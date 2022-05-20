Asahi : Convocation Notice of the 13th General Shareholders Meeting

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for any direct, indirect or consequential damage arising from this translation.

Asahi Holdings, Inc.

(Stock code: 5857)

Notice of the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and time:

10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Reception opens at 10:00 a.m.

Venue:

KOBE PORTOPIA HOTEL

10-1, Minatojima Nakamachi 6-chome,Chuo-ku,Kobe-shi"Kairaku-no-ma," basement floor, Main Building

Proposals:

Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal 2: Election of Two (2) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Please exercise your voting rights:

Voting rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders are an important right of shareholders. Please make sure to exercise your voting rights. Please see pages 7 to 9 for details.

If you are attending the General Meeting of Shareholders:

Please submit the Voting Right Exercise Form at the reception desk upon arrival.

If you are unable to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders: Please exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc.

Documents must arrive before noon on Monday, June 13, 2022.

From the viewpoint of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, if you are attending the General Meeting of Shareholders, please pay close attention to the status of the spread of the virus as of the date of the meeting and your physical condition. Also, please take appropriate precautions to prevent infection, including wearing masks.

In addition, please understand that we will take infection prevention measures at the meeting.