Asahi : Announcement regarding pricing of Green Bonds

October 9, 2020
Company name: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
President and Representative Director, CEO: Akiyoshi Koji
Securities Code: 2502
Stock Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section
Contact: Osamu Ishizaka
Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +81-3-5608-5126
Announcement regarding pricing of Green Bonds
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. ("Asahi") today announced that it has priced an offering of an unsecured Green Bonds, as follows.
Overview of Green Bonds
|
(1)
|
Bond name
|
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. 14th unsecured
|
|
|
straight bonds (green bonds) (with specific
|
|
|
inter-bondpari passu clause) (the "Asahi Group
|
|
|
Green Bonds")
|
(2)
|
Total amount of issue
|
JPY 10 billion
|
(3)
|
Coupon rate
|
0.120％ per annum
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Closing date
|
October 15, 2020
|
(5)
|
Maturity date
|
October 15, 2025 (5 years)
|
(6)
|
Coupon payment date
|
April 15 and October 15 of each year
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
Rating
|
AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
|
|
|
A+ (Rating & Investment Information, Inc.)
|
(8)
|
Second-party opinion for green
|
Asahi has obtained the highest rating "Green 1" of
|
|
bond framework
|
"JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation" from
|
|
|
Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
|
(9)
|
Lead managers
|
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co.
|
|
|
Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mizuho
|
|
|
Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
(10) Green bond structuring agent
|
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
|
(11) Fiscal agent
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
(12) Use of proceeds
|
・ Procurement of recycled PET
|
|
|
・ Procurement of biomass plastic
|
|
|
・ Purchase of renewable energy
|
|
|
・ Forest conservation activities at the company
|
|
|
forest, "Asahi Forest"
|
|
|
etc.
|
|
|
- Investment statement on the Asahi Group Green Bonds
Listed below in Japanese alphabetical order are investors to date who declared their intention of investment in the Asahi Group Green Bonds and agreed to disclose their names.
＜List of investors who have announced investment＞
-
Asset Management One Co., Ltd.
-
Credit Guarantee Corporation of Ishikawa
ICHIMARU PHARCOS Co., Ltd.
-
The 77 Bank, Ltd.
-
SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
-
DaitokyoShinkumi Credit Cooperative
-
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
-
TOKYO UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE EDUCATIONAL CORPORATION
-
Tokyo Bay Shinkin Bank
-
JA Nishikasugai
-
Nippon Life Insurance Company
-
THE HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK,LIMITED
-
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd.
-
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd.
-
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
-
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd.
-
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
-
The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd.
-
WASHIN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO .,LTD.

