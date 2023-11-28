28 Nov. 2023
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
(Tokyo, Japan - November 28, 2023) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the offer price, etc. for the secondary offering of shares of common stock of the Company in overseas markets announced on November 16, 2023 have been determined.
Reference：
|(1)
|Class and number of shares to be offered
|33,479,200 shares of common stock of the Company
|(2)
|Selling Shareholders and number of shares offered
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 8,028,000 shares
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 7,126,000 shares
The Norinchukin Bank 5,566,000 shares
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. 5,132,100 shares
（Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. re-entrustment portion, from Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s employee retirement benefits trust account）
Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited 2,961,600 shares
Nomura Holdings, Inc. 2,650,000 shares
The Gunma Bank, Ltd. 1,000,800 shares
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 514,700 shares
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. 500,000 shares
|(3)
|Offer price
|(Note)
|5,286 yen per share
|(4)
|Total offer price
|176,971,051,200 yen
|(5)
|Subscription price
|(Note)
|5,095.25 yen per share
|(6)
|Total subscription price
|170,584,893,800 yen
|(7)
|Settlement date
|Friday, December 1, 2023
|(Note)
|The managers will initially purchase the shares at the subscription price, and conduct the secondary offering at the offer price.
|Calculation of the offer price
|(1)
|Calculation date and price
|Tuesday, November 28, 2023
|5,450 yen
|(2)
|Discount rate
|3.01%
