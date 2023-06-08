Asahi : Overall strategy for European business
Asahi Europe & International
Europe Investor Relations Event
8
th June 2023
Agenda
Asahi Europe & International Overview
Portfolio
Profit
People
Planet
Purpose
Close and Q&A
Asahi Europe & International
Overview
Catherine Sinclair
Drahomíra Mandíková
David Bidau
Andrew Bailey
Grant McKenzie
Paolo Lanzarotti
Chief Human
Chief Corporate Affairs
Chief Supply Chain
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Marketing Officer
Resources Officer
Officer
Officer
Akira Tsuiki
AEI Director & Integration
Team Leader
Dragos Constantinescu
Petra Maričová
Kinyi Choo
Victoria Segebath
Igor Tikhonov
Gábor Békefi
Michał Mrowiec
Enrico Galasso
Tim Clay
MD Czech, Slovakia,
Acting (Interim) MD
MD
MD EMEA
MD Poland & Hungary
MD Dreher Breweries
MD Romania
MD Italy
MD UK & Ireland
Germany & Austria
Netherlands & France
Asia Pacific
& Americas
We're centred in Europe, but manage the complexity of global expansion
19 production facilities in 8 countries
10,000+ people
2021 2022 2023
41.3mHL 42.2mHL 41.4mHL
€2.9b €3.3b €3.8b
€564m €528m €532m
90+ markets
Financials presented in constant currency based on 2023
5
