Asahi : Announcement regarding determination of the number of new shares to be issued as a result of the capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment

October 9, 2020

Company name: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

President and Representative Director, CEO: Akiyoshi Koji

Announcement regarding determination of the number of new shares to be issued as a result of the capital

increase by the Third-Party Allotment

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. ("Asahi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce in connection with the issuance of its new shares through the Third-Party Allotment which was resolved at the board meeting held on August 25, 2020, that it has been notified that the allottee will subscribe for all of the shares to be issued as described below.

(1) Number of new shares to be issued 2,541,800 shares (Number of shares scheduled to be issued: 2,541,800 shares) (2) Total amount to be paid ¥8,180,935,808 (¥3,218.56 per share) (3) Amount of stated capital to be ¥4,090,467,904 increased (¥1,609.28 per share) (4) Amount of capital reserves to be ¥4,090,467,904 increased (¥1,609.28 per share) (5) Subscription period October 12, 2020 (Mon) (subscription date) (6) Payment date October 13, 2020 (Tue)

Reference

The capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment described above was resolved at the board meeting held on August 25, 2020 at the same time as the resolution on the issuance of new shares through public offering, disposal of treasury shares through public offering, and secondary offering of shares (offering through over-allotment).

For the details of the capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment, please refer to the "Announcement regarding issuance of new shares and disposal of treasury shares and secondary offering of its shares" announced on August 25, 2020 and the "Announcement regarding determination of issue price, disposal price, selling price and other matters" announced on September 7, 2020. Change in the total number of issued shares as a result of this Third-Party Allotment

Note: This document is a press release to announce issuance of new shares through the Third-Party Allotment of the Company, and it has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments or other conduct of similar nature whether in Japan or overseas. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.