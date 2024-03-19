Management Strategy:

Alcohol Beverages Business

2023 Review and Future Direction

March 19, 2024

Asahi Breweries, Ltd.

Asahi Breweries, the Value-seeking Firm

Economic growth

Economic stagnation

C

Uncertain times (VUCA)

period (bubble)

(3 lost decades)

O

Shrinking market, hobbies

100 -year lifespan, changing lifestyles

VID-

become more diverse

and individual

19

pandemic

Create new markets

through innovation

Launched

Super Dry

New value:

Entered new categories,

Fresher taste

general alcohol beverages

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

2024

Volume-chasing firm

Value-seeking firm

2

Ongoing Change in Organizational Culture

A company making delicious beer and alcohol beverages

Centered around the company

and company products

Competes on volume

Competes with similar products, competes on price

Battles on product quality (functional value)

A company that makes life good,

with its great beer and alcohol beverages

Centered around customers (consumers)

Competes on brand value

Pursues new, unique value

Seeks to move people

(surprise, impress, excite)

3

A New Management Strategy Focused on Sustainable Profit Growth

KGI

Pursuing volume share

in zero-sum markets

Never lose on sales in a zero-sum market

Less investment

Push products

in enhancing

by appealing

brand value

low prices

Stop selling,

Company

driven

Develop

remove products

due to

products

ready for sale

sluggish sales

Conditional

expenditure,

discount sales

KGI

Customer-driven

sustainable profit growth

Customer creation

Expand demand, markets

Sustainable

Use business

profit growth,

resources to

greater

improve

business

customer value

efficiency

Customer

Invest

Acquire/retain

creation

in enhancing

loyal customers

brand value

Innovative

product

development

4

Innovation Chain (New Value Creation)

5

Outcome of Structural Reform Initiatives

Various structural reforms

Price revisions Offset cost increases

No. of CC brands*2

down 45%

Disposal

down 45%

Products requiring

special processing

down 20%

Factory operation*3

up 10%

Improved, streamlined advertising see subsequent slides

Efforts to improve on-premise

profitability

*1 All of the above figures are 2023 results (vs. 2019)

*2 Cold category (beer, RTD & non-alcohol beverages)

*3 Includes the impact of two factory closures

(Kanagawa and Shikoku)

New profit structure to surpass

pre-Covid levels

Unit price/L to sales/JPY

Growth

rate

+15

Revenue and Core Operating Profit

Revenue

COP ratio

COP ratio (excl. liquor tax)

JPY Billion

19.9%

1,000

17.4%

18.4%

20.0%

16.0%

16.5%

800

15.0%

600

11.9%

11.5%

10.6%

9.8%

10.1%

10.0%

400

886.9

758.3

786.2

811.3

5.0%

200

722.1

0

0.0%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

6

More Sophisticated and Efficient Marketing/Advertising

Brand strategy

Communication design

Product

validation

Brand purpose

Kantar - NeedScope survey

Kantar - Link survey

Information

benefits

Promised delicious taste (Functional benefits)

Reason to

believe (RTB)

Brand insights

7

More Sophisticated and Efficient Marketing/Advertising

CM popularity ranking

Digital ratio (as proportion

(All industries)

of TV advertising spend)

Source: CM Research Institute Data

Reference: Recent advertising awards

Nippon TV CM Award (Maru F), Nippon TV CM Awards 2023

*2022 CM Award

Media Mid Excellence Award (Smart Drinking) and Excellence Award in the Under 60 Second TV CM category

(Maru F), 53rd Fuji Sankei Group Advertising Awards *Maru F won an award for 3rd consecutive year

Spot Gold Award (Film Division), Series Silver Award (Film Division), 76th Dentsu Advertising Awards

*First win in the TV category since 2005 (Maru F)

Commendation, Series Division, 17th Nippon Broadcasting System CM Grand Prix (Super Dry)

Medalist, Digital Category, 61st JAA Advertising Awards (Smart Drinking)

Mainichi Shimbun Special Prize, 91st Mainichi Advertising Design Awards (Maru F)

8

Key Strategic Stories for 2024 and Beyond

Increase competitiveness

Expand momentum

Implement structural reforms

More advanced

administration, improved

productivity, greater investment capacity

  • Monetize Groupwide KGI
  • Refresh sales and HR systems

Strengthen beer products

  • Expand Super Dry fans
  • Establish Maru F beer
  • Dry Crystal

Inspire

innovation

Sustainable

profit growth

Expand investment

in new value for the future

Expand High-value,smart category

  • New High-value brands
  • New smart brands
  • Expand awareness, affinity toward smart drinking

Increased

profitability, greater investment capacity 9

More and more exciting, Asahi Beer

2024 Business Direction

Spark customer anticipation Pursue new, unique value

Strategy 1

Strategy 2

E n h a n c e v a l u e

Carve new

o f e x i s t i n g

markets and

b u s i n e s s e s

new value

