Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2502   JP3116000005

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

(2502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:25:32 2023-06-08 am EDT
5464.00 JPY   -0.11%
01:11aAsahi : Market overview and business strategy in Czech Republic
PU
06/05Surge in Services Trade, US Cues Lift Japan Shares; Asahi Intecc Takes Full Control of GSR Sensors Joint Venture
MT
06/05Asahi Intecc Takes Full Control of GSR Sensors Joint Venture
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asahi : Market overview and business strategy in Czech Republic

06/08/2023 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AEI: Internal

June 8, 2023

Plzeňský

Prazdroj

CZSKDEAT

Business overview

PRAZDROJ

4

CLUSTER IN NUMBERS

3

10mio

13%

44

2 823

5,9

Breweries

Malthouses

Hl of beer produced in 2022

Share of export

Countries where we export

People

Consumers every month

2

We have a strong #1 position on Czech market and growing

Company

Volume MS

Super/Premium

Mainstream

Brands

Brands

#1

Growing in 2022

#2

Falling in 2022

#3

Roughly stable in 2022

3

We are aspiring to the #1 position on Slovak market

Company

Volume MS

Super/Premium

Mainstream

Brands

Brands

#2

Growing in 2022

#1

Falling in 2022

#3

Growing in 2022

4

AEI: Internal

+140 mln.

EUR Highest Ever Revenue

We had a very

2ths.

successful

Gained new outlets in CZ&SK

2022

150ths.

New consumers in CZ&SK

5

Disclaimer

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 05:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
01:11aAsahi : Market overview and business strategy in Czech Republic
PU
06/05Surge in Services Trade, US Cues Lift Japan Shares; Asahi Intecc Takes Full Control of ..
MT
06/05Asahi Intecc Takes Full Control of GSR Sensors Joint Venture
MT
05/31Asahi : Publication of the Integrated Report 2023
PU
05/31Asahi : Fy2023
PU
05/30Young South Koreans drive shift in attitudes to Japan as ties thaw
RE
05/17Asahi : (1) Presentation Summary (Q1 2023 Overview & 2023 Direction)
PU
05/17Asahi : (2) Presentation Summary (Q1 2023 Overview of Financial Results & Full Year Foreca..
PU
05/15Japan's Nikkei hits 18-month high as investors cheer earnings
RE
05/14Japan's Nikkei rises on corporate earnings boost, weak yen
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 668 B 19 077 M 19 077 M
Net income 2023 169 B 1 206 M 1 206 M
Net Debt 2023 1 336 B 9 552 M 9 552 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 2 772 B 19 816 M 19 816 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 29 920
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5 470,00 JPY
Average target price 6 226,36 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Katsuki President, CEO & Representative Director
Kaoru Sakita General Manager-Procurement
Akiyoshi Koji Chairman
Christina L Ahmadjian Independent Outside Director
Kenichiro Sasae Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.32.80%19 816
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-9.10%108 455
HEINEKEN N.V.8.51%57 845
AMBEV S.A.2.07%47 505
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.4.64%44 434
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-17.31%34 209
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer