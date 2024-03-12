Mar. 12th, 2024
Sales Performance (Feb. 2024)
Asahi Group Japan, Ltd.
■ Asahi Breweries
【Revenue by category (YoY)】
Feb.
Jan.-Feb.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Beer-type beverages
114
113
Whiskey and Spirits
131
138
RTD
104
100
Wine
103
101
Shochu
103
104
Non-alcohol beverages
123
119
■ Asahi Soft Drinks
【Sales Volume by brands (YoY)】
Feb.
Jan.-Feb.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Mitsuya
120
112
Calpis
110
106
Wonda
85
88
Juroku-cha
146
131
Oisii-mizu
115
121
Wilkison
110
108
Focus 6 Brands Total
111
108
Asahi Soft Drinks Total
110
107
■ Asahi Group Food
【Revenue by business (YoY)】
Feb.
Jan.-Feb.
YoY (%)
YoY (%)
Mintia
132
130
Ippon Manzoku Bar
90
90
Amano Foods(Miso soup)
103
101
Dear-Natura
102
94
Wakodo(Baby food)
105
104
Balance-kondate series
106
108
Asahi Group Food Total
104
102
＜Sales Volume by brands (YoY)＞
(unit/'000 cases)
Feb.
Jan.-Feb.
Cases
YoY(%)
Cases
YoY(%)
Super Dry Total
4,650
122
8,410
120
Style Free
960
114
1,650
107
Clear Asahi
1,010
93
1,680
96
※1case=633ml×20 bottles
