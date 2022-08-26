Asahi : Presentations of Financial Results for First Quarter FY2023.3

Business Environment

Decreasing trend in collection volume due to the penetration of alternative products caused by soaring prices of precious metals

Purchase demand expanded in line with soaring precious metals prices, and collection volume from buyers increased significantly.

The volume of collection decreased both In Japan and overseas due to the decrease in the number of automobiles sold.

Although some electronics units was influenced by reduction in production caused by Shanghai Lock down, the volume of collection increased by demand expansion for industrial use.

The volume of product processing and sales increased.