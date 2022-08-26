Log in
    5857   JP3116700000

ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC.

(5857)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:22 2022-08-26 am EDT
2081.00 JPY   +0.73%
ASAHI : Presentations of Financial Results for First Quarter FY2023.3
Asahi Holdings Spends $30 Million on Repurchase of Shares; Stock Up 4%
Asahi Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 18, 2022, has closed with 2,000,000 shares, representing 2.54% for ¥4,106 million.
Asahi : Presentations of Financial Results for First Quarter FY2023.3

08/26/2022 | 12:21am EDT
Asahi Holdings, Inc.

Financial Results for Q1 FY2023.3

July 28, 2022

These forecast performance figures are based on information currently available to the company's management and certain assumptions judged rationally. Accordingly, there might be cases in which actual results materially differ from forecasts of this report.

Copyright © Asahi Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

  1. Financial Results for Q1 FY2023.3

(April 1, 2022 ~ June 30, 2022)

  1. Appendix

Copyright © Asahi Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

1

0 Consolidated Results

Unit：billion yen

Q1

Q1

FY2023.3

FY2022.3

FY2023.3

Result

Result

YoY

Forecast

YoY

Change

Change

Revenue

50.4

59.7

9.3

200.0

7.6

Operating profit

6.9

5.7

(1.2)

24.0

(2.4)

Ratio

13.7％

9.5%

(4.2％)

12.0％

(1.7％)

Profit before tax

6.8

6.1

(0.7)

23.5

(2.9)

Profit※1

4.8

4.3

(0.6)

16.0

(2.7)

Capex

2.1

1.3

(0.9)

6.5

(1.8)

Depreciation

0.7

0.8

0.1

3.0

0.3

※1 ※Profit attributable to owners of parent

Copyright © Asahi Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

2

02 Business Environment in Each Segment

Precious Metals Business

In the precious metals recycling sector in Japan and Asia, the volume of collection from jewelry and electronics field increased while the volume of collection from dentistry and catalyst decreased.

In refining business in North America, the volume of product processing and sales increased.

Business field

Dentistry

Jewelry

Catalyst

Electronics sector North American refining

Business Environment

Decreasing trend in collection volume due to the penetration of alternative products caused by soaring prices of precious metals

Purchase demand expanded in line with soaring precious metals prices, and collection volume from buyers increased significantly.

The volume of collection decreased both In Japan and overseas due to the decrease in the number of automobiles sold.

Although some electronics units was influenced by reduction in production caused by Shanghai Lock down, the volume of collection increased by demand expansion for industrial use.

The volume of product processing and sales increased.

Environmental Preservation Business

The volume of collection from educational institutions, medical, construction and chemical industries increased, but food service industries remained sluggish. The volume of collection from the Automobile decreased by the semiconductor shortage

Industry

Educational/Research institution

Construction

Automobile Food

Medical

Chemical

Business Environment

The amount of collection in education industry increased.

The number of housing starts was on a recovery and the volume of industrial waste generated is increasing. The volume of industrial waste decreased due to decline in plant usage caused by semiconductor shortage.

The decline of demand in the food service industry continued, leading to a decrease in the volume of waste. The volume of medical wastes collection and incineration increased due to the increase in accommodations for infected patient.

The volume of collection of disinfectant-related products increased.

Copyright © Asahi Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

3

03 Precious Metals Business

Precious Metals Recycling Business (Japan and Asia)

Q1 FY2023.3 Result

Although precious metals sales was strong, expenditure related to the launch of new plant in Bando, etc. increased.

➡Increaseinrevenueanddecreaseinprofit

Refining Business in North America

Q1 FY2023.3 Result

The volume of product processing and sales increased.

➡Increaseinbothrevenueandprofit

Q1

Precious Metals

FY2022.3

Results

Revenue

46.3

Operating Profit

7.2

Ratio

15.5%

Q1

FY2023.3

Results

YoY Change

55.3

9.0

5.6

(1.6)

10.0%

(5.5%)

[Unit: ¥ billion]

FY2023.3

Forecast

YoY Change

  1. 7.1
  1. (2.6)

13.3% (2.0%)

Copyright © Asahi Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asahi Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 04:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 222 B 1 620 M 1 620 M
Net income 2023 17 150 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,47x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 158 B 1 158 M 1 158 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 457
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asahi Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 066,00 JPY
Average target price 3 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoya Higashiura President, CEO & Representative Director
Mitsuharu Terayama Chairman
Yuji Kimura Independent Outside Director
Kyoko Kanazawa Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Nakanishi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASAHI HOLDINGS, INC.0.24%1 151
WASTE MANAGEMENT3.94%71 705
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.5.18%46 341
TETRA TECH, INC.-15.61%7 640
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.22.56%6 616
GEM CO., LTD.-14.69%6 587