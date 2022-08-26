Asahi : Presentations of Financial Results for First Quarter FY2023.3
08/26/2022 | 12:21am EDT
Asahi Holdings, Inc.
Financial Results for Q1 FY2023.3
July 28, 2022
These forecast performance figures are based on information currently available to the company's management and certain assumptions judged rationally. Accordingly, there might be cases in which actual results materially differ from forecasts of this report.
In the precious metals recycling sector in Japan and Asia, the volume of collection from jewelry and electronics field increased while the volume of collection from dentistry and catalyst decreased.
In refining business in North America, the volume of product processing and sales increased.
Business field
Dentistry
Jewelry
Catalyst
Electronics sector North American refining
Business Environment
Decreasing trend in collection volume due to the penetration of alternative products caused by soaring prices of precious metals
Purchase demand expanded in line with soaring precious metals prices, and collection volume from buyers increased significantly.
The volume of collection decreased both In Japan and overseas due to the decrease in the number of automobiles sold.
Although some electronics units was influenced by reduction in production caused by Shanghai Lock down, the volume of collection increased by demand expansion for industrial use.
The volume of product processing and sales increased.
Environmental Preservation Business
The volume of collection from educational institutions, medical, construction and chemical industries increased, but food service industries remained sluggish. The volume of collection from the Automobile decreased by the semiconductor shortage
Industry
Educational/Research institution
Construction
Automobile Food
Medical
Chemical
Business Environment
The amount of collection in education industry increased.
The number of housing starts was on a recovery and the volume of industrial waste generated is increasing. The volume of industrial waste decreased due to decline in plant usage caused by semiconductor shortage.
The decline of demand in the food service industry continued, leading to a decrease in the volume of waste. The volume of medical wastes collection and incineration increased due to the increase in accommodations for infected patient.
The volume of collection of disinfectant-related products increased.
Asahi Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 04:20:07 UTC.