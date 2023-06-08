Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2502   JP3116000005

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

(2502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-08 am EDT
5481.00 JPY   +0.20%
03:22aAsahi : Overall strategy for European business
PU
01:11aAsahi : Market overview and business strategy in Czech Republic
PU
06/05Surge in Services Trade, US Cues Lift Japan Shares; Asahi Intecc Takes Full Control of GSR Sensors Joint Venture
MT
Asahi : Overall strategy for European business

06/08/2023 | 03:22am EDT
AEI: Internal

Asahi Europe & International

Europe Investor Relations Event

8th June 2023

AEI: Internal

Agenda

  • Asahi Europe & International Overview
  • Portfolio
  • Profit
  • People
  • Planet
  • Purpose
  • Close and Q&A

2

AEI: Internal

Asahi Europe & International

Overview

3

AEI Leadership Team

AEI: Internal

Catherine Sinclair

Drahomíra Mandíková

David Bidau

Andrew Bailey

Grant McKenzie

Paolo Lanzarotti

Chief Human

Chief Corporate Affairs

Chief Supply Chain

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Marketing Officer

Resources Officer

Officer

Officer

Akira Tsuiki

AEI Director & Integration

Team Leader

Dragos Constantinescu

Petra Maričová

Kinyi Choo

Victoria Segebath

Igor Tikhonov

Gábor Békefi

Michał Mrowiec

Enrico Galasso

Tim Clay

MD Czech, Slovakia,

Acting (Interim) MD

MD

MD EMEA

MD Poland & Hungary

MD Dreher Breweries

MD Romania

MD Italy

MD UK & Ireland

Germany & Austria

Netherlands & France

Asia Pacific

& Americas

4

AEI: Internal

We're centred in Europe, but manage the complexity of global expansion

Volume

NPR

COP

19 production facilities in 8 countries

10,000+ people

2021 2022 2023

41.3mHL 42.2mHL 41.4mHL

€2.9b €3.3b €3.8b

€564m €528m €532m

90+ markets

Financials presented in constant currency based on 2023

5

Disclaimer

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 668 B 19 077 M 19 077 M
Net income 2023 169 B 1 206 M 1 206 M
Net Debt 2023 1 336 B 9 552 M 9 552 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 2 772 B 19 816 M 19 816 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 29 920
Free-Float 94,4%
