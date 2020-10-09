Log in
Asahi : Announcement regarding determination of the number of new shares to be issued as a result of the capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment

10/09/2020 | 02:15am EDT

October 9, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company name: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

President and Representative Director, CEO: Akiyoshi Koji

Securities Code: 2502

Stock Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Contact: Osamu Ishizaka

Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +81-3-5608-5126

Announcement regarding determination of the number of new shares to be issued as a result of the capital

increase by the Third-Party Allotment

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. ("Asahi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce in connection with the issuance of its new shares through the Third-Party Allotment which was resolved at the board meeting held on August 25, 2020, that it has been notified that the allottee will subscribe for all of the shares to be issued as described below.

(1)

Number of new shares to be issued

2,541,800 shares

(Number of shares scheduled to be issued: 2,541,800 shares)

(2)

Total amount to be paid

¥8,180,935,808

(¥3,218.56 per share)

(3)

Amount of stated capital to be

¥4,090,467,904

increased

(¥1,609.28 per share)

(4)

Amount of capital reserves to be

¥4,090,467,904

increased

(¥1,609.28 per share)

(5)

Subscription period

October 12, 2020 (Mon)

(subscription date)

(6)

Payment date

October 13, 2020 (Tue)

Reference

  1. The capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment described above was resolved at the board meeting held on August 25, 2020 at the same time as the resolution on the issuance of new shares through public offering, disposal of treasury shares through public offering, and secondary offering of shares (offering through over-allotment).
    For the details of the capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment, please refer to the "Announcement regarding issuance of new shares and disposal of treasury shares and secondary offering of its shares" announced on August 25, 2020 and the "Announcement regarding determination of issue price, disposal price, selling price and other matters" announced on September 7, 2020.
  2. Change in the total number of issued shares as a result of this Third-Party Allotment

Note: This document is a press release to announce issuance of new shares through the Third-Party Allotment of the Company, and it has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments or other conduct of similar nature whether in Japan or overseas. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

Total number of issued shares at

504,461,562

(As of October 9, 2020)

present:

shares

Increase in number of shares as a

2,541,800 shares

result of the Third-Party Allotment

to the Japanese Lead Manager:

Total number of issued shares after

507,003,362

the Third-Party Allotment to the

shares

Japanese Lead Manager:

3.

Use of proceeds raised this time

Asahi plans to apply the estimated net proceeds of JPY 156,021,196,800 in total consisting of the estimated net proceeds of JPY 8,141,935,808 from the capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment and the estimated net proceeds of JPY 147,879,260,992 from the Japanese Public Offering and the International Offering resolved on the same date as that of such capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment, to partial repayment of a bridge loan of JPY 1.185 trillion borrowed from a financial institution in connection with the acquisition of CUB by the end of October 2020.

For more information, please refer to the "Announcement regarding issuance of new shares and disposal of treasury shares and secondary offering of its shares" announced on August 25, 2020.

End.

Note: This document is a press release to announce issuance of new shares through the Third-Party Allotment of the Company, and it has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments or other conduct of similar nature whether in Japan or overseas. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 06:14:01 UTC
