Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Asahi Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5857   JP3116700000

ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC.

(5857)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-14 am EDT
2074.00 JPY   -1.57%
03:23aASAHI : Notice of Resolutions of the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/20ASAHI : Convocation Notice of the 13th General Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/01ASAHI : Presentations of Financial Results for FY2022.3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asahi : Notice of Resolutions of the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSE ONLY

This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclose statement and is for reference purpose only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

To Our Shareholders:

June 14, 2022

Asahi Holdings, Inc.

Tomoya Higashiura

Representative Director, President & CEO

Notice of Resolutions of the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your continuing special courtesies to Asahi Holdings, Inc. You are hereby notified that the following items were reported and resolved at the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 14, 2022.

Items reported:

  1. Business Report, the consolidated financial statements and the results of audits of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 13th fiscal term (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)
  2. Report on non-consolidated financial statements for the 13th fiscal term (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022) The details of the above items were duly reported.

Items resolved:

Proposal 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

This item was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Proposal 2: Election of Two (2) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

This item was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Mr. Mitsuharu Terayama and Mr. Tomoya Higashiura were reelected as Directors (Excluding Directors serving as the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and assumed their respective offices.

Disclaimer

Asahi Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC.
03:23aASAHI : Notice of Resolutions of the 13th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/20ASAHI : Convocation Notice of the 13th General Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/01ASAHI : Presentations of Financial Results for FY2022.3
PU
04/28Asahi Lowers Year-end Dividend Amid 27% Decline in FY22 Profit
MT
04/27ASAHI : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/27ASAHI : Notice on the Change of Directors
PU
04/27ASAHI : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/27ASAHI : Notice on Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiary (Share Transfer)
PU
04/27Asahi Holdings, Inc. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable on M..
CI
04/27Asahi Holdings, Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 192 B 1 432 M 1 432 M
Net income 2022 18 400 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,01x
Yield 2022 4,35%
Capitalization 166 B 1 235 M 1 235 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 510
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asahi Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 107,00 JPY
Average target price 3 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoya Higashiura Director, GM-Planning & Administration
Mitsuharu Terayama Chairman
Yuji Kimura Independent Outside Director
Kyoko Kanazawa Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Nakanishi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC.2.78%1 235
WASTE MANAGEMENT-9.28%62 866
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-10.94%39 973
TETRA TECH, INC.-23.86%6 940
GEM CO., LTD.-19.42%5 797
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-8.90%4 947