Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.    2502   JP3116000005

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

(2502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Asahi : Announcement regarding pricing of Green Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:15am EDT

October 9, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company name: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

President and Representative Director, CEO: Akiyoshi Koji

Securities Code: 2502

Stock Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Contact: Osamu Ishizaka

Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +81-3-5608-5126

Announcement regarding pricing of Green Bonds

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. ("Asahi") today announced that it has priced an offering of an unsecured Green Bonds, as follows.

Overview of Green Bonds

(1)

Bond name

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. 14th unsecured

straight bonds (green bonds) (with specific

inter-bondpari passu clause) (the "Asahi Group

Green Bonds")

(2)

Total amount of issue

JPY 10 billion

(3)

Coupon rate

0.120 per annum

(4)

Closing date

October 15, 2020

(5)

Maturity date

October 15, 2025 (5 years)

(6)

Coupon payment date

April 15 and October 15 of each year

(7)

Rating

AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

A+ (Rating & Investment Information, Inc.)

(8)

Second-party opinion for green

Asahi has obtained the highest rating "Green 1" of

bond framework

"JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation" from

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

(9)

Lead managers

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co.

Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Mizuho

Securities Co., Ltd.

(10) Green bond structuring agent

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

(11) Fiscal agent

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

(12) Use of proceeds

Procurement of recycled PET

Procurement of biomass plastic

Purchase of renewable energy

Forest conservation activities at the company

forest, "Asahi Forest"

etc.

- Investment statement on the Asahi Group Green Bonds

Listed below in Japanese alphabetical order are investors to date who declared their intention of investment in the Asahi Group Green Bonds and agreed to disclose their names.

List of investors who have announced investment

  • Asset Management One Co., Ltd.
  • Credit Guarantee Corporation of Ishikawa

ICHIMARU PHARCOS Co., Ltd.

  • The 77 Bank, Ltd.
  • SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
  • DaitokyoShinkumi Credit Cooperative
  • Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
  • TOKYO UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE EDUCATIONAL CORPORATION
  • Tokyo Bay Shinkin Bank
  • JA Nishikasugai
  • Nippon Life Insurance Company
  • THE HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK,LIMITED
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
  • Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd.
  • Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
  • The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd.
  • WASHIN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO .,LTD.

-END-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 06:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
02:15aASAHI : Announcement regarding determination of the number of new shares to be i..
PU
02:15aASAHI : Announcement regarding pricing of Hybrid Bonds (Subordinated Bonds) and ..
PU
02:15aASAHI : Announcement regarding pricing of Green Bonds
PU
02:04aJapan's asahi group holdings says to issue total number of new shares announc..
RE
09/22Japan to further ease COVID-19 entry curbs but not for tourists -Asahi
RE
09/14ASAHI : Announcement regarding withdrawal of shelf registration of issuance of n..
PU
09/10ASAHI : Announcement regarding determination of the number of shares to be issue..
PU
09/09ASAHI : Monthly Sales Results (Aug. 2020)
PU
09/09ASAHI : Digitalizes Indirect Materials Procurement with SAP Ariba Solutions
AQ
09/07ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successo..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 996 B 18 860 M 18 860 M
Net income 2020 93 163 M 880 M 880 M
Net Debt 2020 1 883 B 17 784 M 17 784 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 1 803 B 17 010 M 17 035 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 29 327
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4 745,83 JPY
Last Close Price 3 765,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akiyoshi Koji President, CEO & Representative Director
Naoki Izumiya Chairman
Atsushi Katsuki CFO, Senior MD & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tatsuro Kosaka Independent Outside Director
Yasushi Shingai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.-24.44%17 010
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-30.78%115 189
HEINEKEN N.V.-14.20%53 970
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-4.37%41 964
AMBEV S.A.-26.73%38 041
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-2.42%35 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group