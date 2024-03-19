Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. specializes in the production and marketing of beer and non alcoholic beverages. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - alcoholic beverages (31%): beer, liqueurs, wine and whisky (brands Asahi Super Dry, Asahi Style Free, Clear Asahi, Kanoka, Asahi Slat, Sankaboshizai-Mutenka Wine, Taketsuru, etc.); - non alcoholic beverages (15.4%): tea-based beverages (brands Asahi Juroku-cha and Asahi TeaO Golden Straight Tea), coffee (Wonda Morning Shot, Wonda Kinnobitou, Wonda Zero Max, etc.), carbonated beverages (Mitsuya Cider), mineral water (Asahi Fujisan no Vanadium Tennensui), and frozen beverages (Ocha); - food and nutritional products (5.4%): mint tablets (brand Mintia), balanced meal replacement (Balanceup), nutritional supplements ((Dear-Natura), food for children (Hai Hai et Goo-Goo Kitchen), etc.; - other (4.6%). The remaining sales (43.6%) relate to international activities.

Sector Brewers