Marketing Strategy for Asahi Breweries

March 19, 2024 Asahi Breweries, Ltd.

Overview of 2023 Marketing Initiatives

2023 Review

In addition to improving brand value primarily for Super Dry, we worked hard to create various new innovative products and create new value with a view to 2024 and beyond

renewed beer drinking
Higher purchases on

2023 Review: Beer

Offered a more diverse choice of beer and new drinking settings and scenarios

  • A return to beer following the liquor tax revisions, boosted Super Dry (excluding Dry Crystal) sales volume by +4% YoY
  • Proposed new lifestyles with future-oriented beer products
  • Launched SHOKUSAI premium beer as the second new Nama Jokki Can
  • Held a Beer Revival General Election to reissue past products as candidates

5,000

(10,000 persons)

Number of beer purchasers

4,000

3,000

Number of people

buying new genres

2,000

'20

'21

'22

'23

'24

Source: Asahi Breweries own research

2023 Review: Rugby World Cup

A great opportunity to raise awareness of Super Dry among customers worldwide through local match venues, fan zones, TV commercials

  • Offered Super Dry at local match

menus and fan zones

Record attendance at a rugby world cup of approx. 2.4 million)

  • Over 800 million global TV viewers
  • Our "Aaah!" "SUPER TRY" advertising slogan was talked about in Japan too
  • Over 100,000 people took part in the public viewings in Japan
  • The number joining in the communal toast at the public viewing set a new Guinness Book record

2023 Review: Launch of Dry Crystal

Our Dry Crystal released in October 2023 successfully sparked new demand for beer

Sales topped 1 million boxes*

Acquired a different purchaser

roughly 1 week after release

demographic to Super Dry

(*Based on 20x633ml large bottles per box)

Dry Crystal

Super Dry

20

10

0

20s

30s

40s

50s

60s

70s

Source: Intage SCI (Age 20-79) composition of beer-type product purchaser

volumes between October 2023 and January 2024

2023 Review: Improved Beer Product Mix

Consistently improved product mix through continued investment in core brands and strategic

pricing

Liquor tax

Price

Price revision

revision

revision

Liquor tax revision

120

October 2023

Dry Crystal launch

115

March 2022

110

Super Dry full-scale renewal

105

September 2021

Asahi Nama Beer launch

100

April 2021

Nama Jokki Can launch

95

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

'20

'21

'22

'23

Unit sales price (excl. liquor tax) of Asahi Breweries

beer-type volume (2019=100)

2023 Review: Asahi RTD INNOVATION 2025 Launch

Developed innovative products based on their emotional value to customers as part of our aim to expand RTD business 1.5 times by 2025 vs. 2022

Launched four new brands

Trial online-only sales of new brand

one after the other

that uses full open-can technology

in limited regions

Tohoku area

Chugoku, Shikoku area

Tokai, Hokuriku area

Kyushu area

2023 Review: Smart Drinking

Created new smart drinking (Sumadori) opportunities and expanded customer choice

Smart drinking awareness roughly doubled

30

%

20

10

0

Jan.

Apr.

Jul.

Oct.

Jan.

'23

'24

Source: Asahi Breweries

Implemented Yoshimoto Kogyo collaboration Opened THE 5th by SUMADORI-BAR

Pre-releasedAsahi Zero in Kinki area in October

Marketing Strategy for 2024 and Beyond

