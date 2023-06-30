June 30, 2023
Sustainability Briefing for Analysts and Investors
Positioning of the Sustainability Strategy
in the Medium- to Long-Term Management Policies
- A G P M i s s i o n〉
Deliver on our great taste promise and bring more fun to life
Our Vision
What the Asahi Group Aims to Be Be a value creator globally and locally, growing withhigh-value-addedbrands
Trends
Issues up to 2030,
〈 Basic Conce pt be hind Long - T e rm Strate gie s 〉
back casting from megatrends
Contribute to sustainable society
looking ahead to 2050
and respond to changing
• Changing conceptions of human well-being
conceptions of well-being
• Climate change and depletion of natural resources
through delivering great taste
• Changing demographics and shifts in economic power
and fun
• Technological advancements
- Medium- to Long-Term Management Policy 〉
Ideal Business Portfolio
・Growth driven by global brands and premiumization in existing operating regions; expansion into new markets
・Growth in adjacent categories to capture demand from trends such as increasing health consciousness; creation
and development of new businesses that draw on the Group's capabilities
Core Strategies
Sustainability
R&D DX
Strategic Foundation Strengthening
Sophistication
Evolution
of human capital
of group governance
ⒸASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS. All rights reserved.
2
Toward Integrating Sustainability into Management
Cheer the Future
Sustainability Stories
ⒸASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS. All rights reserved.
Create lasting brand value
For over 100 years, we have worked with the gifts and the power of nature to deliver on our great taste promise to consumers around the world. We are proud that our products have helped encourage people-to-people connections, create communities, and bring more fun to life for everyone - a heritage we aim to continue well into the future.
Adapt to the future
We accept our special responsibility to manage the potentially harmful effects our business may have on the environment and society at large. Going forward, we are committed to achieving sustainable growth while pursuing sustainability as essential synonymous with pursuing business itself.
Actively embrace change
Envisioning a better future, we aim to build sustainable ecosystem and circular economy through decarbonization and the effective use of water resources, connect people to their wonderful communities, and create measures and drinking opportunities to reduce the harmful use of alcohol, sharing ideas and technologies with stakeholders toward realization.
Our promise to the future
We will continue to deliver on our great taste promise and bring more fun to life for everyone by building value together with nature, community, and society at large for making the one and only future shine. With our concept "Cheer the Future," we aim to take action toward a better world for all.
3
Overall Sustainability Strategy
Sustainability Stories
Vision
Create lasting brand
Adapt to the future
Actively embrace
Our promise to the
value
change
future
policy
Objective
Realizing sustainability across the value chain
As a group, we aim to manage risks and create opportunities while aspiring to make a positive impact for
business and society with our products and services.
Initiatives
Co-creation with all our stakeholders
Key Initiatives
Respond to Climate
Sustainable Agricultural
Reduction in Inappropriate Drinking
Change
raw materials
Sustainable Water
Solution of Alcohol-Related Issues
Sustainable Packaging
through Creation of New Drinking
Resources
Opportunities
Realize Sustainable Communities through the
Create Value of Health
Creation of People-to-People Connections
Respect for Human Rights
Outcome
Creation of business and social impact by incorporating sustainability into business and functions
Engagement
Communication
Disclosure
ⒸASAHI GROUP
. All rights reserved.
4
Visualization of Business and Social Impacts in Key Themes
Aim to quantify the impact of sustainability initiatives
• Incorporate the
quantitative impact into
policy prioritization,
investment decisions, and
Purpose
progress management.
Value Relevance Map (Excerpt)
- Through the above, achieve the sustained business growth and create positive impacts on society.
- Value relevance analysis
Analysis• Overview analysis method• Impact-weighted
accounting
ⒸASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS. All rights reserved.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 04:16:10 UTC.