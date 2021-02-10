Log in
Asahi : Revises 2030 CO2 Emission Target Upward Commitment to “1.5℃ Target” Approved by SBTi

02/10/2021 | 12:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 10, 2021

Asahi Group Revises 2030 CO2 Emission Target Upward

Commitment to "1.5℃ Target" Approved by SBTi (*1)

Seeking to strike balance between society & business continuity by fueling "Asahi Carbon Zero" (*2) initiative

CO2-reducing target for 2030 raised from current 30% to 50%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Aiming to accelerate efforts toward achieving medium- to long-term goals under the "Asahi Carbon Zero" (*2) initiative calling for no CO2 emissions in 2050, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo; President & Representative

Director, CEO Akiyoshi Koji) will revise upward its 2030 reduction goal from 30% hitherto to 50%. In connection with this goal, we had our commitment to the "1.5℃ Target" (*3) recognized by the SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative)

(*1) joining worldwide efforts to limit an average global temperature rise caused by climate change to less than 1.5℃ compared with pre-Industrial Revolution levels.

To achieve the new target, we will take initiatives by the Asahi Group as a whole, such as proactively using renewable energy at our manufacturing bases in Japan and overseas, reviewing manufacturing processes, and pursuing greater efficiency in logistics. In Europe, we are seeking to make our plants carbon-neutral by 2030. We have joined "RE100,"

a global initiative aiming to use renewable energy for 100% of electricity consumed for business, since October 29, 2020.

The Asahi Group calls for "contribution to a sustainable society through our business" as one of guiding principles in the "Asahi Group Philosophy." As a company doing business while enjoying "the gifts of nature," we are seeking to pass on "the gifts of nature" to future generations by actively promoting efforts to address a wide range of environmental issues. By accelerating efforts for the "Asahi Carbon Zero" initiative, we are seeking to strike a balance between society and business continuity.

[Partial change to "Asahi Carbon Zero" targets]

At the time of formulation in 2018

Revised in December 2020

2050 targets

Zero CO2 emissions in Scope 1, 2 & 3※4

No change

2030 targets

30% CO2 reduction in Scope 1 & 2 (compared with 2015)

50% CO2 reduction in Scope 1 & 2 (compared with 2019)

30% CO2 reduction in Scope 3 (compared with 2015)

No change

  • *1 Set up jointly by CDP, U.N. Global Compact, WRI (World Resources Institute), and WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature), it is a global initiative that validates company-set goals for CO2 reduction in line with science-based targets.

  • *2 This is the Asahi Group's medium- to long-term targets for reducing CO2 emissions, aiming to achieve zero emissions in Scope 1, 2, and 3 in 2050. As for the 2030 targets, we initially called for 30% cuts (compared with 2015) in Scope 1, 2, and 3. This time around, we have revised the 2030 targets in Scope 1 & 2 upward to a 50% reduction (compared with 2019).

  • *3 It has been widely taken up in international discussions, including those at the 2019 U.N. Climate Action Summit and COP25, to limit the temperature rise caused by global warming to 1.5℃ rather than the conventional goal of 2℃. As a result, 1.5℃ has been targeted as a new standard.

  • *4 Scope 1 means direct CO2 emissions from the use of fuel at the own company (plants, offices, motor vehicles, etc.). Scope2 represents indirect CO2 emissions from the use of self-purchased electricity, heat, and steam. Scope 3 refers to CO2 emissions from the own company's value chains.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 05:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
