

Jan.-Sep.

Cases

YoY(%)

Cases

YoY(%)

Super Dry

5,550

72

51,260

100

Style Free

1,490

106

9,450

99

Clear Asahi

1,660

95

11,270

102

1case=633ml×20 bottles

Asahi Soft Drinks

Sales Volume by brands (YoY)

Sep.

Jan.-Sep.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Mitsuya

92

96

Calpis

103

94

Wonda

67

86

Juroku-cha

88

82

Oisii-mizu

108

110

Wilkison

100

101

Focus 6 Brands Total

92

94

Asahi Soft Drinks Total

99

101

Asahi Group Food

Revenue by business (YoY)

Sep.

Jan.-Sep.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Mintia

116

122

Ippon Manzoku Bar

82

99

Amano Foods(Miso soup)

80

92

Dear-Natura

112

106

Wakodo(Baby food)

92

104

Balance-kondate series

95

100

Asahi Group Food Total

95

103

