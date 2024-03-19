Marketing Strategy for Asahi Breweries
March 19, 2024 Asahi Breweries, Ltd.
Overview of 2023 Marketing Initiatives
2023 Review
In addition to improving brand value primarily for Super Dry, we worked hard to create various new innovative products and create new value with a view to 2024 and beyond
2023 Review: Beer
Offered a more diverse choice of beer and new drinking settings and scenarios
- A return to beer following the liquor tax revisions, boosted Super Dry (excluding Dry Crystal) sales volume by +4% YoY
- Proposed new lifestyles with future-oriented beer products
- Launched SHOKUSAI premium beer as the second new Nama Jokki Can
- Held a Beer Revival General Election to reissue past products as candidates
5,000
(10,000 persons)
Number of beer purchasers
4,000
3,000
Number of people
buying new genres
2,000
'20
'21
'22
'23
'24
Source: Asahi Breweries own research
2023 Review: Rugby World Cup
A great opportunity to raise awareness of Super Dry among customers worldwide through local match venues, fan zones, TV commercials
- Offered Super Dry at local match
menus and fan zones
（Record attendance at a rugby world cup of approx. 2.4 million)
- Over 800 million global TV viewers
- Our "Aaah!" "SUPER TRY" advertising slogan was talked about in Japan too
- Over 100,000 people took part in the public viewings in Japan
- The number joining in the communal toast at the public viewing set a new Guinness Book record
2023 Review: Launch of Dry Crystal
Our Dry Crystal released in October 2023 successfully sparked new demand for beer
Sales topped 1 million boxes*
Acquired a different purchaser
roughly 1 week after release
demographic to Super Dry
(*Based on 20x633ml large bottles per box)
Dry Crystal
Super Dry
20
％
10
0
20s
30s
40s
50s
60s
70s～
Source: Intage SCI (Age 20-79) composition of beer-type product purchaser
volumes between October 2023 and January 2024
2023 Review: Improved Beer Product Mix
Consistently improved product mix through continued investment in core brands and strategic
pricing
Liquor tax
Price
Price revision
revision
revision
Liquor tax revision
120
October 2023
Dry Crystal launch
115
March 2022
110
Super Dry full-scale renewal
105
September 2021
Asahi Nama Beer launch
100
April 2021
Nama Jokki Can launch
95
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
'20
'21
'22
'23
Unit sales price (excl. liquor tax) of Asahi Breweries
beer-type volume (2019=100)
2023 Review: Asahi RTD INNOVATION 2025 Launch
Developed innovative products based on their emotional value to customers as part of our aim to expand RTD business 1.5 times by 2025 vs. 2022
Launched four new brands
Trial online-only sales of new brand
one after the other
that uses full open-can technology
in limited regions
Tohoku area
Chugoku, Shikoku area
Tokai, Hokuriku area
Kyushu area
2023 Review: Smart Drinking
Created new smart drinking (Sumadori) opportunities and expanded customer choice
Smart drinking awareness roughly doubled
30
%
20
10
0
Jan.
Apr.
Jul.
Oct.
Jan.
'23
'24
Source: Asahi Breweries
Implemented Yoshimoto Kogyo collaboration Opened THE 5th by SUMADORI-BAR
Pre-releasedAsahi Zero in Kinki area in October
Marketing Strategy for 2024 and Beyond
