Applebee's, IHOP Look to Serve Diners Hungry for Deals. Will Profits Take a Hit?

Dine Brands Global, the company behind the two restaurant chains, is leaning into promotions to bring people in while focusing on franchisees' profits, CFO Vance Chang says.

PayPal Is Planning an Ad Business Using Data on Its Millions of Shoppers

Payments company hires Uber's former head of advertising to run a new ad division.

Private-Equity Giants Near Settlements with SEC Over Texting Violations

Blackstone, TPG and Carlyle Group disclosed that they have been cooperating with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Asahi Kasei to Buy Swedish Drugmaker Calliditas

Japanese conglomerate Asahi Kasei made a $1.1 billion takeover bid for Sweden's Calliditas Therapeutics as it looks to bolster its pipeline of specialty drugs and broaden its geographic footprint.

Toyota to Develop Smaller Engines Compatible With Carbon-Neutral Fuels

The automaker plans to develop new engines that run on carbon-neutral fuels and are fit for electrification, as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions.

Shein's Quest to Win Over America Gets Stuck in U.S.-China Tensions

The fast-fashion giant aimed to bridge the divide between Beijing and Washington, but hopes for a splashy U.S. public offering have faded.

Streaming Bundles Are Here, and You May Need a Ph.D. to Navigate the Options

Here is a guide to what's already here, what's on the way, and what it means for consumers and streamers.

ABN AMRO to Buy Private German Bank for $730 Million

The Dutch bank is acquiring Hauck Aufhauser Lampe from Fosun, solidifying its position as one of Germany's top three wealth-management firms.

Elon Musk's xAI Valued at $24 Billion After Latest Fundraising Round

The competitor to OpenAI is looking to invest more in research and development amid fierce competition in the burgeoning sector.

China Evergrande's EV Unit Shares Soar on Potential Investor Support

Shares of China Evergrande Group's electric-vehicle unit surged, fueled by optimism that some businesses may survive despite the property giant's liquidation.

