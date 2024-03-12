Mar. 12th, 2024

Sales Performance (Feb. 2024)

Asahi Group Japan, Ltd.

Asahi Breweries

Revenue by category (YoY)

Feb.

Jan.-Feb.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Beer-type beverages

114

113

Whiskey and Spirits

131

138

RTD

104

100

Wine

103

101

Shochu

103

104

Non-alcohol beverages

123

119

Asahi Soft Drinks

Sales Volume by brands (YoY)

Feb.

Jan.-Feb.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Mitsuya

120

112

Calpis

110

106

Wonda

85

88

Juroku-cha

146

131

Oisii-mizu

115

121

Wilkison

110

108

Focus 6 Brands Total

111

108

Asahi Soft Drinks Total

110

107

Asahi Group Food

Revenue by business (YoY)

Feb.

Jan.-Feb.

YoY (%)

YoY (%)

Mintia

132

130

Ippon Manzoku Bar

90

90

Amano Foods(Miso soup)

103

101

Dear-Natura

102

94

Wakodo(Baby food)

105

104

Balance-kondate series

106

108

Asahi Group Food Total

104

102

Sales Volume by brands (YoY)

(unit/'000 cases)

Feb.

Jan.-Feb.

Cases

YoY(%)

Cases

YoY(%)

Super Dry Total

4,650

122

8,410

120

Style Free

960

114

1,650

107

Clear Asahi

1,010

93

1,680

96

1case=633ml×20 bottles

Disclaimer

