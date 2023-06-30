Create lasting brand value

For over 100 years, we have worked with the gifts and the power of nature to deliver on our great taste promise to consumers around the world. We are proud that our products have helped encourage people-to-people connections, create communities, and bring more fun to life for everyone - a heritage we aim to continue well into the future.

Adapt to the future

We accept our special responsibility to manage the potentially harmful effects our business may have on the environment and society at large. Going forward, we are committed to achieving sustainable growth while pursuing sustainability as essential synonymous with pursuing business itself.

Actively embrace change

Envisioning a better future, we aim to build sustainable ecosystem and circular economy through decarbonization and the effective use of water resources, connect people to their wonderful communities, and create measures and drinking opportunities to reduce the harmful use of alcohol, sharing ideas and technologies with stakeholders toward realization.

Our promise to the future

We will continue to deliver on our great taste promise and bring more fun to life for everyone by building value together with nature, community, and society at large for making the one and only future shine. With our concept "Cheer the Future," we aim to take action toward a better world for all.

3