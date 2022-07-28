Asahi : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

1. Qualitative Information

Consolidated Business Performance

The Japanese economy generally showed signs of recovery during the current consolidated cumulative first quarter. On the other hand, there is increasing uncertainty about the future of corporate activities due to soaring prices of fuel and raw materials, together with sharp fluctuations in currency exchange rates from the impact of the prolonged situation in Ukraine and suppressed economic activity in China. Under these conditions, the Group's results in each business segment were as follows.

Precious Metals business

In the precious metals recycling business, although the volume of precious metals collected and sales increased, a temporary cost incurred from the launch of a large-scale new factory in April this year resulted in increase in revenue and decrease in profit from the same period of the previous fiscal year. In the precious metals refining business in North America, processing and sales volume of products utilizing metals were strong against the backdrop of stable arrival of raw materials.

Environmental Preservation business

In line with the recovery in the domestic industrial production activities, the volume of industrial waste handled by the Group increased. As a result, revenue and operating profit in this segment increased from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

As a result of the above, revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 59,749 million yen, a year-on-year increase of 9,324 million yen (+18.5 percent). Operating profit was 5,691 million yen, a year-on- year decrease of 1,241 million yen (-17.9 percent). Profit before tax was 6,108 million yen, a year-on-year decrease of 722 million yen (-10.6 percent). Profit was 4,268 million yen, a year-on-year decrease of 574 million yen (-11.9 percent). Profit attributable to owners of parent for the period was therefore 4,268 million yen, a decrease of 574 million yen (-11.9 percent) year-on-year. By segment, revenue in the Precious Metals business was 55,304 million yen, a year-on-year increase of 9,031 million yen (+19.5 percent). In the Environmental Preservation business, revenue was 4,444 million yen, a year-on-year increase of 293 million yen (+7.1 percent).

(2) Consolidated Financial Position and Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

As of June 30, 2022, total assets amounted to 287,063 million yen, down 11,324 million yen from the previous fiscal year end. This was mainly due to an increase of 3,440 million yen in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of 7,378 million yen in inventories and an increase of 4,178 million yen in other current assets, while trade and other receivables decreased by 26,058 million yen.

Total liabilities amounted to 176,447 million yen, down 16,802 million yen from the previous fiscal year end. This was due mainly to a decrease of 3,625 million yen in trade and other payables, a decrease of 8,000 million yen in bonds and loans payable and a decrease of 3,058 million yen in other current liabilities.

Total equity amounted to 110,615 million yen, up 5,477 million yen from the previous fiscal year end. This was due mainly to an increase of 8,977 million yen in comprehensive income and a decrease of 3,538 million yen used for dividends.

As a result, the equity attributable to owners of parent ratio changed to 38.5%, from 35.2% at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to 1,353 million yen due mainly to 6,108 million yen of profit before tax, 801 million yen of depreciation and amortization, 7,419 million yen of increase in inventories, 36,232 million yen of decrease in trade and other receivables, 30,416 million yen of decrease in trade and other payables, 4,010 million yen of income taxes paid.

Net cash provided by investing activities amounted to 659 million yen due mainly to 1,598 million yen of purchase of property, plant and equipment and 1,371 million yen of proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries.

Net cash provided by financial activities amounted to 4,183 million yen due mainly to 7,793 million yen of net increase in short-term loans payable and 3,527 million yen of cash dividends paid.

As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 increased 3,440 million yen from March 31, 2022, to 9,568 million yen.