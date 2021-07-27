Olympic host Tokyo neighbours to seek COVID-19 emergency steps after cases surge

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Governors of three prefectures
near Olympics host Tokyo are likely to ask the government to
declare states of emergency for their regions, media said on
Wednesday, after COVID-19 infections spiked to a record high in
the Japanese capital.
Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday,
the highest since the pandemic began, and media reported
authorities had asked hospitals to prepare more beds for
patients amid a surge driven by the Delta variant.
The sharp increase may dampen enthusiasm for the Summer
Games despite a rush of medals for Japanese athletes as many
worry the influx of athletes and officials could add to the
surge.
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Wednesday reported 16 new
Games-related COVID-19 cases, for a total of 169 since July 1.
Olympic athletes, staff and media must follow strict rules to
prevent the virus's spread, including frequent testing.
The Tokyo surge may spell trouble for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose support ratings are at their
lowest since he took office last September, ahead of a general
election this year.
Suga on Tuesday urged people to stay home as much as
possible and watch the Olympics on television. He said
cancelling the Games was not an option.
Japan has avoided the devastating outbreaks suffered by
other nations such as India, Indonesia and the United States,
but the fifth wave of the pandemic is piling pressure on Tokyo's
hospitals.
"The risk of infection for individuals is the highest ever.
It is affecting even ordinary medical care and ... is a severe
situation," Koji Wada, a professor at Tokyo's International
University of Health and Welfare and an advisor to the
government on COVID-19 response, told NHK public television.
Tokyo is already under its fourth state of emergency, set to
run until after the Olympics, but unlike stricter steps in many
countries, the measures focus mainly on asking restaurants that
serve alcohol to close and others to shut down by 8 p.m.
Many Japanese, however, have grown weary of the largely
voluntary restrictions and some experts say the government
decision to go ahead with the Olympics sent a confusing message
about the need to stay home.
Tokyo's neighbouring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and
Chiba are currently under looser "quasi-emergency" restrictions
but are also seeing infections spike. Many of their residents
travel to the capital.
The Asahi newspaper said those prefectures were likely to
ask for stronger restrictions to contain the virus, with Chiba
set to do so as early as Wednesday.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg, Ami Miyazaki and Mari Saito. Editing
by Gerry Doyle)