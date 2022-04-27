Asahi : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Asahi Holdings, Inc. [IFRS]

April 27, 2022

Stock code: Shares listed: Representative: For further information please contact: Communications Department (Phone) +81-3-6270-1833 The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 14, 2022 Filing date of financial statements: June 15, 2022 Start of dividend payment: May 30, 2022 Supplementary materials for the financial results: Yes Investor conference for the financial results: Yes (for institutional investors, analysts) (Rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Results of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Results of operations (Percentage: Changes relative to corresponding previous period)RevenueOperating profitProfit before tax

The fiscal year ended

March 31, 2021 48.1 25,725 161.3 25,725 161.3 33,434 487.5

192,442 16.8 26,446 164,776 21.5 25,126 39.5 26,136 5.3 26,372

0.9

18,735 (27.2)

18,735 (27.2)

15,173 (54.6)

Basic earnings per shareDiluted earnings per shareProfit to equity attributable to owners of parentProfit before tax to total assets

The fiscal year ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

Yen 238.11 326.90

Yen 214.13 322.92

18.5 9.7 13.7 30.8 11.0 15.2

(Reference) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 207 million yen;

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 285 million yen

(Note)The Company conducted a stock split with a ratio of two-for-one on April 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated assuming the stock split had already been carried out at the start of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Financial Position

Total assetsTotal equity

Equity attributable to owners of parentEquity attributable to owners of parent ratioEquity per share attributable to owners of parent

As of

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

Millions of yen 298,387 244,803

Millions of yen 105,137 97,903

Millions of yen 105,137 97,903

% 35.2 40.0

Yen 1,336.89 1,244.06

(Note)The Company conducted a stock split with a ratio of two-for-one on April 1, 2021. Equity per share attributable to owners of parent is calculated assuming the stock split had already been carried out at the start of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Cash flows

Cash flows from operating activitiesCash flows from investing activitiesCash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the fiscal year

The fiscal year ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

Millions of yen 11,103 (33,353)

(7,820) (2,800)

(6,044) 24,422

Millions of yen 6,127 10,023

2. Dividend payments

Dividends per share

First quarterSecond quarterThird quarterYear-end Annual

Total dividend payment (annual)

Payout ratio (consolidated)Dividend to equity attributable to owners of parent (consolidated)

Year ended March 31, 2021

Year ended March 31, 2022

Yen 170.00 90.00

Millions of yen 6,769 7,167

26.0 37.8

8.0 7.0

90.00

44.2

(Notes) 1. The Company conducted a stock split with a ratio of two-for-one on April 1, 2021. The amounts of dividends per share for the year ended March 31, 2021 are the actual amounts before the stock split.

2. The year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 will be finalized at a meeting of the Board of Directors to be held in May.

3. Forecast (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Percentage: Changes relative to corresponding previous period)RevenueOperating profitProfit before taxProfit attributable to owners of parentBasic earnings per share

Six months ending September 30, 2022

Millions of yen 100,000

Year ending March 31, 2023 200,000

3.2 12,000 3.9 24,000

(12.4) 11,700 (9.3) 23,500

(14.2)

8,000 (17.1)

(10.9) 16,000 (14.6)

Yen 101.73 203.45

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current fiscal year: No

(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates (i) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No (ii) Changes other than (i) above: No (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: No

(3) Number of issued shares (common stock) (i) Number of issued shares at the end of year (including treasury stock)As of March 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2021



(ii) Number of treasury stock at the end of year As of March 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2021

(iii) Averaged number of shares during the period Year ended March 31, 2022 Year ended March 31, 2021

79,708,688 shares 79,708,688 shares 1,065,437 shares 1,011,774 shares 78,683,537 shares 78,697,109 shares

(Note) The Company conducted a stock split with a ratio of two-for-one on April 1, 2021. Number of issued shares at the end of year, number of treasury stock at the end of year, and averaged number of shares during the period are calculated assuming the stock split had already been carried out at the start of the previous fiscal year.

(Reference) Summary of Nonconsolidated Results

1. Nonconsolidated Results of the Year ended March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Results of operations (Percentage: Changes relative to corresponding previous period)Net salesOperating profitOrdinary profit

ProfitThe fiscal year ended

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share The fiscal year ended Yen Yen March 31, 2022 190.19 188.95 March 31, 2021 257.74 256.01

16,229 15.9

14,694 12.3 14,972 20.4 14,964 (26.2)

14,003 22.9 13,080 29.7

12,435 21.0

(Note)The Company conducted a stock split with a ratio of two-for-one on April 1, 2021. Earnings per share and diluted earnings per share is calculated assuming the stock split had already been carried out at the start of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Financial Position

Total assets Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

As of

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Millions of yen 122,730 111,021

Millions of yen 82,338 75,582

% 66.2 67.0

Yen 1,032.41 945.86

(Reference) Shareholders' equityAs of March 31, 2022: 81,191 million yen As of March 31, 2021: 74,435 million yen

(Note)The Company conducted a stock split with a ratio of two-for-one on April 1, 2021. Net assets per share is calculated assuming the stock split had already been carried out at the start of the previous fiscal year.

* This report is not subject to audit procedures

* Statement regarding the proper use of financial forecasts and other special remarks (Notes on forward looking statements, etc.)

These forecast performance figures are based on the information currently available to the company's management and certain assumptions judged rational. Accordingly, there might be cases in which actual results materially differ from forecasts of this report. Please refer to page 2 "1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results (1) Consolidated Business Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2022" for the assumptions used and other notes.

【Appendix】

Table of contents of the appendix

1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results ................................................................................................................ 2

(1) Consolidated Business Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2022 ................................................................ 2

(2) Consolidated Financial Position and Cash Flows for the Year ended March 31, 2022 ........................................... 2

(3) Dividends .................................................................................................................................................................... 3

(4) Business and other risks ............................................................................................................................................ 3

2. Our Group ........................................................................................................................................................................ 7

3. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards ....................................................................................... 9

4. Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................................................................. 10

(1) Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ...................................................................................................... 10

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income ........................................................................................................................ 12

(3) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .............................................................................................. 13

(4) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ...................................................................................................... 14

(5) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ................................................................................................................. 16

(6) Notes on Assumptions for Going Concern ............................................................................................................... 17

(7) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................................... 17

1. Reporting entity ..................................................................................................................................................... 17

2. Basis of preparation ............................................................................................................................................... 17

3. Significant accounting policies .............................................................................................................................. 17

4. Significant accounting estimates and associated judgements ............................................................................. 17

5. Segment information ............................................................................................................................................. 17

6. Impairment loss ..................................................................................................................................................... 20

7. Per share information ............................................................................................................................................ 21

8. Subsequent events ................................................................................................................................................. 21

5. Others ............................................................................................................................................................................ 22

(1) Amounts of sales ....................................................................................................................................................... 22

