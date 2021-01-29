Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.    2502   JP3116000005

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

(2502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

No Plan B: Japan's sponsors shelve ads as mood sours over Olympics

01/29/2021 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Passerby wearing a protective face mask walks past an advertising of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Olympic sponsors are scaling back advertising campaigns and delaying marketing events for this year's Summer Games, concerned that public sentiment toward the event is souring amid a fresh wave of COVID-19.

Sponsors also worry that organisers have not told them what contingency plans there are in case the pandemic derails the Games again this year.

That uncertainty over the Olympics marks a fresh blow to domestic sponsors, including many of Japan's biggest companies, such as Canon Inc and Japan Airlines Co Ltd, who have collectively pitched in more than $3 billion to support the event.

Assurances by both the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee this month that the Games would begin as scheduled on July 23 have not quelled concerns.

In interviews with two dozen sponsors, organisers and officials, sources described deepening uncertainty and frustration as national infection numbers hit record highs in January, turning the public mood against the event.

Nearly 80% of the public now believes the Games should be cancelled or delayed further, according to a January survey by Kyodo.

Fears that an extended emergency declaration could further erode public confidence in the Games is also a worry, at least 11 of the sources said.

"We're asking ourselves, 'are we really going to do this?'" said a person seconded by his company to the Olympic organising committee. The person, who like most of those interviewed, declined to be named as he is not allowed to speak to the media, said even raising the topic of a "Plan B" was discouraged.

Canon's chief financial officer Toshizo Tanaka told reporters on Thursday the company was working under the assumption that the event would go ahead as planned. "But we are considering internally how to respond just in case it can't be held," he said.

In response to Reuters questions about sponsors altering their ad and marketing strategy, the Tokyo organising committee said it was working closely with all of its stakeholders towards the success of the Games and said it was receiving their full support.

The committee also said it expects a series of measures implemented by Japan's government, Tokyo, and other prefectural authorities to improve the virus situation.

"HOLDING BACK"

For some local sponsors, the perks of supporting the Tokyo Olympics have long since faded. Six sources at sponsor companies said they were still waiting on details from organisers so they could finalise preparations and roll out advertising campaigns. Several said they had held back out of fear of alienating the public.

"It's a little hard to say 'we support Tokyo 2021' when the government is under so much criticism," said a source who works for a financial institution that is also a games sponsor.

Though Japan has contained the spread of the virus better than many other countries, hospitals are still besieged by patients and the public has been advised to stay indoors as much as possible.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has pledged to hold the Olympics this year, has seen his support slide in recent weeks over the handling of the pandemic.

Asahi Group Holdings, the holding company of beer maker Asahi Breweries, a top-tier Olympics partner, postponed some of the ads it had planned to air last year, after the Games were delayed, said a company official on condition of anonymity, as it waits for more clarity on the schedule.

A spokesman for Asahi confirmed it postponed some of its advertisements after the Games were delayed.

Five sources at separate sponsor companies said they were also delaying ads and reconsidering marketing events. But many sources said they saw the Olympics as a "national project" that they must support.

"The staff would never say the actual words 'cancellation' or 'delay'," said a source at a corporate sponsor, who regularly attends meetings with Olympic organisers.

The source, whose company also sponsors the torch relay, said Japan's 68 domestic sponsors had little choice but to extend their contracts last year. Corporate sponsors pitched in an additional $200 million to cover delays.

"Of course we can't ask them 'what's going to happen to our money if it's cancelled or delayed?'" because the subject is so sensitive, the source added.

"RESTRAINED" EVENT

The uncertainty extends to the Olympic torch relay, scheduled for March 25 and meant to kick off celebrations ahead of the opening. But instead of planning parties for clients, sponsors are treading water because they don't know whether spectators will be allowed.

"We haven't officially heard how 'restrained' the event will be this year," said the source working for the relay sponsor, adding that preparations for the relay were already under way at this time last year.

His company quietly dropped plans to line the relay route with corporate booths and logos last year, he said, partly because of deteriorating earnings during the pandemic.

Another person seconded to the organising committee worried that torch bearers would look "lonely" running down unlined streets, making for bad media content.

"It's a sad image and it doesn't look at all exciting," the person said.

In a statement to Reuters, the Tokyo organising committee said it was considering what virus countermeasures to adopt during the event, but said the relay will begin on the scheduled date.

For Motoji Kawasaki, an official in Tokyo's Higashimurayama city, one immediate priority is finding a replacement for Ken Shimura, a celebrity torch runner who died of COVID-19 last year.

"There's normally an air of excitement leading up to the Olympics," he said. "But it's too naive to think about that this year. Now, it is all about coronavirus."

(Additional reporting by Yuki Nitta, Takashi Umekawa, Mari Saito, Sam Nussey, Ritsuko Ando, Ritsuko Shimizu and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by David Dolan, Gerry Doyle and William Mallard)

By Maki Shiraki, Makiko Yamazaki, Eimi Yamamitsu and Ju-min Park


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASAHI CO., LTD. 0.25% 1620 End-of-day quote.-0.25%
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. 0.65% 4212 End-of-day quote.-0.75%
ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC. -4.30% 4005 End-of-day quote.9.28%
CANON INC. -7.35% 2294.5 End-of-day quote.16.00%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. -2.61% 1863 End-of-day quote.-6.62%
NITTA CORPORATION -3.00% 2199 End-of-day quote.-1.39%
All news about ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
01/29NO PLAN B : Japan's sponsors shelve ads as mood sours over Olympics
RE
01/28Eli Lilly to Acquire Exclusive Rights for Chronic Pain Drug Candidate From As..
MT
01/28Eli Lilly to Acquire Exclusive Rights for Asahi Kasei Pharma's Chronic Pain D..
MT
01/25MARKET CHATTER : Dentsu Group May Sell its Headquarters Building in Tokyo’..
MT
01/25MARKET CHATTER : Tickets to get Pricier for Tokyo Disney Resort on Weekends, Hol..
MT
01/25MARKET CHATTER : Mitsubishi Estate to Use Renewable Energy Sources for Tokyo, Yo..
MT
01/25MARKET CHATTER : Panasonic Develops Ultracold Boxes to Store, Transport COVID-19..
MT
01/24Japanese PM faces mounting pressure over pandemic response
RE
01/21Japan government taps reflationist professor for BOJ board
RE
01/20Japan govt taps academic Noguchi for Bank of Japan board -document
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 018 B 19 267 M 19 267 M
Net income 2020 91 036 M 869 M 869 M
Net Debt 2020 1 835 B 17 519 M 17 519 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
Yield 2020 2,52%
Capitalization 2 134 B 20 384 M 20 376 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 29 327
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 039,29 JPY
Last Close Price 4 212,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akiyoshi Koji President, CEO & Representative Director
Naoki Izumiya Chairman
Atsushi Katsuki CFO, Senior MD & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Tatsuro Kosaka Independent Outside Director
Yasushi Shingai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.-0.75%20 326
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-8.82%128 240
HEINEKEN N.V.-5.79%61 283
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED1.76%46 039
AMBEV S.A.-3.45%45 055
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.00%41 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ