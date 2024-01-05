By Ben Glickman

Asahi Group Holdings will begin brewing its beer in the U.S. for the first time.

The Japanese liquor producer's Asahi Europe & International segment said Friday that it had acquired Octopi Brewing, a Waunakee, Wis.-based beverage production and co-packing facility, which will be integrated into Asahi's U.S. operations over the next year.

Asahi Super Dry and other brands such as Kozel will be produced at the facility for North American markets. The company said it would invest in the facility to meet the technical standards required to brew Asahi Super Dry.

Asahi said moving to local production would allow the company to grow sales in the U.S. and Canada, as well as reduce carbon emissions.

Octopi will continue its co-packing operations and maintain its leadership team.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-24 1337ET