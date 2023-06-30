June 30, 2023

Sustainability Briefing for Analysts and Investors

Positioning of the Sustainability Strategy

in the Medium- to Long-Term Management Policies

  • A G P M i s s i o n

Deliver on our great taste promise and bring more fun to life

Our Vision

What the Asahi Group Aims to Be Be a value creator globally and locally, growing withhigh-value-addedbrands

Trends

Issues up to 2030,

Basic Conce pt be hind Long - T e rm Strate gie s

back casting from megatrends

Contribute to sustainable society

looking ahead to 2050

and respond to changing

• Changing conceptions of human well-being

conceptions of well-being

• Climate change and depletion of natural resources

through delivering great taste

• Changing demographics and shifts in economic power

and fun

• Technological advancements

  • Medium- to Long-Term Management Policy

Ideal Business Portfolio

Growth driven by global brands and premiumization in existing operating regions; expansion into new markets

Growth in adjacent categories to capture demand from trends such as increasing health consciousness; creation

and development of new businesses that draw on the Group's capabilities

Core Strategies

Sustainability

R&D DX

Strategic Foundation Strengthening

Sophistication

Evolution

of human capital

of group governance

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS. All rights reserved.

2

Toward Integrating Sustainability into Management

Cheer the Future

Sustainability Stories

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS. All rights reserved.

Create lasting brand value

For over 100 years, we have worked with the gifts and the power of nature to deliver on our great taste promise to consumers around the world. We are proud that our products have helped encourage people-to-people connections, create communities, and bring more fun to life for everyone - a heritage we aim to continue well into the future.

Adapt to the future

We accept our special responsibility to manage the potentially harmful effects our business may have on the environment and society at large. Going forward, we are committed to achieving sustainable growth while pursuing sustainability as essential synonymous with pursuing business itself.

Actively embrace change

Envisioning a better future, we aim to build sustainable ecosystem and circular economy through decarbonization and the effective use of water resources, connect people to their wonderful communities, and create measures and drinking opportunities to reduce the harmful use of alcohol, sharing ideas and technologies with stakeholders toward realization.

Our promise to the future

We will continue to deliver on our great taste promise and bring more fun to life for everyone by building value together with nature, community, and society at large for making the one and only future shine. With our concept "Cheer the Future," we aim to take action toward a better world for all.

3

Overall Sustainability Strategy

Sustainability Stories

Vision

Create lasting brand

Adapt to the future

Actively embrace

Our promise to the

value

change

future

policy

Objective

Realizing sustainability across the value chain

As a group, we aim to manage risks and create opportunities while aspiring to make a positive impact for

business and society with our products and services.

Initiatives

Co-creation with all our stakeholders

Key Initiatives

Respond to Climate

Sustainable Agricultural

Reduction in Inappropriate Drinking

Change

raw materials

Sustainable Water

Solution of Alcohol-Related Issues

Sustainable Packaging

through Creation of New Drinking

Resources

Opportunities

Realize Sustainable Communities through the

Create Value of Health

Creation of People-to-People Connections

Respect for Human Rights

Outcome

Creation of business and social impact by incorporating sustainability into business and functions

Engagement

Communication

Disclosure

ASAHI GROUP

. All rights reserved.

4

Visualization of Business and Social Impacts in Key Themes

Aim to quantify the impact of sustainability initiatives

Incorporate the

quantitative impact into

policy prioritization,

investment decisions, and

Purpose

progress management.

Value Relevance Map (Excerpt)

  • Through the above, achieve the sustained business growth and create positive impacts on society.
  • Value relevance analysis

Analysis Overview analysis method Impact-weighted

accounting

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS. All rights reserved.

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 04:16:10 UTC.