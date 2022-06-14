Asahi : Notice of Resolutions of the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY

This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclose statement and is for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

To Our Shareholders:

June 14, 2022

Asahi Holdings, Inc.

Tomoya Higashiura

Representative Director, President & CEO

Notice of Resolutions of the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continuing special courtesies to Asahi Holdings, Inc. You are hereby notified that the following items were reported and resolved at the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 14, 2022.

Items reported:

Business Report, the consolidated financial statements and the results of audits of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 13th fiscal term (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022) Report on non-consolidated financial statements for the 13th fiscal term (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022) The details of the above items were duly reported.

Items resolved:

Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

This item was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Proposal 2: Election of Two (2) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

This item was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Mr. Mitsuharu Terayama and Mr. Tomoya Higashiura were reelected as Directors (Excluding Directors serving as the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and assumed their respective offices.