Asahi : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Tomoya Higashiura, Representative Director, President & CEO
For further information please contact:
Kunihiko Chogo, General Manager, Corporate Planning &
Communications Department
(Phone) +81-3-6270-1833
Filing date of Quarterly Report:
August 9, 2022
Start of dividend payment:
-
Supplementary materials for the financial results:
Yes
Investor conference for the financial results:
No
(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Results of the three months ended June 30, 2022 (From April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Results of operations (cumulative)
(Percentage: Changes relative to corresponding previous period)
Revenue
Operating
Profit before
Profit
Profit
Total
profit
tax
attributable to
comprehensive
owners of parent
income
The three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
June 30, 2022
59,749
18.5
5,691
(17.9)
6,108
(10.6)
4,268
(11.9)
4,268
(11.9)
8,977
25.8
June 30, 2021
50,424
28.6
6,933
31.9
6,831
28.6
4,842
33.3
4,842
33.3
7,137
34.0
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
The three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
54.27
49.11
June 30, 2021
61.53
55.12
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
Equity attributable to
owners of parent
owners of parent ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2022
287,063
110,615
110,615
38.5
March 31, 2022
298,387
105,137
105,137
35.2
2. Dividend payments
Dividends per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
45.00
-
45.00
90.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
Year ending March 31, 2023
45.00
-
45.00
90.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revisions in dividend forecast in the current quarter: No
3. Forecast (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentage: Changes relative to corresponding previous period)
Operating
Profit before
Profit
Basic earnings
Revenue
attributable to
profit
tax
per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen
%
Yen
100,000
3.2
12,000
(12.4)
11,700
(14.2)
8,000
(17.1)
101.73
September 30, 2022
Year ending March 31, 2023
200,000
3.9
24,000
(9.3)
23,500
(10.9)
16,000
(14.6)
203.45
(Note) Revisions in forecast in the current quarter: No
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: No
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes other than (i) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of issued shares (common stock)
Number of issued shares at the quarter end (including treasury stock)
As of June 30, 2022
79,708,688 shares
As of March 31, 2022
79,708,688 shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock at the quarter end
As of June 30, 2022
1,065,437 shares
As of March 31, 2022
1,065,437 shares
(iii) Averaged number of shares during the period (quarterly cumulative period)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
78,643,251 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
78,696,914 shares
The quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly reviews by accounting auditors.
Statement regarding the proper use of financial forecasts and other special remarks (Notes on forward looking statements, etc.)
These forecast performance figures are based on the information currently available to the Company's management and certain assumptions judged rational. Accordingly, there might be cases in which actual results materially differ from forecasts of this report. Please refer to page 3 "1. Qualitative Information (3) Consolidated Performance Forecasts" for the assumptions used and other notes.
【Appendix】
Table of contents of the appendix
1. Qualitative Information ..................................................................................................................................................
2
(1)
Consolidated Business Performance .........................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Consolidated Financial Position and Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 .............................
The Japanese economy generally showed signs of recovery during the current consolidated cumulative first quarter. On the other hand, there is increasing uncertainty about the future of corporate activities due to soaring prices of fuel and raw materials, together with sharp fluctuations in currency exchange rates from the impact of the prolonged situation in Ukraine and suppressed economic activity in China. Under these conditions, the Group's results in each business segment were as follows.
Precious Metals business
In the precious metals recycling business, although the volume of precious metals collected and sales increased, a temporary cost incurred from the launch of a large-scale new factory in April this year resulted in increase in revenue and decrease in profit from the same period of the previous fiscal year. In the precious metals refining business in North America, processing and sales volume of products utilizing metals were strong against the backdrop of stable arrival of raw materials.
Environmental Preservation business
In line with the recovery in the domestic industrial production activities, the volume of industrial waste handled by the Group increased. As a result, revenue and operating profit in this segment increased from the same period of the previous fiscal year.
As a result of the above, revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 59,749 million yen, a year-on-year increase of 9,324 million yen (+18.5 percent). Operating profit was 5,691 million yen, a year-on- year decrease of 1,241 million yen (-17.9 percent). Profit before tax was 6,108 million yen, a year-on-year decrease of 722 million yen (-10.6 percent). Profit was 4,268 million yen, a year-on-year decrease of 574 million yen (-11.9 percent). Profit attributable to owners of parent for the period was therefore 4,268 million yen, a decrease of 574 million yen (-11.9 percent) year-on-year. By segment, revenue in the Precious Metals business was 55,304 million yen, a year-on-year increase of 9,031 million yen (+19.5 percent). In the Environmental Preservation business, revenue was 4,444 million yen, a year-on-year increase of 293 million yen (+7.1 percent).
(2) Consolidated Financial Position and Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
As of June 30, 2022, total assets amounted to 287,063 million yen, down 11,324 million yen from the previous fiscal year end. This was mainly due to an increase of 3,440 million yen in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of 7,378 million yen in inventories and an increase of 4,178 million yen in other current assets, while trade and other receivables decreased by 26,058 million yen.
Total liabilities amounted to 176,447 million yen, down 16,802 million yen from the previous fiscal year end. This was due mainly to a decrease of 3,625 million yen in trade and other payables, a decrease of 8,000 million yen in bonds and loans payable and a decrease of 3,058 million yen in other current liabilities.
Total equity amounted to 110,615 million yen, up 5,477 million yen from the previous fiscal year end. This was due mainly to an increase of 8,977 million yen in comprehensive income and a decrease of 3,538 million yen used for dividends.
As a result, the equity attributable to owners of parent ratio changed to 38.5%, from 35.2% at the end of the previous fiscal year.
Net cash used in operating activities amounted to 1,353 million yen due mainly to 6,108 million yen of profit before tax, 801 million yen of depreciation and amortization, 7,419 million yen of increase in inventories, 36,232 million yen of decrease in trade and other receivables, 30,416 million yen of decrease in trade and other payables, 4,010 million yen of income taxes paid.
Net cash provided by investing activities amounted to 659 million yen due mainly to 1,598 million yen of purchase of property, plant and equipment and 1,371 million yen of proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries.
Net cash provided by financial activities amounted to 4,183 million yen due mainly to 7,793 million yen of net increase in short-term loans payable and 3,527 million yen of cash dividends paid.
As a result, cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 increased 3,440 million yen from March 31, 2022, to 9,568 million yen.
－ 2 －
(3) Consolidated Performance Forecasts
No changes have been made to the forecasts going forward as they are in line with the financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 announced in the "Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022" made public on April 27, 2022.