Asahi : Convocation Notice of the 13th General Shareholders Meeting

05/20/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or consequential damage arising from this translation.

Asahi Holdings, Inc.

(Stock code: 5857)

Notice of the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and time:

10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Reception opens at 10:00 a.m.

Venue:

KOBE PORTOPIA HOTEL

10-1, Minatojima Nakamachi 6-chome,Chuo-ku,Kobe-shi"Kairaku-no-ma," basement floor, Main Building

Proposals:

Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal 2: Election of Two (2) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Please exercise your voting rights:

Voting rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders are an important right of shareholders. Please make sure to exercise your voting rights. Please see pages 7 to 9 for details.

  • If you are attending the General Meeting of Shareholders:
    Please submit the Voting Right Exercise Form at the reception desk upon arrival.
  • If you are unable to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders: Please exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc.

Documents must arrive before noon on Monday, June 13, 2022.

From the viewpoint of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, if you are attending the General Meeting of Shareholders, please pay close attention to the status of the spread of the virus as of the date of the meeting and your physical condition. Also, please take appropriate precautions to prevent infection, including wearing masks.

In addition, please understand that we will take infection prevention measures at the meeting.

Cover

Message from the CEO

To Shareholders

Tomoya Higashiura,

Representative Director and President

I would like to express our cordial appreciation for your continuous support and loyal patronage.

I would also like to take the opportunity of sending this Notice of the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to offer a short greeting.

The problem of COVID-19 has been dragging on, and there is no prospect of full containment in sight yet. Furthermore, the global security crisis as well as concerns about the sourcing of raw materials and fuel are growing in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the business environment is uncertain under such circumstances, the Company is continuing to grow as a leader in creating a circular economy that connects society to the environment through the two businesses of the Precious Metals Business and the Environmental Preservation Business. With revenue of 192.4 billion yen and operating profit of 26.4 billion yen, we achieved a record high for the fifth consecutive year in the 13th fiscal term. The year-end dividend was decided to be 45 yen per share.

In the Precious Metals Business, we opened a new precious metals recycling plant fitted with cutting- edge equipment and technology in Bando-shi, Ibaraki Prefecture to enhance cost competitiveness and establish a highly sustainable business foundation. In North America, we are expanding the financial business and product business with the refining business as a base. In this way, we are steadily "reinforcing the foundation for global growth."

As for the Environmental Preservation Business, we are expanding consulting sales based on customer needs and providing optimal solutions in terms of appropriate disposal and CO2 reduction. In addition, we are launching a business aimed at reducing the environmental load from the overall industry and realizing a low-carbon society by digitalizing the management processes ranging from waste emission through disposal.

The Company transitioned to the Prime Market following the Tokyo Stock Exchange's market reclassification in April 2022. As a company listed on the Prime Market, we will endeavor to further improve our corporate value by proactively enhancing corporate governance and implementing sustainability initiatives. I hope that our shareholders will continue to give us their support.

1

Message from the CEO

Contents

Notice of the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ...........................................................

5

Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders..........................................................

10

Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal 2: Election of Two (2) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as the Audit and Supervisory

Committee Members)

Attached documents

Business Report ..........................................................................................................................

19

Consolidated Financial Statements .............................................................................................

45

Non-consolidated Financial Statements......................................................................................

49

Audit Reports..............................................................................................................................

52

TOPICS...........................................................................................................................................

60

Documents below are disclosed on the Company's website

  • Structure to ensure the appropriateness of business
  • Status of operation of structure to ensure the appropriateness of business
  • Notes to consolidated financial statements
  • Notes to non-consolidated financial statements

https://www.asahiholdings.com/

2

Contents

ASAHI WAY

Our Purpose: "Totally Committed to Protecting the Natural Environment and Preserving Resources"

Our Credo

We conserve limited natural resources, preserve the global environment, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable world.

Our Corporate Values

  • Cooperation with stakeholders
    We constantly seek to earn even greater trust from shareholders, customers, business partners, employees, and local communities as we work to preserve the natural environment.
  • Corporate governance with a balance of protective and proactive measures
    We boldly promote growth strategies and business reform while securing transparency in decision- making and properly managing risk.
  • No growth without profit
    We realize long-term improvement of shareholder value by ensuring the entire group grows and is profitable.
  • Trusted corporate brand
    We aim to be widely recognized as an exemplary corporate group and to build a brand that will be trusted over many years.
  • Addressing diverse risks
    We strive to minimize risks and avert disasters by taking daily safety measures in workplaces and by constantly working to prevent accidents.
  • Highly motivated employees
    We promote work-life balance for employees and continuously improve working environments and conditions.
  • Strong sense of mission and high ethical standards
    We strive to be an organization where employees take pride in their own work and executives maintain a strong sense of mission and high ethical standards.
  • Being a company of good people
    We value good employees over the long-term; our vision of a "good employee" is a person who is not self-centered and who contributes to mutual prosperity and the development of the business.

Our Employee Principles

  • Innovate and embrace challenges
  • Put safety first
  • Maintain high quality
  • Promptly report (especially bad news)
  • Build trust and connection

3

Group Philosophy

The Asahi Holdings Group Code of Conduct

  1. We comply with all laws and regulations
  2. We respect the dictates of social norms and our own conscience
  3. We treat everyone equally, regardless of age, gender, nationality, race, religion, or other characteristics
  4. We refrain from conducting any political or religious activities in the workplace
  5. We treat customers with sincerity
  6. We practice fair competition and optimal decision-making when selecting business partners
  7. We respect the confidential information obtained through our work and avoid disclosing it externally
  8. We refrain from providing or receiving meals or gifts in pursuit of personal benefit
  9. We act for the greater good, not for personal or affiliated parties' gain
  10. We focus on the actual sites, actual things, and actual facts

4

Group Philosophy

Disclaimer

Asahi Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
