Asahi : Announcement regarding pricing of Hybrid Bonds (Subordinated Bonds) and Unsecured Straight Bonds

October 9, 2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Company name: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
President and Representative Director, CEO: Akiyoshi Koji
Securities Code: 2502
Stock Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section
Contact: Osamu Ishizaka
Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +81-3-5608-5126
Announcement regarding pricing of
Hybrid Bonds (Subordinated Bonds) and Unsecured Straight Bonds
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. ("Asahi") today announced that it has priced an offering of the Hybrid Bonds and Unsecured Straight Bonds as follows for a partial repayment of a bridge loan in connection with the acquisition procedures of all shares in Anheuser-Bush InBev's Australian business (the "Transaction").
As announced in our separate notice released today titled "Announcement regarding determination of the number of new shares to be issued as a result of the capital increase by the Third-Party Allotment", we have already raised approximately JPY156 billion through the equity offering. Combining the Hybrid Bonds of JPY300 billion (equity credit ratio is expected to be 50%) and the equity offering, we will complete financing totaling JPY300 billion of equity credit attributes.
Upon completion of the equity offering and the Hybrid Bonds, the contract for Subordinated Commitment Syndicated Loan Facility as a backup plan disclosed in "Announcement regarding issuance of Hybrid Bonds (Subordinated Bonds) through Public Offering and execution of Subordinated Commitment Syndicated Loan Facility" dated on June 1, 2020 is scheduled to be terminated.
Overviews of the Hybrid Bonds and the Unsecured Straight Bonds are as follows.
Overview of the Hybrid Bonds
|
(1)
|
Name of bonds
|
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
|
|
|
The 1st unsecured subordinated bonds with optional
|
|
|
interest payment deferral and early redemption
|
|
|
provisions (with a subordination provision)
|
(2)
|
Total amount of issue
|
JPY 300 billion
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Initial interest rate
|
0.97％ per annum (Note）
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Closing date
|
October 15, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
Note: This press release is intended for information purpose only and is not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Hybrid bonds and straight bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
|
(5) Maturity date (tenor)
|
October 15, 2080 (60 years)
|
|
|
(6) Early redemption
|
Asahi may, at its discretion, redeem the Hybrid Bonds (i)
|
|
on any interest payment date on or after October 15,
|
|
2025 or (ii) upon the occurrence and continuation of a tax
|
|
event or an equity credit change event on or after the
|
|
closing date.
|
(7) Interest payment dates
|
April 15 and October 15 of each year
|
|
|
(8) Optional interest payment deferral
|
Asahi may, at its discretion, defer all or part of the
|
|
interest payments on the Hybrid Bonds on any interest
|
|
payment date.
|
(9) Subordination
|
Subordinated to all indebtedness of Asahi and senior to
|
|
common stock of Asahi
|
(10) Rating
|
A (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
|
|
A- (Rating and Investment Information, Inc.)
|
|
|
(11) Equity credit
|
The Hybrid Bonds are recognized as eligible for 50%
|
|
equity credit of the total issue amount by Japan Credit
|
|
Rating Agency, Ltd. and Rating and Investment
|
|
Information, Inc., respectively.
|
(12) Underwriters
|
An underwriter syndicate where SMBC Nikko Securities
|
|
Inc., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co.,
|
|
Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. act as joint lead
|
|
managers for this syndication
|
(13) Fiscal agent
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
|
|
(14) Use of proceeds
|
All proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the bridge
|
|
loan that Asahi borrowed in connection with the
|
|
Transaction, by the end of October 2020
Note A fixed interest rate between the following day of the closing date and October 15, 2025, and a floating interest rate thereafter (interest rate shall step-up on the days following the tenth and twenty-fifth anniversaries of the closing date, respectively)
Replacement of the Hybrid Bonds
In case Asahi redeems or repurchases the Hybrid Bonds before the maturity date (the "Early Redemption, etc."), it is assumed Asahi will raise funds through the issuance of shares of common stock or securities or obligations which are assigned the equity credit equivalent to or greater than the Hybrid Bonds by the Rating Agencies, within the 12-month period preceding the date of the Early Redemption, etc. However, Asahi may forgo raising funds described above, in case such as that Asahi has built up its sufficient financial foundation by accumulating equity capital and its financial foundation has recovered to the same level as before the Transaction.
Overview of the Unsecured Straight Bonds
|
(1)
|
Name of bonds
|
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. 13th Issuance of unsecured
|
|
|
straight bonds (with specific inter-bond pari passu
|
|
|
clause)
|
(2)
|
Total amount of issue
|
JPY 100 billion
|
(3)
|
Coupon rate
|
0.001％ per annum
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Closing date
|
October 15, 2020
|
|
|
2
Note: This press release is intended for information purpose only and is not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Hybrid bonds and straight bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
|
(5)
|
Maturity date
|
October 13, 2023 （3 years）
|
(6)
|
Coupon payment date
|
April 15 and October 15 of each year
|
(7)
|
Rating
|
AA- (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
|
|
|
A+ (Rating & Investment Information, Inc.)
|
(8)
|
Underwriters
|
An underwriter syndicate where Nomura Securities Co.,
|
|
|
Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities
|
|
|
Inc. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. act as joint lead
|
|
|
managers for this syndication
|
(9)
|
Fiscal agent
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
(10) Use of proceeds
|
All proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the bridge
|
|
|
loan that Asahi borrowed in connection with the
|
|
|
Transaction by the end of October 2020
|
|
|
-END-
3
Note: This press release is intended for information purpose only and is not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Hybrid bonds and straight bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 06:14:01 UTC