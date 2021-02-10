Asahi : Revises 2030 CO2 Emission Target Upward Commitment to “1.5℃ Target” Approved by SBTi

February 10, 2021

Asahi Group Revises 2030 CO2 Emission Target Upward Commitment to "1.5℃ Target" Approved by SBTi (*1) Seeking to strike balance between society & business continuity by fueling "Asahi Carbon Zero" (*2) initiative CO2-reducing target for 2030 raised from current 30% to 50%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Aiming to accelerate efforts toward achieving medium- to long-term goals under the "Asahi Carbon Zero" (*2) initiative calling for no CO2 emissions in 2050, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo; President & Representative

Director, CEO Akiyoshi Koji) will revise upward its 2030 reduction goal from 30% hitherto to 50%. In connection with this goal, we had our commitment to the "1.5℃ Target" (*3) recognized by the SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative)

(*1) joining worldwide efforts to limit an average global temperature rise caused by climate change to less than 1.5℃ compared with pre-Industrial Revolution levels.

To achieve the new target, we will take initiatives by the Asahi Group as a whole, such as proactively using renewable energy at our manufacturing bases in Japan and overseas, reviewing manufacturing processes, and pursuing greater efficiency in logistics. In Europe, we are seeking to make our plants carbon-neutral by 2030. We have joined "RE100,"

a global initiative aiming to use renewable energy for 100% of electricity consumed for business, since October 29, 2020.

The Asahi Group calls for "contribution to a sustainable society through our business" as one of guiding principles in the "Asahi Group Philosophy." As a company doing business while enjoying "the gifts of nature," we are seeking to pass on "the gifts of nature" to future generations by actively promoting efforts to address a wide range of environmental issues. By accelerating efforts for the "Asahi Carbon Zero" initiative, we are seeking to strike a balance between society and business continuity.

[Partial change to "Asahi Carbon Zero" targets]

At the time of formulation in 2018 Revised in December 2020 2050 targets Zero CO2 emissions in Scope 1, 2 & 3※4 No change 2030 targets 30% CO2 reduction in Scope 1 & 2 (compared with 2015) 50% CO2 reduction in Scope 1 & 2 (compared with 2019) 30% CO2 reduction in Scope 3 (compared with 2015) No change