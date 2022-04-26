Asahi : Price Revisions for Beer-type Beverages, RTDs, Other Keg Liquors, Non-alcohol Beverages, and Domestic Whiskeys

April 26, 2022 Asahi Breweries, Ltd.

Price Revisions for Beer-type Beverages, RTDs, Other Keg Liquors, Non-alcohol Beverages,and Domestic Whiskeys

Asahi Breweries, Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo; President: Kenichi Shiozawa) will revise producer prices for certain products of beer-type beverages, RTDs, other keg liquors, Non-alcohol beverages, and domestic whiskeys, effective October 1, 2022.

The current situation regarding beer-type beverages, RTDs, other keg liquors, and non-alcohol beverages has been affected by rising costs for raw materials such as malt and corn, packaging materials such as aluminum cans and cardboard, energy costs, and logistics costs for land and sea transportation, due to the effects of rising oil prices and international turmoil. In this difficult environment, we have been striving to reduce costs and improve productivity throughout our business activities in order to provide a stable supply of high-quality, safe and reliable products. However, we expect that the various costs associated with production and logistics will continue to rise, and it will be difficult to offset these increases through purely our own corporate efforts.

As for domestic whiskey, we have been actively investing in facilities at the Nikka Whisky Yoichi and Miyagikyo distilleries as the overall whisky market continues to expand. It is necessary to increase production capacity and respond to rising raw material prices and other costs to ensure a stable supply of products in the future.

In order to continue to provide our consumers with a stable supply of high-quality products, and to increase our manufacturing capability and supply system to meet demand, we have decided, unavoidably, to implement price revisions for some of our products. Asahi Breweries will make further efforts to realize its vision "The Best Tomorrow for All Our Consumers".

■ Products subject to price revision

Category Products Beer-type beverages "Asahi Super Dry", "Style Free", "Clear Asahi", etc. RTDs "Zeitakushibori", etc. Other keg liquors "Taruhai Club", Kegged highball Non-alcohol beverages "Dry Zero", "Style Balance", etc. Domestic whiskeys "Single Malt Yoichi", "Single Malt Miyagikyo", etc.

■ Date of price revision

Starting from shipments on October 1, 2022