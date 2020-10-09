Asahi : Announcement regarding pricing of Hybrid Bonds (Subordinated Bonds) and Unsecured Straight Bonds

October 9, 2020

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. ("Asahi") today announced that it has priced an offering of the Hybrid Bonds and Unsecured Straight Bonds as follows for a partial repayment of a bridge loan in connection with the acquisition procedures of all shares in Anheuser-Bush InBev's Australian business (the "Transaction").

As announced in our separate notice released today titled "Announcement regarding determination of the number of new shares to be issued as a result of the capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment", we have already raised approximately JPY156 billion through the equity offering. Combining the Hybrid Bonds of JPY300 billion (equity credit ratio is expected to be 50%) and the equity offering, we will complete financing totaling JPY300 billion of equity credit attributes.

Upon completion of the equity offering and the Hybrid Bonds, the contract for Subordinated Commitment Syndicated Loan Facility as a backup plan disclosed in "Announcement regarding issuance of Hybrid Bonds (Subordinated Bonds) through Public Offering and execution of Subordinated Commitment Syndicated Loan Facility" dated on June 1, 2020 is scheduled to be terminated.

Overviews of the Hybrid Bonds and the Unsecured Straight Bonds are as follows.

Overview of the Hybrid Bonds

(1) Name of bonds Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. The 1st unsecured subordinated bonds with optional interest payment deferral and early redemption provisions (with a subordination provision) (2) Total amount of issue JPY 300 billion (3) Initial interest rate 0.97％ per annum (Note） (4) Closing date October 15, 2020 1

