Asahi : Announcement regarding determination of the number of new shares to be issued as a result of the capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment
October 9, 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Company name: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
President and Representative Director, CEO: Akiyoshi Koji
Securities Code: 2502
Stock Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section
Contact: Osamu Ishizaka
Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +81-3-5608-5126
Announcement regarding determination of the number of new shares to be issued as a result of the capital
increase by the Third-Party Allotment
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. ("Asahi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce in connection with the issuance of its new shares through the Third-Party Allotment which was resolved at the board meeting held on August 25, 2020, that it has been notified that the allottee will subscribe for all of the shares to be issued as described below.
(1)
Number of new shares to be issued
2,541,800 shares
(Number of shares scheduled to be issued: 2,541,800 shares)
(2)
Total amount to be paid
¥8,180,935,808
(¥3,218.56 per share)
(3)
Amount of stated capital to be
¥4,090,467,904
increased
(¥1,609.28 per share)
(4)
Amount of capital reserves to be
¥4,090,467,904
increased
(¥1,609.28 per share)
(5)
Subscription period
October 12, 2020 (Mon)
(subscription date)
(6)
Payment date
October 13, 2020 (Tue)
Reference
The capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment described above was resolved at the board meeting held on August 25, 2020 at the same time as the resolution on the issuance of new shares through public offering, disposal of treasury shares through public offering, and secondary offering of shares (offering through over-allotment).
For the details of the capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment, please refer to the "Announcement regarding issuance of new shares and disposal of treasury shares and secondary offering of its shares" announced on August 25, 2020 and the "Announcement regarding determination of issue price, disposal price, selling price and other matters" announced on September 7, 2020.
Change in the total number of issued shares as a result of this Third-Party Allotment
Change in the total number of issued shares as a result of this Third-Party Allotment
Total number of issued shares at
504,461,562
(As of October 9, 2020)
present:
shares
Increase in number of shares as a
2,541,800 shares
result of the Third-Party Allotment
to the Japanese Lead Manager:
Total number of issued shares after
507,003,362
the Third-Party Allotment to the
shares
Japanese Lead Manager:
3.
Use of proceeds raised this time
Asahi plans to apply the estimated net proceeds of JPY 156,021,196,800 in total consisting of the estimated net proceeds of JPY 8,141,935,808 from the capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment and the estimated net proceeds of JPY 147,879,260,992 from the Japanese Public Offering and the International Offering resolved on the same date as that of such capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment, to partial repayment of a bridge loan of JPY 1.185 trillion borrowed from a financial institution in connection with the acquisition of CUB by the end of October 2020.
For more information, please refer to the "Announcement regarding issuance of new shares and disposal of treasury shares and secondary offering of its shares" announced on August 25, 2020.
End.
Note: This document is a press release to announce issuance of new shares through the Third-Party Allotment of the Company, and it has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments or other conduct of similar nature whether in Japan or overseas. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
