Adam Neumann Gives Up Bid to Buy Back WeWork

The co-founder of the shared-workspace company says WeWork's bankruptcy plan appears unrealistic.

OpenAI Forms New Committee to Evaluate Safety, Security

The move comes after the ChatGPT creator was involved in a legal standoff with Scarlett Johansson over the release of a new female voice assistant.

Saudi Arabia to Raise $10 Billion to $20 Billion in Fresh Aramco Stock Sale

The long-awaited offering, if it proceeds, would alleviate near-term pressure on the kingdom to raise funds.

T-Mobile to Buy Most of U.S. Cellular in $4.4 Billion Deal

The agreement, which includes up to $2 billion of assumed debt, would give T-Mobile more than four million new customers.

Moderna Makes Big Play for Big Tech Talent

CIO Brad Miller has been replacing IT outsourced during the pandemic with a full-time in-house staff as the biotech looks to roll out 15 new products over the next five years.

Sports, Sunny Weather to Lift Beer Sales in Europe, Analysts Say

European brewers are hoping for a bumper summer as sporting events and better weather send customers flocking to the pub.

Applebee's, IHOP Look to Serve Diners Hungry for Deals. Will Profits Take a Hit?

Dine Brands Global, the company behind the two restaurant chains, is leaning into promotions to bring people in while focusing on franchisees' profits, CFO Vance Chang says.

PayPal Is Planning an Ad Business Using Data on Its Millions of Shoppers

Payments company hires Uber's former head of advertising to run a new ad division.

Private-Equity Giants Near Settlements with SEC Over Texting Violations

Blackstone, TPG and Carlyle Group disclosed that they have been cooperating with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Asahi Kasei to Buy Swedish Drugmaker Calliditas

Japanese conglomerate Asahi Kasei made a $1.1 billion takeover bid for Sweden's Calliditas Therapeutics as it looks to bolster its pipeline of specialty drugs and broaden its geographic footprint.

